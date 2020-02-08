Saturday, Feb. 8
EAST
ALVR 90, Hood 85
Albertus Magnus 108, Rivier 94
American 72, Army 62
American International 87, S. Connecticut 65
Amherst 87, Colby 69
Anna Maria 77, Johnson & Wales (RI) 74
Arcadia 72, Lycoming 67
Babson 105, Clark 70
Bloomfield 67, Georgian Court 64
Boston U. 77, Holy Cross 68
Bowdoin 81, Hamilton 74, OT
Brockport 81, New Paltz 59
Brown 72, Harvard 71
Bryant 64, CCSU 60
Bryn Athyn 75, St. Elizabeth 67
Buffalo St. 89, Plattsburgh 82
Colby Sawyer 72, Lasell 68
Colgate 67, Navy 60
Cornell 73, Princeton 62
Cortland 82, Oswego St. 72
DeSales 81, Wilkes 72
Delaware 80, James Madison 78
Dickinson 85, Ursinus 75
Dist. of Columbia 88, Molloy 72
Dominican (NY) 77, Sciences (Pa.) 65
Drew 89, Goucher 63
E. Connecticut 94, S. Maine 66
East Stroudsburg 74, Millersville 66
Eastern 69, Delaware Valley 64
Eastern Nazarene 66, Becker 62
FDU-Florham 92, Kings (Pa.) 83
Fairmont St. 79, Concord 71
Farmingdale St. 81, St. Joseph’s (NY) 64
Felician 83, Holy Family 66
Frostburg St. 74, Glenville St. 72
Gannon 82, Seton Hill 76
Georgetown 76, DePaul 72
Goldey-Beacom 87, Concordia (Neb.) 60
Grove City 76, Geneva 71
Gwynedd-Mercy 102, Cabrini 75
Haverford 65, Gettysburg 63
Hilbert 70, Mount Aloysius 68
Hobart 77, Clarkson 68
Hofstra 75, Northeastern 71
Ithaca 93, Union (NY) 82
Jacksonville 65, NJIT 54
Jefferson 58, Post (Conn.) 57, OT
Johns Hopkins 81, Washington (Md.) 51
KC 85, Wells 77
Kean 81, William Paterson 79
LIU 67, Merrimack 64, OT
La Roche 96, Penn St. Behrend 92
La Salle 83, Saint Joseph’s 66
Lancaster Bible 88, Gallaudet 82
Le Moyne 69, New Haven 65
Lebanon Valley 91, Albright 87
Lehigh 62, Lafayette 59
Lock Haven 91, Kutztown 74
Loyola (Md.) 78, Bucknell 65
Lyndon St. 107, Maine Maritime 73
Maine 82, Binghamton 75
Maine-Farmington 72, SUNY-Canton 61
Manhattanville 53, Mount St. Mary 50
Marshall 83, Louisiana Tech 79, OT
Mary Washington 72, St. Mary’s (Md.) 62
Marymount 97, Neumann 67
Mercy 76, NYIT 68
Mercyhurst 86, Clarion 44
Mitchell 102, Lesley 73
Moravian 53, Juniata 48
Morgan St. 61, Md.-Eastern Shore 53
Morrisville St. 87, Cazenovia 68
Muhlenberg 81, McDaniel 62
NC Central 68, Coppin St. 63
Nazareth 95, Elmira 89
New England Coll. 91, Dean 79
New Hampshire 81, Stony Brook 64
Nichols 93, Salve Regina 79
No. Vermont 85, Husson 70
Nyack 96, Chestnut Hill 73
OldWestbury 81, St. Joseph’s (LI) 56
Oneonta 74, Geneseo 47
Pace 82, St. Rose 71
Penn 76, Columbia 67
Penn College 87, Penn St.-Berks 79
Penn St. 83, Minnesota 77
Penn St.-Altoona 97, Pitt.-Bradford 66
Penn St.-Harrisburg 89, Penn St.-Abington 49
Pitt.-Greensburg 86, Medaille 77
Pitt.-Johnstown 98, Edinboro 73
Pittsburgh 73, Georgia Tech 64
Plymouth St. 78, Mass.-Dartmouth 76
Potsdam 76, Fredonia St. 71
Pratt 80, Valley Forge 78
Purchase 88, SUNY Maritime 69
RPI 61, Vassar 49
Regis 86, Norwich 64
Rhode Island 82, George Washington 51
Rhode Island Coll. 83, Mass.-Boston 80
Richmond 59, Fordham 53
Robert Morris 61, Sacred Heart 58
Rochester 80, St. Lawrence 61
Rosemont 87, Keystone 83
Rowan 94, Montclair St. 86
S. New Hampshire 67, Assumption 65
SUNY-IT 75, Cobleskill 71
Sage 100, Houghton 66
Salem St. 88, Mass. College 67
Salisbury 86, S. Virginia 58
Sarah Lawrence 71, Merchant Marine 58
Scranton 71, Catholic 63
Seton Hall 70, Villanova 64
Shepherd 85, Bloomsburg 74
Shippensburg 81, Mansfield 55
Skidmore 84, Bard 41
Springfield 86, Emerson 76
St. Anselm 89, Stonehill 73
St. Bonaventure 83, Duquesne 80
St. Francis (NY) 70, Mount St. Mary’s 67
St. Francis (Pa.) 85, Wagner 68
St. John Fisher 74, Hartwick 67
St. Joseph (Conn.) 113, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 73
St. Michael’s 74, Bentley 71
St. Vincent 74, Westminster (Pa.) 72
Stevens Tech 73, Misericordia 59
Stockton 87, College of NJ 78, OT
Susquehanna 92, Elizabethtown 67
Swarthmore 85, Franklin & Marshall 68
Syracuse 75, Wake Forest 73
TCNJ 82, Ramapo 56
Temple 97, SMU 90
Thomas (Maine) 82, Maine-Presque Isle 76
Towson 76, Drexel 69
Trinity (Conn.) 114, Bates 78
Tufts 87, Connecticut College 61
UMBC 60, Mass.-Lowell 50
Utica 85, Alfred 68
Vermont 69, Hartford 68
W. Connecticut 77, Castleton 67
W. New England 100, Curry 61
WV Wesleyan 70, Urbana 56
Washington & Jefferson 83, Thiel 72
Wentworth 85, Gordon 77
Wesley 83, Immaculata 71
Westfield St. 72, Fitchburg St. 55
Wheaton 66, MIT 63
Wheeling Jesuit 87, W. Virginia St. 78
Wilmington (DC) 75, Caldwell 69
Wilson 80, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 67
Worcester St. 85, Framingham St. 70
Worcester Tech 90, Coast Guard 81
Yale 75, Dartmouth 57
York (Pa.) 101, Christopher Newport 97, 2OT
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 82, Montevallo 72
Alabama 105, Georgia 102, OT
Alabama St. 87, MVSU 74
Appalachian St. 60, Texas St. 57
Auburn 91, LSU 90
Auburn-Montgomery 93, Mississippi College 59
Augusta 84, Flagler 82
Barton 92, Lees-Mcrae 74
Belmont 71, Austin Peay 63
Belmont Abbey 89, North Greenville 82
Benedict 68, Fort Valley St. 62
Bethune-Cookman 78, NC A&T 73
Boston College 77, Virginia Tech 73
Bridgewater (Va.) 109, Emory & Henry 90
Campbell 79, Presbyterian 62
Carson-Newman 77, Coker 56
Catawba 113, Mars Hill 97
Cent. Arkansas 82, McNeese St. 76, OT
Charleston Southern 85, Hampton 72
Charlotte 91, UTSA 84
Chattanooga 84, Wofford 77
Clayton St. 103, Georgia College 101, OT
Coastal Carolina 89, Texas-Arlington 75
Duke 98, North Carolina 96, OT
ETSU 73, Mercer 60
East Carolina 81, Tulane 67
Elon 72, Coll. of Charleston 65
Embry-Riddle 98, Barry 84
Emmanuel 71, Chowan 61
FIU 66, FAU 59
Ferrum 85, Shenandoah 79
Florida A&M 82, Howard 78, OT
Florida Southern 112, Florida Tech 82
Florida St. 99, Miami 81
Furman 82, W. Carolina 73
Gardner-Webb 88, SC-Upstate 57
Georgia Southern 86, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
Georgia St. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 69
Grambling St. 66, Southern U. 62
Greensboro 95, Huntingdon 93
Guilford 95, E. Mennonite 50
Jackson St. 86, Alcorn St. 57
Jacksonville St. 75, UT Martin 61
Johnson C. Smith 88, CLAF 67
Kentucky 77, Tennessee 64
Kentucky Wesleyan 67, Hillsdale 66
King (Tenn.) 99, Mount Olive 90
Lagrange 95, Brevard 74
Lander 97, Columbus St. 73
Lee 69, West Alabama 58
Lenoir-Rhyne 89, Anderson (SC) 85
Liberty 74, North Alabama 56
Lincoln Memorial 104, Wingate 80
Lipscomb 72, Kennesaw St. 66
Louisville 80, Virginia 73
Methodist 104, Pfeiffer 93
Miles 47, Lane 41
Mississippi 68, Florida 51
Mississippi St. 80, Vanderbilt 70
Murray St. 73, Tennessee St. 65
N. Kentucky 84, Detroit 65
NC Wesleyan 99, Berea 77
Newberry 78, Virginia-Wise 73
Nicholls 88, Sam Houston St. 82
Norfolk St. 85, Delaware St. 57
North Florida 69, Florida Gulf Coast 60
North Texas 71, UAB 64
Nova Southeastern 93, Eckerd 78
Old Dominion 72, UTEP 53
Palm Beach Atlantic 85, Tampa 52
Queens (NC) 87, Tusculum 72
Radford 81, High Point 70
Randolph Macon 85, Lynchburg 82
Rice 91, Middle Tennessee 83
Roanoke 84, Hampden-Sydney 76
Rollins 65, St. Leo 62
SC-Aiken 85, Georgia Southwestern 83
South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54
South Florida 75, Memphis 73
St. Augustines 69, Winston-Salem 68
Transylvania 88, Rose Hulman 67
Tuskegee 86, Kentucky St. 80
UNC-Pembroke 81, North Georgia 65
UNC-Wilmington 70, William & Mary 64
Union (Tenn.) 74, Delta St. 67
VMI 75, The Citadel 64
Va. Wesleyan 72, Randolph 53
Valdosta St. 105, West Georgia 83
Virginia Union 67, Elizabeth City St. 65
W. Kentucky 75, Southern Miss. 72
West Florida 86, Shorter 66
William Peace 98, Maryville (Tenn.) 67
Winthrop 70, Longwood 68
MIDWEST
Adrian 69, Trine 62
Akron 59, E. Michigan 58
Alma 78, Albion 74
Ashland 71, Grand Valley St. 70
Augustana (SD) 81, St. Cloud St. 58
Aurora 86, Milwaukee Engineering 78
Benedictine (Ill.) 95, Rockford 75
Blackburn 74, Westminster (Mo.) 69
Bluffton 63, Anderson (Ind.) 60
Bowling Green 85, Toledo 83
Calvin 84, Hope 59
Central St. (Ohio) 86, Spring Hill 79
Concordia (St.P.) 92, Minn.-Crookston 81
Cornell (Iowa) 77, Knox 61
Creighton 94, St. John’s 82
Davenport 81, Wayne St. (Mich.) 61
Dayton 71, Saint Louis 65
DePauw 76, Allegheny 62
Denison 67, Oberlin 62
Drury 86, Ill.-Springfield 78
E. Illinois 71, Morehead St. 65
Earlham 81, Hanover 69
Eureka 70, Iowa Wesleyan 64
Findlay 84, Trevecca Nazarene 77, OT
Fontbonne 101, Spalding 73
Fort Hays St. 81, Cent. Oklahoma 73
Franklin 84, Manchester 61
Greenville 161, MacMurray 131
Heidelberg 78, Muskingum 69
Ill.-Chicago 71, Green Bay 58
Illinois St. 74, Indiana St. 67
Illinois Tech 81, Dominican 61
Indianapolis 92, William Jewell 63
Iowa 96, Nebraska 72
Iowa St. 73, Kansas St. 63
John Carroll 100, Capital 89, 2OT
Kalamazoo 96, Olivet 80
Lake Erie 97, Tiffin 63
Lake Forest 89, Beloit 58
Lake Superior St. 82, Saginaw Valley St. 66
Lakeland 78, Concordia (Wis.) 73
Lewis 78, Southwest Baptist 60
Lindenwood (Mo.) 74, Quincy 64
Marian 72, Edgewood 71
Marietta 93, Ohio Northern 61
Maryville (Mo.) 62, McKendree 61
Michigan 77, Michigan St. 68
Michigan Tech 79, Wis.-Parkside 55
Milwaukee 80, IUPUI 79
Minn. Duluth 91, Wayne St. (Neb.) 70
Minnesota St. 87, Bemidji St. 60
Missouri 83, Arkansas 79, OT
Missouri Southern 71, Emporia St. 58
Monmouth (Ill.) 94, Grinnell 90
Mount St. Joseph 84, Defiance 78
Mount Union 99, Otterbein 72
N. Dakota St. 83, Oral Roberts 76
N. Iowa 83, Drake 73
NW Missouri St. 96, Lincoln (Mo.) 49
Neb.-Kearney 85, Newman 72
Northern St. 74, SW Minnesota 66
Northwood (Mich.) 87, Ferris St. 81
Notre Dame (Ohio) 74, Davis & Elkins 60
Ohio 77, Miami (Ohio) 46
Ohio Dominican 107, WSTL 66
Purdue 74, Indiana 62
Purdue-Northwest 65, N. Michigan 62, OT
Ripon 95, Lawrence 53
Rockhurst 76, Bellarmine 72
S. Dakota St. 81, Omaha 64
S. Illinois 68, Missouri St. 66
S. Indiana 89, Missouri S&T 66
S.D. Mines 73, CSU-Pueblo 44
SCKY 92, Oakland City 71
SIU-Edwardsville 83, E. Kentucky 75
Sioux Falls 79, Minn. St. (Moorhead) 68
South Dakota 82, North Dakota 68
St. Norbert 87, Illinois College 74
St. Thomas (Minn.) 97, Concordia (Moor.) 58
Tennessee Tech 62, SE Missouri 60
Truman St. 72, Missouri-St. Louis 71
Upper Iowa 94, Minot St. 71
W. Michigan 68, Ball St. 64
Wabash 87, Hiram 78
Walsh 96, Ohio Valley 81
Washburn 76, Pittsburg St. 75
Webster 83, Principia 72
Wilmington (Ohio) 85, Baldwin Wallace 70
Winona St. 86, Mary 83
Wis. Lutheran 77, Concordia (Ill.) 68
Wis.-Eau Claire 75, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 66
Wis.-Oshkosh 79, Wis.-La Crosse 74
Wis.-Platteville 84, Wis.-Stout 72
Wis.-River Falls 63, Wis.-Whitewater 60
Wittenberg 83, Kenyon 63
Wooster 80, Ohio Wesleyan 71
Wright St. 83, Oakland 71
Xavier 64, Providence 58
Youngstown St. 67, Cleveland St. 55
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 84, Lamar 49
Alabama A&M 58, Ark.-Pine Bluff 54
Ark.-Fort Smith 78, Texas-Permian Basin 75
Ark.-Monticello 81, Henderson St. 80
Arkansas Tech 68, S. Arkansas 63
Baylor 78, Oklahoma St. 70
Centenary 91, Texas Lutheran 77
Dallas Baptist 102, Midwestern St. 72
Hardin Simmons 94, Belhaven 91
Incarnate Word 82, SE Louisiana 75, OT
Kansas 60, TCU 46
LeTourneau 79, Ozarks 74
Louisiana College 67, McMurry 57
Lubbock Christian 86, E. New Mexico 65
Mary Hardin-Baylor 103, Howard Payne 69
NW Oklahoma 84, East Central 76
Northeastern St. 89, Rogers St. 73
Northwestern St. 93, Houston Baptist 79
Oklahoma 69, West Virginia 59
Ouachita Baptist 72, Harding 64
Prairie View 69, Texas Southern 59
S. Nazarene 77, SE Oklahoma 74
SW Oklahoma 76, Oklahoma Baptist 64
Schreiner 76, Dallas 64
St, Edwards 83, Texas A&M Kingsville 76
St. Mary’s (Texas) 77, Texas A&M International 70, OT
St. Thomas (Texas) 72, Southwestern (Texas) 55
Stephen F. Austin 81, New Orleans 74
Sul Ross St. 105, Concordia-Austin 98
Tarleton St. 84, Cameron 58
Texas A&M Commerce 77, Texas-Tyler 63, OT
Texas Tech 62, Texas 57
Texas-Dallas 84, E. Texas Baptist 76
Trinity (Texas) 71, Austin 68
UALR 90, Arkansas St. 87
West Texas A&M 73, Angelo St. 59
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 66, Southern Cal 64
Azusa Pacific 75, Chaminade 71
BYU 90, San Francisco 76
Biola 90, Academy of Art 62
CS Monterey Bay 74, CS Dominguez Hills 72
CS Northridge 61, UC Riverside 59
Cal Poly 79, Hawaii 75, OT
Cal St.-East Bay 75, Cal State-LA 73
Colorado 81, Stanford 74
Colorado Christian 86, Adams St. 73
Colorado Mines 73, Metropolitan St. 61
Concordia (Cal.) 94, Holy Names 91
Dominican (Cal) 71, Hawaii Hilo 55
E. Washington 74, Montana St. 49
Fort Wayne 70, Denver 63
Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 60
Grand Canyon 103, Cal Baptist 98
Montana 82, Idaho 71
Nevada 95, San Jose St. 77
New Mexico 97, Wyoming 68
New Mexico St. 67, UMKC 61
Oklahoma Christian 65, W. New Mexico 63
Oregon St. 63, Oregon 53
Pacific 79, Pepperdine 78
Regis 90, Fort Lewis 77
S. Utah 85, Portland St. 57
Sacramento St. 63, Idaho St. 59
San Diego 88, Portland 81, 2OT
San Diego St. 89, Air Force 74
Seattle 87, Utah Valley St. 85, OT
Seattle Pacific 91, Concordia (Ore.) 55
Sonoma St. 78, San Francisco St. 69
Texas Rio Grande Valley 75, Chicago St. 64
UC Davis 87, Cal St.-Fullerton 81
UC Santa Barbara 64, UC Irvine 61
UCLA 65, Arizona 52
UNLV 68, Fresno St. 67
Utah 60, California 45
Utah St. 70, Boise St. 61
Weber St. 76, N. Arizona 70
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.