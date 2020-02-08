Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Feb. 8
 
7 min read
      

Saturday, Feb. 8

EAST

ALVR 90, Hood 85

Albertus Magnus 108, Rivier 94

American 72, Army 62

American International 87, S. Connecticut 65

Amherst 87, Colby 69

Anna Maria 77, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74

Arcadia 72, Lycoming 67

Babson 105, Clark 70

Bloomfield 67, Georgian Court 64

Boston U. 77, Holy Cross 68

Bowdoin 81, Hamilton 74, OT

Brockport 81, New Paltz 59

Brown 72, Harvard 71

Bryant 64, CCSU 60

Bryn Athyn 75, St. Elizabeth 67

Buffalo St. 89, Plattsburgh 82

Colby Sawyer 72, Lasell 68

Colgate 67, Navy 60

Cornell 73, Princeton 62

Cortland 82, Oswego St. 72

DeSales 81, Wilkes 72

Delaware 80, James Madison 78

Dickinson 85, Ursinus 75

Dist. of Columbia 88, Molloy 72

Dominican (NY) 77, Sciences (Pa.) 65

Drew 89, Goucher 63

E. Connecticut 94, S. Maine 66

East Stroudsburg 74, Millersville 66

Eastern 69, Delaware Valley 64

Eastern Nazarene 66, Becker 62

FDU-Florham 92, Kings (Pa.) 83

Fairmont St. 79, Concord 71

Farmingdale St. 81, St. Joseph’s (NY) 64

Felician 83, Holy Family 66

Frostburg St. 74, Glenville St. 72

Gannon 82, Seton Hill 76

Georgetown 76, DePaul 72

Goldey-Beacom 87, Concordia (Neb.) 60

Grove City 76, Geneva 71

Gwynedd-Mercy 102, Cabrini 75

Haverford 65, Gettysburg 63

Hilbert 70, Mount Aloysius 68

Hobart 77, Clarkson 68

Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71

Ithaca 93, Union (NY) 82

Jacksonville 65, NJIT 54

Jefferson 58, Post (Conn.) 57, OT

Johns Hopkins 81, Washington (Md.) 51

KC 85, Wells 77

Kean 81, William Paterson 79

LIU 67, Merrimack 64, OT

La Roche 96, Penn St. Behrend 92

La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 66

Lancaster Bible 88, Gallaudet 82

Le Moyne 69, New Haven 65

Lebanon Valley 91, Albright 87

Lehigh 62, Lafayette 59

Lock Haven 91, Kutztown 74

Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 65

Lyndon St. 107, Maine Maritime 73

Maine 82, Binghamton 75

Maine-Farmington 72, SUNY-Canton 61

Manhattanville 53, Mount St. Mary 50

Marshall 83, Louisiana Tech 79, OT

Mary Washington 72, St. Mary’s (Md.) 62

Marymount 97, Neumann 67

Mercy 76, NYIT 68

Mercyhurst 86, Clarion 44

Mitchell 102, Lesley 73

Moravian 53, Juniata 48

Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53

Morrisville St. 87, Cazenovia 68

Muhlenberg 81, McDaniel 62

NC Central 68, Coppin St. 63

Nazareth 95, Elmira 89

New England Coll. 91, Dean 79

New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64

Nichols 93, Salve Regina 79

No. Vermont 85, Husson 70

Nyack 96, Chestnut Hill 73

OldWestbury 81, St. Joseph’s (LI) 56

Oneonta 74, Geneseo 47

Pace 82, St. Rose 71

Penn 76, Columbia 67

Penn College 87, Penn St.-Berks 79

Penn St. 83, Minnesota 77

Penn St.-Altoona 97, Pitt.-Bradford 66

Penn St.-Harrisburg 89, Penn St.-Abington 49

Pitt.-Greensburg 86, Medaille 77

Pitt.-Johnstown 98, Edinboro 73

Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 64

Plymouth St. 78, Mass.-Dartmouth 76

Potsdam 76, Fredonia St. 71

Pratt 80, Valley Forge 78

Purchase 88, SUNY Maritime 69

RPI 61, Vassar 49

Regis 86, Norwich 64

Rhode Island 82, George Washington 51

Rhode Island Coll. 83, Mass.-Boston 80

Richmond 59, Fordham 53

Robert Morris 61, Sacred Heart 58

Rochester 80, St. Lawrence 61

Rosemont 87, Keystone 83

Rowan 94, Montclair St. 86

S. New Hampshire 67, Assumption 65

SUNY-IT 75, Cobleskill 71

Sage 100, Houghton 66

Salem St. 88, Mass. College 67

Salisbury 86, S. Virginia 58

Sarah Lawrence 71, Merchant Marine 58

Scranton 71, Catholic 63

Seton Hall 70, Villanova 64

Shepherd 85, Bloomsburg 74

Shippensburg 81, Mansfield 55

Skidmore 84, Bard 41

Springfield 86, Emerson 76

St. Anselm 89, Stonehill 73

St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80

St. Francis (NY) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67

St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68

St. John Fisher 74, Hartwick 67

St. Joseph (Conn.) 113, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73

St. Michael’s 74, Bentley 71

St. Vincent 74, Westminster (Pa.) 72

Stevens Tech 73, Misericordia 59

Stockton 87, College of NJ 78, OT

Susquehanna 92, Elizabethtown 67

Swarthmore 85, Franklin & Marshall 68

Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73

TCNJ 82, Ramapo 56

Temple 97, SMU 90

Thomas (Maine) 82, Maine-Presque Isle 76

Towson 76, Drexel 69

Trinity (Conn.) 114, Bates 78

Tufts 87, Connecticut College 61

UMBC 60, Mass.-Lowell 50

Utica 85, Alfred 68

Vermont 69, Hartford 68

W. Connecticut 77, Castleton 67

W. New England 100, Curry 61

WV Wesleyan 70, Urbana 56

Washington & Jefferson 83, Thiel 72

Wentworth 85, Gordon 77

Wesley 83, Immaculata 71

Westfield St. 72, Fitchburg St. 55

Wheaton 66, MIT 63

Wheeling Jesuit 87, W. Virginia St. 78

Wilmington (DC) 75, Caldwell 69

Wilson 80, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 67

Worcester St. 85, Framingham St. 70

Worcester Tech 90, Coast Guard 81

Yale 75, Dartmouth 57

York (Pa.) 101, Christopher Newport 97, 2OT

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 82, Montevallo 72

Alabama 105, Georgia 102, OT

Alabama St. 87, MVSU 74

Appalachian St. 60, Texas St. 57

Auburn 91, LSU 90

Auburn-Montgomery 93, Mississippi College 59

Augusta 84, Flagler 82

Barton 92, Lees-Mcrae 74

Belmont 71, Austin Peay 63

Belmont Abbey 89, North Greenville 82

Benedict 68, Fort Valley St. 62

Bethune-Cookman 78, NC A&T 73

Boston College 77, Virginia Tech 73

Bridgewater (Va.) 109, Emory & Henry 90

Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62

Carson-Newman 77, Coker 56

Catawba 113, Mars Hill 97

Cent. Arkansas 82, McNeese St. 76, OT

Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72

Charlotte 91, UTSA 84

Chattanooga 84, Wofford 77

Clayton St. 103, Georgia College 101, OT

Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 75

Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT

ETSU 73, Mercer 60

East Carolina 81, Tulane 67

Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65

Embry-Riddle 98, Barry 84

Emmanuel 71, Chowan 61

FIU 66, FAU 59

Ferrum 85, Shenandoah 79

Florida A&M 82, Howard 78, OT

Florida Southern 112, Florida Tech 82

Florida St. 99, Miami 81

Furman 82, W. Carolina 73

Gardner-Webb 88, SC-Upstate 57

Georgia Southern 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Georgia St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69

Grambling St. 66, Southern U. 62

Greensboro 95, Huntingdon 93

Guilford 95, E. Mennonite 50

Jackson St. 86, Alcorn St. 57

Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61

Johnson C. Smith 88, CLAF 67

Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64

Kentucky Wesleyan 67, Hillsdale 66

King (Tenn.) 99, Mount Olive 90

Lagrange 95, Brevard 74

Lander 97, Columbus St. 73

Lee 69, West Alabama 58

Lenoir-Rhyne 89, Anderson (SC) 85

Liberty 74, North Alabama 56

Lincoln Memorial 104, Wingate 80

Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 66

Louisville 80, Virginia 73

Methodist 104, Pfeiffer 93

Miles 47, Lane 41

Mississippi 68, Florida 51

Mississippi St. 80, Vanderbilt 70

Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65

N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65

NC Wesleyan 99, Berea 77

Newberry 78, Virginia-Wise 73

Nicholls 88, Sam Houston St. 82

Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57

North Florida 69, Florida Gulf Coast 60

North Texas 71, UAB 64

Nova Southeastern 93, Eckerd 78

Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53

Palm Beach Atlantic 85, Tampa 52

Queens (NC) 87, Tusculum 72

Radford 81, High Point 70

Randolph Macon 85, Lynchburg 82

Rice 91, Middle Tennessee 83

Roanoke 84, Hampden-Sydney 76

Rollins 65, St. Leo 62

SC-Aiken 85, Georgia Southwestern 83

South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54

South Florida 75, Memphis 73

St. Augustines 69, Winston-Salem 68

Transylvania 88, Rose Hulman 67

Tuskegee 86, Kentucky St. 80

UNC-Pembroke 81, North Georgia 65

UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64

Union (Tenn.) 74, Delta St. 67

VMI 75, The Citadel 64

Va. Wesleyan 72, Randolph 53

Valdosta St. 105, West Georgia 83

Virginia Union 67, Elizabeth City St. 65

W. Kentucky 75, Southern Miss. 72

West Florida 86, Shorter 66

William Peace 98, Maryville (Tenn.) 67

Winthrop 70, Longwood 68

MIDWEST

Adrian 69, Trine 62

Akron 59, E. Michigan 58

Alma 78, Albion 74

Ashland 71, Grand Valley St. 70

Augustana (SD) 81, St. Cloud St. 58

Aurora 86, Milwaukee Engineering 78

Benedictine (Ill.) 95, Rockford 75

Blackburn 74, Westminster (Mo.) 69

Bluffton 63, Anderson (Ind.) 60

Bowling Green 85, Toledo 83

Calvin 84, Hope 59

Central St. (Ohio) 86, Spring Hill 79

Concordia (St.P.) 92, Minn.-Crookston 81

Cornell (Iowa) 77, Knox 61

Creighton 94, St. John’s 82

Davenport 81, Wayne St. (Mich.) 61

Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65

DePauw 76, Allegheny 62

Denison 67, Oberlin 62

Drury 86, Ill.-Springfield 78

E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65

Earlham 81, Hanover 69

Eureka 70, Iowa Wesleyan 64

Findlay 84, Trevecca Nazarene 77, OT

Fontbonne 101, Spalding 73

Fort Hays St. 81, Cent. Oklahoma 73

Franklin 84, Manchester 61

Greenville 161, MacMurray 131

Heidelberg 78, Muskingum 69

Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58

Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67

Illinois Tech 81, Dominican 61

Indianapolis 92, William Jewell 63

Iowa 96, Nebraska 72

Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 63

John Carroll 100, Capital 89, 2OT

Kalamazoo 96, Olivet 80

Lake Erie 97, Tiffin 63

Lake Forest 89, Beloit 58

Lake Superior St. 82, Saginaw Valley St. 66

Lakeland 78, Concordia (Wis.) 73

Lewis 78, Southwest Baptist 60

Lindenwood (Mo.) 74, Quincy 64

Marian 72, Edgewood 71

Marietta 93, Ohio Northern 61

Maryville (Mo.) 62, McKendree 61

Michigan 77, Michigan St. 68

Michigan Tech 79, Wis.-Parkside 55

Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79

Minn. Duluth 91, Wayne St. (Neb.) 70

Minnesota St. 87, Bemidji St. 60

Missouri 83, Arkansas 79, OT

Missouri Southern 71, Emporia St. 58

Monmouth (Ill.) 94, Grinnell 90

Mount St. Joseph 84, Defiance 78

Mount Union 99, Otterbein 72

N. Dakota St. 83, Oral Roberts 76

N. Iowa 83, Drake 73

NW Missouri St. 96, Lincoln (Mo.) 49

Neb.-Kearney 85, Newman 72

Northern St. 74, SW Minnesota 66

Northwood (Mich.) 87, Ferris St. 81

Notre Dame (Ohio) 74, Davis & Elkins 60

Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46

Ohio Dominican 107, WSTL 66

Purdue 74, Indiana 62

Purdue-Northwest 65, N. Michigan 62, OT

Ripon 95, Lawrence 53

Rockhurst 76, Bellarmine 72

S. Dakota St. 81, Omaha 64

S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66

S. Indiana 89, Missouri S&T 66

S.D. Mines 73, CSU-Pueblo 44

SCKY 92, Oakland City 71

SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75

Sioux Falls 79, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 68

South Dakota 82, North Dakota 68

St. Norbert 87, Illinois College 74

St. Thomas (Minn.) 97, Concordia (Moor.) 58

Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60

Truman St. 72, Missouri-St. Louis 71

Upper Iowa 94, Minot St. 71

W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64

Wabash 87, Hiram 78

Walsh 96, Ohio Valley 81

Washburn 76, Pittsburg St. 75

Webster 83, Principia 72

Wilmington (Ohio) 85, Baldwin Wallace 70

Winona St. 86, Mary 83

Wis. Lutheran 77, Concordia (Ill.) 68

Wis.-Eau Claire 75, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 66

Wis.-Oshkosh 79, Wis.-La Crosse 74

Wis.-Platteville 84, Wis.-Stout 72

Wis.-River Falls 63, Wis.-Whitewater 60

Wittenberg 83, Kenyon 63

Wooster 80, Ohio Wesleyan 71

Wright St. 83, Oakland 71

Xavier 64, Providence 58

Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 84, Lamar 49

Alabama A&M 58, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54

Ark.-Fort Smith 78, Texas-Permian Basin 75

Ark.-Monticello 81, Henderson St. 80

Arkansas Tech 68, S. Arkansas 63

Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70

Centenary 91, Texas Lutheran 77

Dallas Baptist 102, Midwestern St. 72

Hardin Simmons 94, Belhaven 91

Incarnate Word 82, SE Louisiana 75, OT

Kansas 60, TCU 46

LeTourneau 79, Ozarks 74

Louisiana College 67, McMurry 57

Lubbock Christian 86, E. New Mexico 65

Mary Hardin-Baylor 103, Howard Payne 69

NW Oklahoma 84, East Central 76

Northeastern St. 89, Rogers St. 73

Northwestern St. 93, Houston Baptist 79

Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59

Ouachita Baptist 72, Harding 64

Prairie View 69, Texas Southern 59

S. Nazarene 77, SE Oklahoma 74

SW Oklahoma 76, Oklahoma Baptist 64

Schreiner 76, Dallas 64

St, Edwards 83, Texas A&M Kingsville 76

St. Mary’s (Texas) 77, Texas A&M International 70, OT

St. Thomas (Texas) 72, Southwestern (Texas) 55

Stephen F. Austin 81, New Orleans 74

Sul Ross St. 105, Concordia-Austin 98

Tarleton St. 84, Cameron 58

Texas A&M Commerce 77, Texas-Tyler 63, OT

Texas Tech 62, Texas 57

Texas-Dallas 84, E. Texas Baptist 76

Trinity (Texas) 71, Austin 68

UALR 90, Arkansas St. 87

West Texas A&M 73, Angelo St. 59

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64

Azusa Pacific 75, Chaminade 71

BYU 90, San Francisco 76

Biola 90, Academy of Art 62

CS Monterey Bay 74, CS Dominguez Hills 72

CS Northridge 61, UC Riverside 59

Cal Poly 79, Hawaii 75, OT

Cal St.-East Bay 75, Cal State-LA 73

Colorado 81, Stanford 74

Colorado Christian 86, Adams St. 73

Colorado Mines 73, Metropolitan St. 61

Concordia (Cal.) 94, Holy Names 91

Dominican (Cal) 71, Hawaii Hilo 55

E. Washington 74, Montana St. 49

Fort Wayne 70, Denver 63

Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60

Grand Canyon 103, Cal Baptist 98

Montana 82, Idaho 71

Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77

New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68

New Mexico St. 67, UMKC 61

Oklahoma Christian 65, W. New Mexico 63

Oregon St. 63, Oregon 53

Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78

Regis 90, Fort Lewis 77

S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57

Sacramento St. 63, Idaho St. 59

San Diego 88, Portland 81, 2OT

San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74

Seattle 87, Utah Valley St. 85, OT

Seattle Pacific 91, Concordia (Ore.) 55

Sonoma St. 78, San Francisco St. 69

Texas Rio Grande Valley 75, Chicago St. 64

UC Davis 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 81

UC Santa Barbara 64, UC Irvine 61

UCLA 65, Arizona 52

UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67

Utah 60, California 45

Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61

Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70

___

