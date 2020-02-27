Listen Live Sports

Cleveland St. 70, Milwaukee 68

February 27, 2020 10:27 pm
 
CLEVELAND ST. (11-19)

Eichelberger 8-13 3-7 20, Hill 7-10 0-0 15, Gomillion 2-3 2-3 6, Patton 6-20 1-2 15, K.Thomas 1-3 0-0 3, Johnson 3-3 3-4 9, Sanchez 0-0 0-0 0, Ferreira 0-2 0-0 0, J.Williams 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-55 9-16 70.

MILWAUKEE (12-17)

Wilbourn 4-5 2-2 10, Lucas 2-9 2-2 6, Roy 6-8 9-10 26, J.Thomas 5-11 0-0 10, Brown 3-6 0-0 8, Abram 2-7 1-4 6, Sessoms 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 1-3 0-0 2, Behrendt 0-0 0-0 0, Henderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 14-18 68.

Halftime_Milwaukee 42-35. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 5-12 (Patton 2-5, Hill 1-1, K.Thomas 1-2, Eichelberger 1-3, Gomillion 0-1), Milwaukee 8-18 (Roy 5-5, Brown 2-4, Abram 1-3, Mitchell 0-1, J.Thomas 0-2, Lucas 0-3). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 25 (Johnson 7), Milwaukee 30 (Brown 6). Assists_Cleveland St. 16 (K.Thomas 5), Milwaukee 14 (Lucas 7). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 20, Milwaukee 18. A_1,462 (10,783).

