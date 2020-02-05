Wednesday, Feb. 5
EAST
Adelphi 95, American International 92, OT
Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49
American 62, Navy 54
Arcadia 94, ALVR 88, 2OT
Babson 90, MIT 85, OT
Bethany (WV) 53, Thiel 49
Boston U. 80, Army 66
Bowie St. 69, Elizabeth City St. 67
Bridgewater (Mass.) 86, Salem St. 74
Cairn 92, St. Elizabeth 77
Catholic 70, Elizabethtown 67
Centenary (NJ) 76, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 62
Christopher Newport 93, St. Mary’s (Md.) 63
Cobleskill 56, Wells 52
Colgate 81, Lehigh 51
College of NJ 90, Montclair St. 85
DeSales 73, FDU-Florham 65
Dean 83, Eastern Nazarene 82
Delaware Valley 65, Misericordia 64
Dist. of Columbia 64, Mercy 63
Drew 82, Moravian 68
East Stroudsburg 99, Bloomsburg 88
Emerson 102, Wheaton 76
Fairmont St. 79, Glenville St. 77
Farmingdale St. 82, Manhattanville 76, OT
Gannon 74, Edinboro 47
Geneva 65, Waynesburg 63
Grove City 74, Chatham 65
Gwynedd-Mercy 93, Marywood 74
Hilbert 86, D’Youville 72
Hood 95, Messiah 72
Juniata 60, Goucher 52
KC 85, Cazenovia 83
Keene St. 83, Plymouth St. 77, OT
Kings (Pa.) 73, Eastern 63
Kutztown 72, Millersville 68
Le Moyne 78, St. Rose 75
Lincoln (Pa.) 69, St. Augustines 67
Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60
Lycoming 79, Lebanon Valley 77, OT
Maine-Presque Isle 74, Maine Maritime 62
Mansfield 88, Lock Haven 84, OT
Marymount 75, Cabrini 72
Mass. College 83, Fitchburg St. 80
Mass.-Dartmouth 82, E. Connecticut 79
Medaille 95, Pitt.-Bradford 76
Mercyhurst 68, Seton Hill 39
Mitchell 72, Becker 48
Morrisville St. 72, SUNY-IT 69
Mount Aloysius 74, Franciscan 60
Mount St. Vincemt 69, Sarah Lawrence 52
New England 98, Endicott 93
New England Coll. 79, Elms 63
Norwich 78, Lesley 67
OldWestbury 79, SUNY Maritime 76
Pace 53, New Haven 48
Penn St. Behrend 76, Alfred St. 58
Penn St.-Abington 78, Penn College 64
Penn St.-Harrisburg 91, Lancaster Bible 65
Pitt.-Greensburg 99, Penn St.-Altoona 79
Pitt.-Johnstown 103, California (Pa.) 94
Providence 73, Creighton 56
Purchase 84, St. Joseph’s (LI) 79
Ramapo 79, Kean 43
Rhode Island Coll. 94, S. Maine 80
Roger Williams 79, Salve Regina 74
Rowan 97, Stockton 76
Rutgers-Newark 65, William Paterson 53
S. Connecticut 95, NYIT 61
Scranton 66, Susquehanna 62, OT
Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71
Shippensburg 83, West Chester 58
Slippery Rock 71, Clarion 64
Springfield 105, Coast Guard 99, 2OT
St. Anselm 86, Assumption 67
St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47
St. Joseph’s (NY) 71, Merchant Marine 68
St. Thomas Aquinas 73, Molloy 68
Stevens Tech 82, Wilkes 72
Stevenson 77, Albright 70
Stonehill 85, Bentley 65
Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70
Suffolk 85, Rivier 61
TCNJ 77, Rutgers-Camden 64
Tusculum 78, Virginia-Wise 68
UMBC 70, Hartford 59
Vermont 77, Maine 52
W. New England 126, Gordon 109
W. Virginia St. 96, West Liberty 93
WV Wesleyan 90, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63
Washington & Jefferson 82, Westminster (Pa.) 74, OT
Wentworth 75, Curry 61
Wesley 83, Neumann 62
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61
Westfield St. 97, Worcester St. 87
Wheeling Jesuit 71, Charleston (WV) 66
Wilson 67, Bryn Athyn 58
Worcester Tech 102, Clark 62
Yeshiva 82, Mount St. Mary 65
York (Pa.) 85, Salisbury 78
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 81, Newberry 78
Augusta 77, Lander 71
Barry 86, Florida Tech 84
Barton 90, Mount Olive 81
Belmont Abbey 107, Christendom 61
Catawba 95, Wingate 91
Covenant 72, Maryville (Tenn.) 70, OT
ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64
Emory & Henry 78, Roanoke 77
FIU 69, FAU 50
Ferrum 60, Guilford 53
Florida 81, Georgia 75
Florida Southern 97, Lynn 92
Furman 79, Mercer 57
Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76
Johnson C. Smith 71, Shaw 65
King (Tenn.) 106, Erskine 102, 2OT
Lees-Mcrae 102, North Greenville 89
Lincoln Memorial 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 78
Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76
Lynchburg 73, Randolph 55
Mars Hill 74, Carson-Newman 65
Mary Washington 80, S. Virginia 73
Memphis 79, Temple 65
Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70
NC State 83, Miami 72
North Georgia 90, Georgia Southwestern 77
Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69
Nova Southeastern 89, Rollins 85
Palm Beach Atlantic 87, Embry-Riddle 86
Piedmont 65, Brevard 61
Queens (NC) 88, Coker 56
Randolph Macon 83, Bridgewater (Va.) 69
SC-Aiken 81, Francis Marion 80
Southern Wesleyan 90, Emmanuel 65
St. Leo 71, Tampa 46
UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68
UNC-Pembroke 93, Flagler 69
Urbana 62, Davis & Elkins 61
Va. Wesleyan 73, E. Mennonite 49
Vanderbilt 99, LSU 90
Virginia 51, Clemson 44
Virginia St. 87, CLAF 81
W. Carolina 78, Samford 70
Washington & Lee 77, Shenandoah 72
Wofford 79, VMI 73
Young Harris 90, Clayton St. 70
MIDWEST
Adrian 92, Kalamazoo 83
Albion 76, Hope 68
Augustana (Ill.) 79, Wheaton (Ill.) 68
Blackburn 75, Iowa Wesleyan 59
Bluffton 66, Mount St. Joseph 53
Butler 79, Villanova 76
Calvin 79, Olivet 53
Carroll (Wis.) 69, North Park 47
Carthage 81, Elmhurst 77
Cornell (Iowa) 77, Monmouth (Ill.) 69
Drake 73, Bradley 60
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68
Finlandia 91, GOG 77
Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69
Grinnell 101, Beloit 81
Hanover 74, Franklin 53
Heidelberg 85, John Carroll 83, OT
Illinois Wesleyan 76, Millikin 74
Indiana St. 68, Chicago 39
Knox 88, Illinois College 84
Manchester 84, Defiance 77
Marietta 82, Capital 62
Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52
Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60
Missouri Western 81, Lincoln (Mo.) 71
Mount Union 85, Muskingum 63
N. Dakota St. 86, Omaha 78
N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51
Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72
Oberlin 67, Ohio Wesleyan 60
Purdue 104, Iowa 68
Ripon 82, Lake Forest 70
Rose Hulman 78, Anderson (Ind.) 64
S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT
St. Norbert 90, Lawrence 79
St. Thomas (Minn.) 84, Hamline 68
Transylvania 90, Earlham 71
Trine 91, Alma 78
Wilmington (Ohio) 85, Otterbein 80
Wis.-Eau Claire 78, Wis.-Oshkosh 76
Wis.-Platteville 83, Wis.-La Crosse 75
Wis.-River Falls 96, Wis.-Stout 77
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 74, Wis.-Whitewater 72
Wittenberg 100, Denison 59
Wooster 76, Kenyon 57
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT
Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67
Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57
Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64
Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62
FAR WEST
Baldwin Wallace 80, Ohio Northern 67
Cal Poly 92, Long Beach St. 75
Cal St.-Fullerton 61, UC Riverside 48
Utah St. 69, UNLV 54
