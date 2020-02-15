Clemson 77, No. 5 Louisville 62

LOUISVILLE (21-5)

Sutton 7-15 2-4 18, Enoch 1-3 1-2 3, Kimble 2-6 0-0 4, Perry 2-9 0-0 5, Williamson 0-1 0-0 0, Nwora 1-5 2-2 5, Johnson 5-13 2-2 12, McMahon 2-8 0-0 6, M.Williams 4-9 1-2 9. Totals 24-69 8-12 62.

CLEMSON (13-12)

Simms 4-8 4-7 13, Dawes 1-4 4-4 7, Newman 7-9 7-7 23, Trapp 3-8 3-5 10, Mack 6-9 0-0 14, Hemenway 3-6 0-0 8, Jemison 1-1 0-0 2, Tyson 0-3 0-0 0, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-49 18-23 77.

Halftime_Clemson 31-14. 3-Point Goals_Louisville 6-27 (Sutton 2-5, McMahon 2-8, Perry 1-3, Nwora 1-5, Kimble 0-2, Johnson 0-4), Clemson 9-23 (Newman 2-3, Hemenway 2-4, Mack 2-5, Simms 1-1, Dawes 1-3, Trapp 1-4, Tyson 0-3). Rebounds_Louisville 34 (Nwora 9), Clemson 31 (Trapp 9). Assists_Louisville 11 (Johnson 8), Clemson 10 (Simms 6). Total Fouls_Louisville 19, Clemson 15. A_9,146 (10,000).

