Colgate 70, Lehigh 67

LEHIGH (7-20)

J.Wilson 4-9 1-1 11, Lynch 5-6 0-2 10, Cohen 7-14 0-0 18, Fenton 1-1 1-2 4, M.Wilson 3-9 1-2 7, Karnik 6-8 3-7 15, Taylor 1-4 0-0 2, Alamudun 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-52 6-14 67.

COLGATE (21-7)

Ivanauskas 7-16 1-2 15, Rayman 6-12 4-6 18, Burns 5-11 5-6 16, Cummings 3-9 0-2 8, Richardson 2-6 0-0 5, Ferguson 2-3 0-0 6, Records 1-2 0-0 2, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-59 10-16 70.

Halftime_Lehigh 33-30. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 7-18 (Cohen 4-8, J.Wilson 2-3, Fenton 1-1, Alamudun 0-1, Taylor 0-2, M.Wilson 0-3), Colgate 8-27 (Ferguson 2-2, Cummings 2-6, Rayman 2-8, Richardson 1-2, Burns 1-6, Ivanauskas 0-3). Rebounds_Lehigh 36 (Cohen 7), Colgate 24 (Ivanauskas 9). Assists_Lehigh 12 (M.Wilson 5), Colgate 16 (Burns 8). Total Fouls_Lehigh 20, Colgate 13. A_852 (1,750).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.