College Basketball Scores

February 2, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

Sunday, Feb. 2

EAST

Brandeis 87, Carnegie Mellon 68

Canisius 66, Marist 65

Case Western 85, City Colllege (NY) 77

Duquesne 71, La Salle 69

Emory 80, WUSL 67

Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72

Hamilton 78, Wesleyan (Conn.) 67

Manhattan 72, Iona 49

Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84

Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59

Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57

St. Peter’s 85, Siena 80

SOUTH

Birmingham Southern 71, Sewanee 67

Centenary 71, Trinity (Texas) 65

Centre 82, Millsaps 70

Hendrix 78, Berry 73, OT

Huntingdon 86, Berea 75

Oglethorpe 83, Rhodes 65

MIDWEST

Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89

Iowa 72, Illinois 65

N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56

Rochester 64, Chicago 59

South Dakota 81, Omaha 80

SOUTHWEST

St. Thomas (Texas) 92, Schreiner 82

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

UCLA 73, Utah 57

___

The Associated Press

