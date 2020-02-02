Sunday, Feb. 2
EAST
Brandeis 87, Carnegie Mellon 68
Canisius 66, Marist 65
Case Western 85, City Colllege (NY) 77
Duquesne 71, La Salle 69
Emory 80, WUSL 67
Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72
Hamilton 78, Wesleyan (Conn.) 67
Manhattan 72, Iona 49
Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84
Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59
Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57
St. Peter’s 85, Siena 80
SOUTH
Birmingham Southern 71, Sewanee 67
Centenary 71, Trinity (Texas) 65
Centre 82, Millsaps 70
Hendrix 78, Berry 73, OT
Huntingdon 86, Berea 75
Oglethorpe 83, Rhodes 65
MIDWEST
Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89
Iowa 72, Illinois 65
N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56
Rochester 64, Chicago 59
South Dakota 81, Omaha 80
SOUTHWEST
St. Thomas (Texas) 92, Schreiner 82
FAR WEST
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75
UCLA 73, Utah 57
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.