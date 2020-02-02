Sunday, Feb. 2
EAST
Canisius 66, Marist 65
Duquesne 71, La Salle 69
Georgetown 73, St. John’s 72
Manhattan 72, Iona 49
Monmouth (NJ) 90, Rider 84
Niagara 75, Quinnipiac 59
Pittsburgh 62, Miami 57
MIDWEST
Green Bay 92, Wright St. 89
Iowa 72, Illinois 65
N. Kentucky 65, Milwaukee 56
South Dakota 81, Nebraska-Omaha 80
FAR WEST
Hawaii 80, CS Northridge 75
UCLA 73, Utah 57
___
