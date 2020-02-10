Colgate 79, Boston U. 63

COLGATE (20-6)

Ivanauskas 5-9 5-6 15, Rayman 2-10 3-3 8, Burns 6-15 0-0 15, Cummings 4-8 2-2 11, Richardson 4-7 4-4 14, Records 4-7 0-0 8, Ferguson 2-2 0-0 5, Maynard 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 28-59 14-15 79.

BOSTON U. (15-11)

Mahoney 8-13 0-0 16, Mathon 1-3 2-2 4, Harper 2-7 0-0 4, McCoy 7-17 3-3 18, Whyte 4-8 0-0 10, Brittain-Watts 2-3 0-0 5, Tynen 0-1 2-2 2, Vilarino 1-4 0-0 2, Petcash 0-1 0-0 0, Hemphill 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-60 7-7 63.

Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 9-18 (Burns 3-6, Richardson 2-5, Ferguson 1-1, Maynard 1-1, Cummings 1-2, Rayman 1-3), Boston U. 4-21 (Whyte 2-5, Brittain-Watts 1-2, McCoy 1-4, Mathon 0-1, Petcash 0-1, Hemphill 0-2, Vilarino 0-2, Harper 0-4). Rebounds_Colgate 30 (Richardson 9), Boston U. 29 (Mahoney 8). Assists_Colgate 11 (Burns 6), Boston U. 10 (McCoy 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 10, Boston U. 16. A_656 (1,800).

