Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 75

TEXAS-ARLINGTON (10-15)

Narcis 4-6 1-1 12, Azore 1-12 6-8 8, Griffin 2-7 0-0 6, Phillips 3-7 5-6 12, Warren 2-6 5-6 9, Jackson-Young 2-4 0-0 5, Davis 6-8 3-3 16, Sparling 0-0 0-0 0, Elame 3-3 1-1 7, Steelman 0-1 0-0 0, Marquis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 21-25 75.

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-12)

Burton 5-8 5-5 15, Ceaser 3-7 2-2 8, Green 6-13 1-1 15, D.Jones 5-11 9-10 20, Peterson 1-2 1-2 3, Gumbs-Frater 2-9 2-2 7, Legania 1-4 0-0 2, Hippolyte 2-6 0-0 5, Kitenge 6-6 2-4 14. Totals 31-66 22-26 89.

Halftime_Coastal Carolina 41-32. 3-Point Goals_Texas-Arlington 8-20 (Narcis 3-5, Griffin 2-5, Phillips 1-1, Davis 1-3, Jackson-Young 1-3, Steelman 0-1, Warren 0-2), Coastal Carolina 5-23 (Green 2-7, Hippolyte 1-2, Gumbs-Frater 1-5, D.Jones 1-5, Legania 0-1, Peterson 0-1, Ceaser 0-2). Fouled Out_Burton. Rebounds_Texas-Arlington 30 (Narcis, Phillips 6), Coastal Carolina 33 (Ceaser, D.Jones 9). Assists_Texas-Arlington 12 (Azore 5), Coastal Carolina 14 (D.Jones 6). Total Fouls_Texas-Arlington 18, Coastal Carolina 22. A_1,502 (3,600).

