Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50

February 6, 2020 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
      

WILLIAM & MARY (16-9)

Knight 11-23 5-6 28, Van Vliet 3-8 1-2 8, Barnes 1-8 0-0 2, Hamilton 1-3 0-0 2, Loewe 2-5 0-0 5, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Ayesa 0-4 0-0 0, Blair 1-3 0-0 2, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 6-8 50.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-9)

McManus 4-8 0-0 8, Miller 5-12 0-0 13, Galloway 9-13 1-1 23, Jasper 3-7 1-2 7, Riller 3-9 3-4 10, Epps 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, McCluney 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-57 5-7 68.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 35-28. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 4-23 (Knight 1-3, Loewe 1-3, Van Vliet 1-4, Scott 1-5, Blair 0-1, Barnes 0-3, Ayesa 0-4), Coll. of Charleston 9-22 (Galloway 4-8, Miller 3-6, Tucker 1-1, Riller 1-3, McCluney 0-1, McManus 0-1, Jasper 0-2). Rebounds_William & Mary 41 (Knight 18), Coll. of Charleston 24 (McManus, Riller 5). Assists_William & Mary 10 (Barnes, Loewe, Scott 2), Coll. of Charleston 10 (Jasper, Riller 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 12, Coll. of Charleston 10. A_4,186 (5,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk