Coll. of Charleston 79, Towson 70

February 1, 2020 4:30 pm
 
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (14-9)

Riller 9-13 8-9 28, Galloway 3-6 7-10 16, Miller 3-8 2-2 10, Jasper 2-6 0-0 6, McManus 4-6 4-4 14, Epps 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 1-2 0-0 2, Smart 0-0 0-0 0, Richard 0-1 0-0 0, Reddish 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 21-25 79.

TOWSON (13-10)

Fobbs 5-15 4-4 15, Betrand 7-16 2-2 18, Sanders 2-5 1-2 5, Gibson 5-9 2-2 16, Tunstall 0-3 0-0 0, Gray 2-4 3-3 8, Timberlake 0-2 2-2 2, Dottin 2-3 2-2 6, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 16-17 70.

Halftime_Towson 38-33. 3-Point Goals_Coll. of Charleston 12-25 (Galloway 3-6, McManus 2-3, Miller 2-4, Jasper 2-5, Riller 2-5, Epps 1-1, Tucker 0-1), Towson 8-21 (Gibson 4-6, Betrand 2-5, Gray 1-3, Fobbs 1-4, Dottin 0-1, Tunstall 0-2). Rebounds_Coll. of Charleston 25 (Miller 8), Towson 25 (Tunstall, Gray 5). Assists_Coll. of Charleston 15 (Riller 6), Towson 11 (Betrand, Gibson, Timberlake, Dottin 2). Total Fouls_Coll. of Charleston 15, Towson 20. A_2,408 (5,250).

