Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Clemson’s Jonathan Baehre out for season with torn ACL

February 1, 2020 3:17 pm
 
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre is out for the season after re-injuring an ACL he first hurt last May.

The school said Baehre underwent surgery Friday.

Baehre is a 6-foot-10 junior from Germany who played two seasons at North Carolina Asheville before transferring to Clemson. Baehre sat out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA guidelines.

He first hurt his knee in May 2019 and missed Clemson’s gold-medal winning trip to the World University Games last summer.

He returned to play two December games against Florida State and South Carolina before returning to the bench.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said Baehre is a determined player who’ll approach rehab the right away with the hope of returning.

https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP— Top25

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

