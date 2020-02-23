Listen Live Sports

Clutch Jenkins sends Fairleigh Dickinson past Robert Morris

February 23, 2020 7:18 pm
 
TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jahlil Jenkins had 20 points as Fairleigh Dickinson edged past Robert Morris 75-70 on Sunday.

Elyjah Williams had 17 points and seven rebounds for Fairleigh Dickinson (9-18, 7-9 Northeast Conference). Brandon Powell added 15 points and six rebounds and Xzavier Malone-Key scored 12.

Dante Treacy scored a career-high 23 points for the Colonials (16-14, 12-5) and Josh Williams and Jalen Hawkins 10 points apiece.

Treacy’s 3-pointer with 12 second to go brought the Colonials to within 73-70. Treacy then fouled Jenkins who sealed the win with a pair of free throws. Robert Morris led 34-24 at halftime before the Knights used a 19-8 run to start the second half and they led for the remainder after Jenkins made two foul shots with 13:04 left. He finished 7 of 8 from the foul line.

The Knights swept the season series against Robert Morris.

