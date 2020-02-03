Monday, Feb. 3
EAST
Coppin St. 64, Howard 56
Lafayette 65, Bucknell 62
Md.-Eastern Shore 68, Delaware St. 66
SOUTH
CLAF 72, Fayetteville St. 66
Florida St. 65, North Carolina 59
Grambling St. 90, MVSU 65
NC A&T 78, SC State 63
NC Central 69, Norfolk St. 63
Virginia Union 82, St. Augustines 67
FAR WEST
Chaminade 92, Hawaii Hilo 70
E. Washington 77, N. Arizona 66
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.