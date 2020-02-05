Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 5, 2020 6:15 pm
 
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Feb. 5

EAST

Albany (NY) 62, Binghamton 49

American U. 62, Navy 54

Boston U. 80, Army 66

Advertisement

Colgate 81, Lehigh 51

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Loyola (Md.) 74, Holy Cross 60

Providence 73, Creighton 56

St. Bonaventure 72, George Washington 47

Stony Brook 77, Mass.-Lowell 70

UMBC 70, Hartford 59

Vermont 77, Maine 52

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it your device today and never miss a beat.

West Virginia 76, Iowa St. 61

SOUTH

ETSU 80, Chattanooga 64

FIU 69, FAU 50

Florida 81, Georgia 75

Furman 79, Mercer 57

Houston Baptist 79, SE Louisiana 76

Memphis 79, Temple 65

Mississippi 84, South Carolina 70

NC State 83, Miami 72

Northwestern St. 73, Abilene Christian 69

UNC-Greensboro 88, The Citadel 68

Virginia 51, Clemson 44

W. Carolina 78, Samford 70

Wofford 79, VMI 73

MIDWEST

Butler 79, Villanova 76

Duquesne 82, Saint Louis 68

Fort Wayne 75, W. Illinois 69

Indiana St. 68, Loyola of Chicago 39

Missouri St. 80, Illinois St. 60

N. Dakota St. 86, Nebraska-Omaha 78

N. Iowa 63, Valparaiso 51

Notre Dame 80, Pittsburgh 72

Purdue 104, Iowa 68

S. Illinois 64, Evansville 60, OT

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 72, Sam Houston St. 71, OT

Lamar 74, Cent. Arkansas 67

Oklahoma St. 72, TCU 57

Stephen F. Austin 70, Nicholls 64

Texas A&M-CC 69, McNeese St. 62

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk