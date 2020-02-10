Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Clayton carries CSU over Md.-Eastern Shore 68-67 in OT

February 10, 2020 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) — Dejuan Clayton made seven assists and scored 20 points, including the game-winning jumper with 1 second left in overtime, Coppin State beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 68-67 on Monday night.

Da’Shawn Phillip’s 3-pointer put the Hawks up 67-66 with 10 seconds to play before Clayton made his jumper and time expired.

Brendan Medley-Bacon scored 17, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked three shots and Koby Thomas scored 12 with seven boards for Coppin State (8-18, 4-7 Mideastern Althletic Conference), which outrebounded the Hawks 40-25. Giir Ring had eight rebounds.

AJ Cheeseman scored 17 points and Phillip added 10 with three steals for the Hawks (3-21, 2-7). Canaan Bartley added 12 points.

Advertisement

Coppin State plays South Carolina State on the road on Saturday. Maryland Eastern Shore faces Bethune-Cookman at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
2|11 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Army's new Enhanced Night Vision Goggles

Today in History

1973: Release of POWs in Hanoi begins