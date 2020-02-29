Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida St. 69

FLORIDA ST. (24-5)

Gray 0-5 3-5 3, Osborne 4-6 0-3 11, Forrest 4-6 2-2 11, Walker 2-6 1-2 5, Vassell 6-11 0-0 14, Williams 2-4 4-4 9, Polite 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Olejniczak 3-3 1-2 7, Koprivica 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-18 69.

CLEMSON (15-13)

Simms 2-3 1-4 5, Tyson 1-1 0-0 3, Dawes 8-18 0-0 18, Newman 6-13 5-6 18, Trapp 3-7 2-6 8, Mack 3-5 2-2 9, Hemenway 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Jemison 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-56 10-19 70.

Halftime_Florida St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 8-21 (Osborne 3-3, Vassell 2-5, Forrest 1-2, Polite 1-2, Williams 1-2, Wilkes 0-1, Walker 0-2, Gray 0-4), Clemson 6-20 (Dawes 2-9, Tyson 1-1, Mack 1-2, Hemenway 1-3, Newman 1-3, Trapp 0-2). Rebounds_Florida St. 33 (Osborne 8), Clemson 29 (Simms 8). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Forrest, Vassell 3), Clemson 9 (Dawes 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, Clemson 15. A_9,095 (10,000).

