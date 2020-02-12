Clemson 72, Pittsburgh 52

CLEMSON (12-12)

Simms 4-7 4-4 12, Dawes 5-9 4-6 18, Newman 1-3 2-2 5, Trapp 1-4 0-0 3, Mack 5-8 3-6 16, Hemenway 3-3 0-0 8, Scott 1-3 2-2 5, Jemison 1-4 0-0 2, Tyson 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0, Fox 1-1 0-0 3, Grinde 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-44 15-20 72.

PITTSBURGH (15-10)

Brown 3-7 0-2 6, Johnson 0-9 8-10 8, McGowens 2-11 2-2 7, Champagnie 3-9 4-6 11, Toney 3-5 3-4 10, Hamilton 3-6 0-0 6, Murphy 0-0 0-0 0, Drumgoole 1-1 0-2 3, Coulibaly 0-0 0-0 0, George 0-0 1-2 1, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Starzynski 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 18-28 52.

Halftime_Clemson 32-24. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 13-22 (Dawes 4-7, Mack 3-3, Hemenway 2-2, Fox 1-1, Newman 1-2, Trapp 1-2, Scott 1-3, Moore 0-1, Simms 0-1), Pittsburgh 4-14 (Drumgoole 1-1, Toney 1-1, Champagnie 1-3, McGowens 1-6, Johnson 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 33 (Mack 9), Pittsburgh 26 (Champagnie 6). Assists_Clemson 18 (Simms, Dawes, Trapp 5), Pittsburgh 12 (Johnson 5). Total Fouls_Clemson 20, Pittsburgh 17. A_7,530 (12,508).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.