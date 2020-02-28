Listen Live Sports

Cleveland St. seeks revenge on Green Bay

February 28, 2020 6:45 am
 
Cleveland State (11-19, 7-10) vs. Green Bay (15-15, 10-7)

Kress Events Center, Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State seeks revenge on Green Bay after dropping the first matchup in Cleveland. The teams last played on Jan. 23, when the Phoenix outshot Cleveland State 47.4 percent to 40.7 percent and hit six more 3-pointers on the way to the 78-74 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Green Bay has relied heavily on its seniors this year. JayQuan McCloud, Amari Davis, Kameron Hankerson and Cody Schwartz have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 71 percent of all Phoenix points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCCLOUD: McCloud has connected on 34.8 percent of the 201 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Cleveland State is 6-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 5-19 when the team falls shy of that mark. Green Bay is 7-0 when five or more players score double-digit points and 8-15 on the year, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Vikings have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Phoenix. Green Bay has an assist on 53 of 96 field goals (55.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Cleveland State has assists on 44 of 79 field goals (55.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Green Bay offense has scored 82.4 points per game this season, ranking the Phoenix fourth among Division 1 teams. The Cleveland State defense has allowed 71.5 points per game to opponents (ranked 210th).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

