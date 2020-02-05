Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 5, 2020 6:15 pm
 
3 min read
      

Wednesday, Feb. 5

EAST

Adelphi 95, American International 92, OT

Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

American 62, Navy 54

Arcadia 94, ALVR 88, 2OT

Babson 90, MIT 85, OT

Bethany (WV) 53, Thiel 49

Boston U. 80, Army 66

Bowie St. 69, Elizabeth City St. 67

Bridgewater (Mass.) 86, Salem St. 74

Cairn 92, St. Elizabeth 77

Catholic 70, Elizabethtown 67

Centenary (NJ) 76, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 62

Christopher Newport 93, St. Mary’s (Md.) 63

Cobleskill 56, Wells 52

Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

College of NJ 90, Montclair St. 85

DeSales 73, FDU-Florham 65

Dean 83, Eastern Nazarene 82

Delaware Valley 65, Misericordia 64

Dist. of Columbia 64, Mercy 63

Drew 82, Moravian 68

East Stroudsburg 99, Bloomsburg 88

Emerson 102, Wheaton 76

Fairmont St. 79, Glenville St. 77

Farmingdale St. 82, Manhattanville 76, OT

Gannon 74, Edinboro 47

Geneva 65, Waynesburg 63

Grove City 74, Chatham 65

Gwynedd-Mercy 93, Marywood 74

Hilbert 86, D’Youville 72

Hood 95, Messiah 72

Juniata 60, Goucher 52

KC 85, Cazenovia 83

Keene St. 83, Plymouth St. 77, OT

Kings (Pa.) 73, Eastern 63

Kutztown 72, Millersville 68

Le Moyne 78, St. Rose 75

Lincoln (Pa.) 69, St. Augustines 67

Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60

Lycoming 79, Lebanon Valley 77, OT

Maine-Presque Isle 74, Maine Maritime 62

Mansfield 88, Lock Haven 84, OT

Marymount 75, Cabrini 72

Mass. College 83, Fitchburg St. 80

Mass.-Dartmouth 82, E. Connecticut 79

Medaille 95, Pitt.-Bradford 76

Mercyhurst 68, Seton Hill 39

Mitchell 72, Becker 48

Morrisville St. 72, SUNY-IT 69

Mount Aloysius 74, Franciscan 60

Mount St. Vincemt 69, Sarah Lawrence 52

New England 98, Endicott 93

New England Coll. 79, Elms 63

Norwich 78, Lesley 67

OldWestbury 79, SUNY Maritime 76

Pace 53, New Haven 48

Penn St. Behrend 76, Alfred St. 58

Penn St.-Abington 78, Penn College 64

Penn St.-Harrisburg 91, Lancaster Bible 65

Pitt.-Greensburg 99, Penn St.-Altoona 79

Pitt.-Johnstown 103, California (Pa.) 94

Providence 73, Creighton 56

Purchase 84, St. Joseph’s (LI) 79

Ramapo 79, Kean 43

Rhode Island Coll. 94, S. Maine 80

Roger Williams 79, Salve Regina 74

Rowan 97, Stockton 76

Rutgers-Newark 65, William Paterson 53

S. Connecticut 95, NYIT 61

Scranton 66, Susquehanna 62, OT

Seton Hall 78, Georgetown 71

Shippensburg 83, West Chester 58

Slippery Rock 71, Clarion 64

Springfield 105, Coast Guard 99, 2OT

St. Anselm 86, Assumption 67

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

St. Joseph’s (NY) 71, Merchant Marine 68

St. Thomas Aquinas 73, Molloy 68

Stevens Tech 82, Wilkes 72

Stevenson 77, Albright 70

Stonehill 85, Bentley 65

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

Suffolk 85, Rivier 61

TCNJ 77, Rutgers-Camden 64

Tusculum 78, Virginia-Wise 68

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

W. New England 126, Gordon 109

W. Virginia St. 96, West Liberty 93

WV Wesleyan 90, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63

Washington & Jefferson 82, Westminster (Pa.) 74, OT

Wentworth 75, Curry 61

Wesley 83, Neumann 62

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

Westfield St. 97, Worcester St. 87

Wheeling Jesuit 71, Charleston (WV) 66

Wilson 67, Bryn Athyn 58

Worcester Tech 102, Clark 62

Yeshiva 82, Mount St. Mary 65

York (Pa.) 85, Salisbury 78

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 81, Newberry 78

Augusta 77, Lander 71

Barry 86, Florida Tech 84

Barton 90, Mount Olive 81

Belmont Abbey 107, Christendom 61

Catawba 95, Wingate 91

Covenant 72, Maryville (Tenn.) 70, OT

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

Emory & Henry 78, Roanoke 77

FIU 69, FAU 50

Ferrum 60, Guilford 53

Florida 81, Georgia 75

Florida Southern 97, Lynn 92

Furman 79, Mercer 57

Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76

Johnson C. Smith 71, Shaw 65

King (Tenn.) 106, Erskine 102, 2OT

Lees-Mcrae 102, North Greenville 89

Lincoln Memorial 90, Lenoir-Rhyne 78

Louisville 86, Wake Forest 76

Lynchburg 73, Randolph 55

Mars Hill 74, Carson-Newman 65

Mary Washington 80, S. Virginia 73

Memphis 79, Temple 65

Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70

NC State 83, Miami 72

North Georgia 90, Georgia Southwestern 77

Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69

Nova Southeastern 89, Rollins 85

Palm Beach Atlantic 87, Embry-Riddle 86

Piedmont 65, Brevard 61

Queens (NC) 88, Coker 56

Randolph Macon 83, Bridgewater (Va.) 69

SC-Aiken 81, Francis Marion 80

Southern Wesleyan 90, Emmanuel 65

St. Leo 71, Tampa 46

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

UNC-Pembroke 93, Flagler 69

Urbana 62, Davis & Elkins 61

Va. Wesleyan 73, E. Mennonite 49

Vanderbilt 99, LSU 90

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

Virginia St. 87, CLAF 81

W. Carolina 78, Samford 70

Washington & Lee 77, Shenandoah 72

Wofford 79, VMI 73

Young Harris 90, Clayton St. 70

MIDWEST

Adrian 92, Kalamazoo 83

Albion 76, Hope 68

Augustana (Ill.) 79, Wheaton (Ill.) 68

Blackburn 75, Iowa Wesleyan 59

Bluffton 66, Mount St. Joseph 53

Butler 79, Villanova 76

Calvin 79, Olivet 53

Carroll (Wis.) 69, North Park 47

Carthage 81, Elmhurst 77

Cornell (Iowa) 77, Monmouth (Ill.) 69

Drake 73, Bradley 60

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

Finlandia 91, GOG 77

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

Grinnell 101, Beloit 81

Hanover 74, Franklin 53

Heidelberg 85, John Carroll 83, OT

Illinois Wesleyan 76, Millikin 74

Indiana St. 68, Chicago 39

Knox 88, Illinois College 84

Manchester 84, Defiance 77

Marietta 82, Capital 62

Minnesota 70, Wisconsin 52

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

Missouri Western 81, Lincoln (Mo.) 71

Mount Union 85, Muskingum 63

N. Dakota St. 86, Omaha 78

N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

Oberlin 67, Ohio Wesleyan 60

Purdue 104, Iowa 68

Ripon 82, Lake Forest 70

Rose Hulman 78, Anderson (Ind.) 64

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

St. Norbert 90, Lawrence 79

St. Thomas (Minn.) 84, Hamline 68

Transylvania 90, Earlham 71

Trine 91, Alma 78

Wilmington (Ohio) 85, Otterbein 80

Wis.-Eau Claire 78, Wis.-Oshkosh 76

Wis.-Platteville 83, Wis.-La Crosse 75

Wis.-River Falls 96, Wis.-Stout 77

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 74, Wis.-Whitewater 72

Wittenberg 100, Denison 59

Wooster 76, Kenyon 57

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67

Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57

Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64

Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62

FAR WEST

Baldwin Wallace 80, Ohio Northern 67

Cal Poly 92, Long Beach St. 75

Cal St.-Fullerton 61, UC Riverside 48

Utah St. 69, UNLV 54

___

