Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

COLGATE (18-6)

Ivanauskas 3-11 1-3 8, Rayman 2-10 7-8 11, Burns 6-10 0-0 16, Cummings 3-5 0-0 8, Richardson 5-8 1-1 13, Ferguson 3-9 3-3 10, Records 5-6 1-2 11, Maynard 1-3 0-0 2, Moffatt 0-1 0-0 0, Light 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-64 15-19 81.

LEHIGH (5-18)

J.Wilson 2-5 4-4 10, Lynch 4-10 0-1 8, Cohen 1-6 2-2 4, Fenton 1-5 3-4 5, M.Wilson 4-10 2-2 12, Alamudun 1-7 2-2 4, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0, Porter 4-5 0-0 8, Arion 0-0 0-2 0, Roelke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-48 13-17 51.

Halftime_Colgate 40-30. 3-Point Goals_Colgate 10-26 (Burns 4-8, Richardson 2-3, Cummings 2-4, Ivanauskas 1-2, Ferguson 1-4, Maynard 0-2, Rayman 0-3), Lehigh 4-14 (J.Wilson 2-3, M.Wilson 2-5, Cohen 0-1, Alamudun 0-2, Fenton 0-3). Fouled Out_Lynch. Rebounds_Colgate 35 (Rayman 10), Lehigh 27 (Fenton, Alamudun 5). Assists_Colgate 16 (Burns 8), Lehigh 11 (J.Wilson, M.Wilson 3). Total Fouls_Colgate 19, Lehigh 16. A_654 (6,000).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.