Coll. of Charleston 80, Delaware 71

DELAWARE (20-10)

Mutts 6-8 6-6 18, Painter 1-2 3-4 5, Allen 3-11 3-4 12, Anderson 4-8 0-0 11, Darling 4-15 8-9 18, McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Goss 1-2 3-4 5, Cushing 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 19-47 25-29 71.

COLL. OF CHARLESTON (16-13)

McManus 4-6 0-0 8, Miller 4-9 4-4 16, Galloway 6-11 3-4 19, Jasper 1-4 3-3 6, Riller 7-14 8-12 24, Tucker 0-2 0-0 0, Epps 1-1 0-0 3, Smart 0-0 2-4 2, McCluney 1-4 0-0 2, Richard 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 20-27 80.

Halftime_Delaware 31-28. 3-Point Goals_Delaware 8-21 (Anderson 3-4, Allen 3-8, Darling 2-8, Cushing 0-1), Coll. of Charleston 12-23 (Miller 4-5, Galloway 4-7, Riller 2-4, Epps 1-1, Jasper 1-3, McManus 0-1, Richard 0-1, Tucker 0-1). Rebounds_Delaware 30 (Mutts 11), Coll. of Charleston 23 (Miller 8). Assists_Delaware 7 (Mutts, Painter, Anderson 2), Coll. of Charleston 10 (Riller 6). Total Fouls_Delaware 24, Coll. of Charleston 19. A_3,762 (5,100).

