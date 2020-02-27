Colgate looks for home win vs Army

Army (15-13, 10-7) vs. Colgate (22-8, 13-4)

Cotterell Court, Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its sixth straight win over Army at Cotterell Court. The last victory for the Black Knights at Colgate was a 66-63 win on Jan. 22, 2014.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The play-making Tommy Funk is averaging 17.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists to lead the charge for the Black Knights. Matt Wilson is also a primary contributor, producing 16.4 points and eight rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 15.8 points and 4.2 assists.

CREATING OFFENSE: Funk has made or assisted on 62 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. Funk has accounted for 27 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Army is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 15-6 when scoring at least 62.

STREAK SCORING: Colgate has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Colgate offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.4 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-lowest rate in the country. The Army defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.1 percent of all possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

