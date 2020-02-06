Listen Live Sports

Clemson’s Elliott to make $1.6 million as Tigers coordinator

February 6, 2020 10:59 am
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has received a raise and will earn $1.6 million a year after the school approved a new contract for several Tigers assistants.

With the raise, Elliott is now tied with Alabama’s Steve Sarkisian as the highest paid offensive assistant in college football.

Elliott received a raise of $600,000 a year after school trustees approved deals for several football assistants Thursday. He also received a one-year extension puts him under contract with Clemson through the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables also his contract extended a year through 2024, although he did not receive a raise on his $2.2 million a year salary. The actions were approved Thursday by the school’s compensation committee of the Board of Trustees.

The Tigers went 14-1 this past season, winning their fifth straight Atlantic Coast Conference title and beating Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal before falling to LSU, 42-25, in the national championship game last month.

Elliott had been co-offensive coordinator with Jeff Scott the past five seasons. Both coaches saw their salaries upped to $1 million a year ago after the Tigers won the 2018 national title.

But Scott left after the LSU loss to become South Florida head coach.

Clemson awarded several assistants and staffers with reworked deals and raises. The Tigers’ eight other assistants had their contracts extended through the 2021 season.

The biggest raise behind Elliott went to defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, who saw his salary upped $150,000 to $500,000.

Staffer and former Clemson receiver Tyler Grisham was named to replace Scott as receivers coach. He was given a two-year contract worth $300,000 a year.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

