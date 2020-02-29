Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Coastal Carolina 84, Appalachian St. 77

February 29, 2020 6:59 pm
 
< a min read
      

COASTAL CAROLINA (15-15)

Burton 3-3 4-4 10, Ceaser 3-7 0-0 6, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 9-18 4-5 26, Legania 5-7 2-3 14, Gumbs-Frater 6-12 0-0 17, Hippolyte 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 1-2 7, Peterson 1-2 2-4 4, Kitenge 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 13-18 84.

APPALACHIAN ST. (16-14)

Johnson 4-6 7-9 17, K.Lewis 4-9 2-4 10, Seacat 4-8 5-5 13, Forrest 3-13 4-6 11, Williams 5-14 6-9 19, Delph 3-7 1-2 7, J.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 25-35 77.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 11-25 (Gumbs-Frater 5-9, Jones 4-8, Legania 2-2, Green 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Ceaser 0-2, Hippolyte 0-2), Appalachian St. 6-23 (Williams 3-10, Johnson 2-2, Forrest 1-9, Delph 0-2). Fouled Out_Burton. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 33 (Ceaser 7), Appalachian St. 35 (Johnson, Seacat 12). Assists_Coastal Carolina 19 (Jones 9), Appalachian St. 9 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 26, Appalachian St. 18. A_3,027 (8,325).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen stationed in Japan paint mural to honor fallen comrades

Today in History

1829: Andrew Jackson holds wild 'open house' for inauguration