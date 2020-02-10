Listen Live Sports

Colgate beats Boston U. 79-63 behind Burns

February 10, 2020 9:29 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Jordan Burns scored 15 points with six assists and made a career-high five steals and Colgate pulled away in the second half to beat Boston University 79-63 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.

With their second straight 20-win season, the Raiders are first in Patriot League standings and have a two-game lead over the second-place Terriers.

Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 15 points and blocked two shots for the Raiders (20-6, 11-2). Tucker Richardson scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Nelly Cummings scored 11 points.

After seven ties and seven lead changes, Will Rayman’s three straight free throws broke a 49-all tie and sparked a 13-4 Colgate run for a 62-53 lead with 6:07 to play, and the Raiders steadily pulled ahead.

Rayman finished with eight points and seven rebounds.

Javante McCoy scored 18 points and Max Mahoney added 16 with eight rebounds for Boston University (15-11, 9-4), which saw its five-game win streak end. Walter Whyte scored 10 points.

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Terriers for the season. Colgate defeated Boston University 79-70 on January 18. Colgate matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday. Boston University plays Navy on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

