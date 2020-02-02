Listen Live Sports

February 2, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Feb. 2

EAST

Canisius 66, Marist 65

Duquesne 71, La Salle 69

Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72

Manhattan 72, Iona 49

Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84

Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59

Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57

MIDWEST

Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89

Iowa 72, Illinois 65

N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56

South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80

FAR WEST

Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75

UCLA 73, Utah 57

___

