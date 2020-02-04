Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 4, 2020 6:04 pm
 
Tuesday, Feb. 4

EAST

Albertus Magnus 97, Johnson & Wales (RI) 80

Anna Maria 81, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 64

Bloomfield 79, Concordia (Neb.) 54

Brockport 88, Fredonia St. 60

Connecticut College 87, Regis 58

Dean 117, Pine Manor 87

Duke 63, Boston College 55

Emmanuel 89, Colby Sawyer 70

Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53

Felician 62, Nyack 59

Franklin Pierce 89, S. New Hampshire 83

Gallaudet 71, Penn St.-Berks 69

Geneseo 79, Buffalo St. 76

Georgian Court 66, Holy Family 59

Goldey-Beacom 78, Sciences (Pa.) 64

Husson 84, Bowdoin 76

Immaculata 95, Valley Forge 77

Ithaca 88, Rochester 50

John Jay 58, City Colllege (NY) 51

Lehman 75, Brooklyn 57

Maryland 56, Rutgers 51

Medgar Evers 59, Baruch 56

Oswego St. 80, New Paltz 55

Post (Conn.) 81, Caldwell 66

Potsdam 89, Plattsburgh 82

Rhode Island 73, UMass 67

St. Joseph (Conn.) 94, Lasell 57

Staten Island 82, York (NY) 49

Wilmington (DC) 96, Chestnut Hill 85

SOUTH

Averett 86, NC Wesleyan 77

Georgetown (Ky.) 145, Oakland City 108

Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57

Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72

Methodist 84, Greensboro 75

Tennessee 69, Alabama 68

William Peace 118, Pfeiffer 91

MIDWEST

Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54

Benedictine (Ill.) 82, Aurora 45

Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82

Concordia (Wis.) 85, Milwaukee Engineering 71

E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62

Edgewood 67, Dominican 66

Lakeland 92, Concordia (Ill.) 76

N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61

Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58

Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70

Rockford 88, Marian 77

South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45

W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60

Westminster (Mo.) 93, Principia 87

Wis. Lutheran 79, Illinois Tech 63

Xavier 67, DePaul 59

SOUTHWEST

Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT

Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51

Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61

FAR WEST

Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62

Colorado St. 80, Fresno St. 70

___

