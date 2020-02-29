Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Clemson 70, No. 6 Florida St. 69

February 29, 2020 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

FLORIDA ST. (24-5)

Gray 0-5 3-5 3, Osborne 4-6 0-3 11, Forrest 4-6 2-2 11, Walker 2-6 1-2 5, Vassell 6-11 0-0 14, Williams 2-4 4-4 9, Polite 2-4 0-0 5, Evans 2-2 0-0 4, Olejniczak 3-3 1-2 7, Koprivica 0-1 0-0 0, Wilkes 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 11-18 69.

CLEMSON (15-13)

Simms 2-3 1-4 5, Tyson 1-1 0-0 3, Dawes 8-18 0-0 18, Newman 6-13 5-6 18, Trapp 3-7 2-6 8, Mack 3-5 2-2 9, Hemenway 1-3 0-0 3, Moore 2-4 0-0 4, Jemison 0-0 0-0 0, Scott 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-56 10-19 70.

Halftime_Florida St. 39-32. 3-Point Goals_Florida St. 8-21 (Osborne 3-3, Vassell 2-5, Forrest 1-2, Polite 1-2, Williams 1-2, Wilkes 0-1, Walker 0-2, Gray 0-4), Clemson 6-20 (Dawes 2-9, Tyson 1-1, Mack 1-2, Hemenway 1-3, Newman 1-3, Trapp 0-2). Rebounds_Florida St. 33 (Osborne 8), Clemson 29 (Simms 8). Assists_Florida St. 11 (Forrest, Vassell 3), Clemson 9 (Dawes 4). Total Fouls_Florida St. 20, Clemson 15. A_9,095 (10,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act