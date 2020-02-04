Tuesday, Feb. 4
EAST
Albertus Magnus 97, Johnson & Wales (RI) 80
Anna Maria 81, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 64
Bloomfield 79, Concordia (Neb.) 54
Brockport 88, Fredonia St. 60
Connecticut College 87, Regis 58
Dean 117, Pine Manor 87
Duke 63, Boston College 55
Emmanuel 89, Colby Sawyer 70
Fairfield 55, Monmouth (NJ) 53
Felician 62, Nyack 59
Franklin Pierce 89, S. New Hampshire 83
Gallaudet 71, Penn St.-Berks 69
Geneseo 79, Buffalo St. 76
Georgian Court 66, Holy Family 59
Goldey-Beacom 78, Sciences (Pa.) 64
Husson 84, Bowdoin 76
Immaculata 95, Valley Forge 77
Ithaca 88, Rochester 50
John Jay 58, City Colllege (NY) 51
Lehman 75, Brooklyn 57
Maryland 56, Rutgers 51
Medgar Evers 59, Baruch 56
Oswego St. 80, New Paltz 55
Post (Conn.) 81, Caldwell 66
Potsdam 89, Plattsburgh 82
Rhode Island 73, UMass 67
St. Joseph (Conn.) 94, Lasell 57
Staten Island 82, York (NY) 49
Wilmington (DC) 96, Chestnut Hill 85
SOUTH
Averett 86, NC Wesleyan 77
Georgetown (Ky.) 145, Oakland City 108
Georgia Tech 76, Virginia Tech 57
Kentucky 80, Mississippi St. 72
Methodist 84, Greensboro 75
Tennessee 69, Alabama 68
William Peace 118, Pfeiffer 91
MIDWEST
Ball St. 62, Kent St. 54
Benedictine (Ill.) 82, Aurora 45
Cent. Michigan 92, Bowling Green 82
Concordia (Wis.) 85, Milwaukee Engineering 71
E. Michigan 66, Buffalo 62
Edgewood 67, Dominican 66
Lakeland 92, Concordia (Ill.) 76
N. Illinois 66, Toledo 61
Ohio St. 61, Michigan 58
Penn St. 75, Michigan St. 70
Rockford 88, Marian 77
South Dakota 106, Peru St. 45
W. Michigan 64, Miami (Ohio) 60
Westminster (Mo.) 93, Principia 87
Wis. Lutheran 79, Illinois Tech 63
Xavier 67, DePaul 59
SOUTHWEST
Auburn 79, Arkansas 76, OT
Texas A&M 68, Missouri 51
Texas Tech 69, Oklahoma 61
FAR WEST
Boise St. 67, Wyoming 62
Colorado St. 80, Fresno St. 70
