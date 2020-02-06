Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 6, 2020 6:15 pm
 
1 min read
      

Thursday, Feb. 6

EAST

Bryant 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 60

Delaware 84, Towson 78

Drexel 78, James Madison 67

Advertisement

Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63

North Florida 82, NJIT 75

Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Belmont 71, Murray St. 64

Charlotte 68, UTEP 64

Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50

Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56

Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65

High Point 88, Hampton 85

Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62

Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71

Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78

N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70

North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70

Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61

Rice 86, UAB 72

Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62

Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68

Texas State 100, Coastal Carolina 63

UCF 68, East Carolina 64

UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71

UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62

UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT

W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54

Winthrop 62, Campbell 53

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79

E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84

Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85

Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57

Morehead St. 58, SIU-Edwardsville 49

New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49

North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68

Rio Grande 73, UMKC 60

SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72

Wright St. 98, Detroit 86

SOUTHWEST

Houston 75, Tulane 62

UConn 72, Tulsa 56

FAR WEST

Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80

Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66

BYU 85, Portland 54

California Baptist 74, CS Bakersfield 69

Colorado 71, California 65

Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67

Montana 92, E. Washington 82

Montana St. 72, Idaho 50

N. Arizona 88, Idaho St. 87, OT

N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60

Pacific 60, San Francisco 48

Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Diego 60

UC Irvine 83, UC Davis 72

UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66

Utah 64, Stanford 56, OT

Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk