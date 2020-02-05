Wednesday, Feb. 5
EAST
Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49
American U. 62, Navy 54
Boston U. 80, Army 66
Colgate 81, Lehigh 51
Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60
Providence 73, Creighton 56
St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47
Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70
UMBC 70, Hartford 59
Vermont 77, Maine 52
West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61
SOUTH
ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64
FIU 69, FAU 50
Florida 81, Georgia 75
Furman 79, Mercer 57
Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76
Memphis 79, Temple 65
Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70
NC State 83, Miami 72
Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69
UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68
Virginia 51, Clemson 44
W. Carolina 78, Samford 70
Wofford 79, VMI 73
MIDWEST
Butler 79, Villanova 76
Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68
Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69
Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39
Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60
N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78
N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51
Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72
Purdue 104, Iowa 68
S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT
Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67
Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57
Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64
Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.