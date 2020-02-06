Thursday, Feb. 6
EAST
Bryant 73, St. Francis Brooklyn 60
Delaware 84, Towson 78
Drexel 78, James Madison 67
Marshall 72, Southern Miss. 58
Merrimack 57, Fairleigh Dickinson 53
Mount St. Mary’s 67, LIU 63
North Florida 82, NJIT 75
Robert Morris 67, Wagner 62
St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Sacred Heart 68
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 57, Texas-Arlington 50
Belmont 71, Murray St. 64
Charlotte 68, UTEP 64
Coll. of Charleston 68, William & Mary 50
Elon 62, UNC-Wilmington 56
Georgia Southern 67, Louisiana-Monroe 65
High Point 88, Hampton 85
Liberty 71, Jacksonville 62
Lipscomb 73, North Alabama 71
Longwood 71, Charleston Southern 63
Louisiana-Lafayette 80, Georgia St. 78
N. Kentucky 73, Oakland 70
North Texas 75, Middle Tennessee 70
Presbyterian 65, Gardner-Webb 61
Rice 86, UAB 72
Stetson 65, Florida Gulf Coast 62
Tennessee St. 70, Austin Peay 68
Texas State 100, Coastal Carolina 63
UCF 68, East Carolina 64
UNC-Asheville 84, SC-Upstate 71
UT Martin 74, Tennessee Tech 62
UTSA 85, Old Dominion 81, OT
W. Kentucky 65, Louisiana Tech 54
Winthrop 62, Campbell 53
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 80, Wichita St. 79
E. Kentucky 91, E. Illinois 84
Green Bay 91, IUPUI 85
Milwaukee 74, Ill.-Chicago 57
Morehead St. 58, SIU-Edwardsville 49
New Mexico St. 71, Chicago St. 49
North Dakota 74, Oral Roberts 68
Rio Grande 73, UMKC 60
SE Missouri 76, Jacksonville St. 72
Wright St. 98, Detroit 86
SOUTHWEST
Houston 75, Tulane 62
UConn 72, Tulsa 56
FAR WEST
Arizona 85, Southern Cal 80
Arizona St. 84, UCLA 66
BYU 85, Portland 54
California Baptist 74, CS Bakersfield 69
Colorado 71, California 65
Gonzaga 85, Loyola Marymount 67
Montana 92, E. Washington 82
Montana St. 72, Idaho 50
N. Arizona 88, Idaho St. 87, OT
N. Colorado 68, S. Utah 60
Pacific 60, San Francisco 48
Pepperdine 91, Santa Clara 77
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 66, San Diego 60
UC Irvine 83, UC Davis 72
UC Santa Barbara 76, Hawaii 66
Utah 64, Stanford 56, OT
Weber St. 70, Sacramento St. 66
___
