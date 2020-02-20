Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Coleman erupts for 30, High Point thumps Presbyterian

February 20, 2020 10:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Eric Coleman Jr. had a season-high 30 points as High Point defeated Presbyterian 82-70 on Thursday night.

Coleman Jr. hit 12 of 14 from the free throw line. Caden Sanchez had 13 points for High Point (9-19, 6-9 Big South Conference). Bryant Randleman scored 11 and Jamal Wright 10.

Coleman’s 3-pointer with 13:30 left broke a tie at 47 and Ben Drake followed with a three-point play to tie it at 50. Coleman then sank two foul shots and the Panthers led the rest of the way.

Drake had 15 points for the Blue Hose, whose losing streak stretched to four games. Sean Jenkins added 10 points and Michael Isler scored 10 with six rebounds.

Advertisement

The Panthers evened the season series against the Blue Hose with the win. Presbyterian defeated High Point 77-62 on Jan. 11. High Point matches up against Longwood on the road on Saturday. Presbyterian plays UNC-Asheville on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up