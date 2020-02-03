Listen Live Sports

February 3, 2020 6:04 pm
 
Monday, Feb. 3

EAST

Coppin St. 64, Howard 56

Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62

Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66

SOUTH

CLAF 72, Fayetteville St. 66

Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59

Grambling St. 90, MVSU 65

NC A&T 78, SC State 63

NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63

Virginia Union 82, St. Augustines 67

FAR WEST

Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70

E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66

