Coleman-Lands carries Miami (Ohio) over Cent. Michigan 76-57

February 27, 2020 9:23 pm
 
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Isaiah Coleman-Lands had 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as Miami (Ohio) defeated Central Michigan 76-57 on Thursday night.

Nike Sibande had 17 points and nine rebounds for Miami (Ohio) (11-17, 4-11 Mid-American Conference). Milos Jovic added 15 points. Mekhi Lairy had 12 points.

Rob Montgomery had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Chippewas (13-15, 6-9), who have now lost seven games in a row. David DiLeo added 10 points.

The RedHawks leveled the season series against the Chippewas with the win. Central Michigan defeated Miami (Ohio) 93-82 on Jan. 4. Miami (Ohio) faces Bowling Green at home on Saturday. Central Michigan takes on Eastern Michigan on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

