Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Clark’s 3-pointer lifts Virginia past Virginia Tech, 56-53

February 26, 2020 9:09 pm
 
2 min read
      

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark made a 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds left and Virginia recovered after blowing a big lead and beat Virginia Tech 56-53 on Wednesday night.

Clark’s lone 3-pointer gave Virginia (20-7, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) a season sweep and a four-game winning streak against the Hokies.

Tyrece Radford had tied it for Virginia Tech (15-13, 6-11), slicing down the lane for a layup with 11 seconds left, but they lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 19 points, Braxton Key had 10 with 11 rebounds and Clark had seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Advertisement

Landers Nolley led the Hokies with 13 points. They came back after setting a program record since joining the ACC in 2004 with just 11 first-half points to trail 26-11. Their comeback began immediately after halftime as they hit 6 of 7 shots, including all three 3-pointers, then later used an 11-2 run to get within 40-37 on P.J. Horne’s 3-pointer.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

They pulled even at 44 on two free throws by Nolley, went ahead on Hunter Cattoor’s 3-pointer with 4:49 left and it was back and forth to the finish. After two free throws by Nolley gave the Hokies a 51-48 lead with 3:31 left, Clark scored inside and Casey Morsell hit a 3-pointer for Virginia to lead 53-51.

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers lead the nation is scoring defense (52.7) and have done much of their best work against the Hokies. They held Virginia Tech to just 17 first-half points in their first meeting, a 65-39 victory, tying a Hokies’ first-half futility record since they joined the ACC in 2004. Virginia Tech has managed just 17 three times, twice against Virginia (2014, 2020) and once against Temple (2009). The earlier game this year also marked Virginia Tech’s lowest scoring total since a 43-33 loss to East Carolina in 1967.

Virginia Tech: Hokies scoring leader Landers Nolley (16.7 ppg) was not in the starting lineup for just the second time this season. He came into the game 8 for 44 from the field (18%) over his last three games and 2 for 17 (11%) from 3-point territory. He was 1 for 6 in the first half, 1 for 5 from 3.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers return home to face No. 7 Duke on Saturday night.

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

The Hokies head out on the road to play at No. 11 Louisville on Sunday. ___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound