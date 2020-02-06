Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50

WILLIAM & MARY (16-9)

Knight 11-23 5-6 28, Van Vliet 3-8 1-2 8, Barnes 1-8 0-0 2, Hamilton 1-3 0-0 2, Loewe 2-5 0-0 5, Scott 1-5 0-0 3, Ayesa 0-4 0-0 0, Blair 1-3 0-0 2, Hermanovskis 0-0 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-60 6-8 50.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (15-9)

McManus 4-8 0-0 8, Miller 5-12 0-0 13, Galloway 9-13 1-1 23, Jasper 3-7 1-2 7, Riller 3-9 3-4 10, Epps 1-3 0-0 2, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, McCluney 0-2 0-0 0, Tucker 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 27-57 5-7 68.

Halftime_Coll. of Charleston 35-28. 3-Point Goals_William & Mary 4-23 (Knight 1-3, Loewe 1-3, Van Vliet 1-4, Scott 1-5, Blair 0-1, Barnes 0-3, Ayesa 0-4), Coll. of Charleston 9-22 (Galloway 4-8, Miller 3-6, Tucker 1-1, Riller 1-3, McCluney 0-1, McManus 0-1, Jasper 0-2). Rebounds_William & Mary 41 (Knight 18), Coll. of Charleston 24 (McManus, Riller 5). Assists_William & Mary 10 (Barnes, Loewe, Scott 2), Coll. of Charleston 10 (Jasper, Riller 3). Total Fouls_William & Mary 12, Coll. of Charleston 10. A_4,186 (5,100).

