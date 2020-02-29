Colgate 91, Army 65

ARMY (15-14)

King 2-4 2-2 8, Wilson 9-13 0-0 18, Caldwell 6-8 1-2 14, Funk 5-16 0-0 13, Grayson 2-9 2-2 8, Blackwell 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 0-4 0-0 0, Coleman 2-2 0-0 4, Kinker 0-2 0-0 0, Thiele 0-0 0-0 0, Scully 0-0 0-0 0, Finke 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-58 5-6 65.

COLGATE (23-8)

Ivanauskas 4-11 1-1 9, Rayman 7-13 2-2 19, Burns 3-10 4-5 11, Richardson 7-12 0-0 18, Williams 1-1 0-0 3, Cummings 3-7 2-2 11, Ferguson 3-6 0-0 9, Records 4-6 0-0 9, Maynard 0-2 0-0 0, Light 1-1 0-0 2, Moffatt 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-69 9-10 91.

Halftime_Colgate 42-30. 3-Point Goals_Army 8-19 (Funk 3-8, King 2-2, Grayson 2-4, Caldwell 1-2, Kinker 0-1, Mann 0-2), Colgate 16-32 (Richardson 4-7, Cummings 3-5, Rayman 3-5, Ferguson 3-6, Records 1-1, Williams 1-1, Burns 1-3, Ivanauskas 0-2, Maynard 0-2). Rebounds_Army 28 (Wilson 10), Colgate 38 (Rayman 12). Assists_Army 17 (Funk 10), Colgate 23 (Burns 11). Total Fouls_Army 10, Colgate 11. A_984 (1,750).

