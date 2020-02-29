Coastal Carolina 84, Appalachian St. 77

COASTAL CAROLINA (15-15)

Burton 3-3 4-4 10, Ceaser 3-7 0-0 6, Green 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 9-18 4-5 26, Legania 5-7 2-3 14, Gumbs-Frater 6-12 0-0 17, Hippolyte 0-2 0-0 0, Cook 3-3 1-2 7, Peterson 1-2 2-4 4, Kitenge 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 30-58 13-18 84.

APPALACHIAN ST. (16-14)

Johnson 4-6 7-9 17, K.Lewis 4-9 2-4 10, Seacat 4-8 5-5 13, Forrest 3-13 4-6 11, Williams 5-14 6-9 19, Delph 3-7 1-2 7, J.Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Gregory 0-0 0-0 0, Bibby 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 25-35 77.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 36-33. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 11-25 (Gumbs-Frater 5-9, Jones 4-8, Legania 2-2, Green 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Ceaser 0-2, Hippolyte 0-2), Appalachian St. 6-23 (Williams 3-10, Johnson 2-2, Forrest 1-9, Delph 0-2). Fouled Out_Burton. Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 33 (Ceaser 7), Appalachian St. 35 (Johnson, Seacat 12). Assists_Coastal Carolina 19 (Jones 9), Appalachian St. 9 (Johnson 3). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 26, Appalachian St. 18. A_3,027 (8,325).

