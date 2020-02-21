Clemson looks to extend streak vs BC

Clemson (13-12, 7-8) vs. Boston College (13-14, 7-9)

Silvio O. Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Boston College. Clemson has won by an average of 10 points in its last eight wins over the Eagles. Boston College’s last win in the series came on March 5, 2013, a 68-61 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Boston College’s Jay Heath, Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic have combined to account for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 60 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.ACCURATE AAMIR: Aamir Simms has connected on 38.6 percent of the 70 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 60: Clemson is 0-9 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Boston College is a perfect 7-0 when it holds opponents to 60 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Eagles are 7-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 6-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Tigers are 11-0 when they score at least 71 points and 2-12 on the year when falling short of 71.

TOUGH TIGERS: Clemson has held opposing teams to 63.5 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all ACC teams.

