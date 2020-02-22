Listen Live Sports

Clemson 82, Boston College 64

February 22, 2020 8:03 pm
 
CLEMSON (14-12)

Simms 5-7 0-1 12, Dawes 8-12 0-0 22, Newman 3-4 4-6 11, Trapp 2-3 0-0 4, Mack 4-6 2-3 11, Scott 3-6 0-0 6, Tyson 4-4 2-2 11, Hemenway 1-2 0-0 3, Jemison 1-1 0-0 2, Moore 0-0 0-0 0, Fox 0-0 0-0 0, Grinde 0-0 0-0 0, Hoag 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-45 8-12 82.

BOSTON COLLEGE (13-15)

Mitchell 3-7 0-0 7, Popovic 3-12 3-4 10, DiLuccio 0-1 0-0 0, Jar.Hamilton 4-9 2-3 12, Thornton 4-10 2-2 10, Heath 6-14 1-2 16, Felder 0-0 3-4 3, Williams 2-4 0-0 4, Jai.Hamilton 1-4 0-0 2, Herren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 11-15 64.

Halftime_Clemson 41-29. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 12-23 (Dawes 6-10, Simms 2-2, Tyson 1-1, Hemenway 1-2, Newman 1-2, Mack 1-3, Scott 0-3), Boston College 7-26 (Heath 3-9, Jar.Hamilton 2-4, Mitchell 1-4, Popovic 1-4, Jai.Hamilton 0-1, Thornton 0-2, Williams 0-2). Rebounds_Clemson 32 (Simms 11), Boston College 24 (Mitchell 7). Assists_Clemson 20 (Trapp, Scott 4), Boston College 12 (Mitchell, Thornton 3). Total Fouls_Clemson 16, Boston College 12. A_6,431 (8,606).

