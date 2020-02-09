Sunday, Feb. 9
EAST
Brandeis 77, Carnegie Mellon 70
Bridgeport 113, Roberts Wesleyan 86
Chicago 68, Rochester 48
Daemen 84, Queens (NY) 74
Emory 73, WUSL 68
Husson 99, Lyndon St. 98
Iona 78, Fairfield 54
Ithaca 62, RPI 60
Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63
Middlebury 95, Wesleyan (Conn.) 79
Nazareth 81, Hartwick 72
No. Vermont 62, Maine Maritime 56
Penn 79, Cornell 73
Princeton 81, Columbia 74
Rider 73, Niagara 58
Sage 73, Alfred 47
St. John Fisher 81, Elmira 68
St. Peter’s 81, Monmouth (NJ) 69
UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT
UMass 69, George Mason 67
West Liberty 89, Charleston (WV) 79
SOUTH
Birmingham Southern 80, Rhodes 67
Maryville (Tenn.) 96, Pfeiffer 83
Millsaps 97, Hendrix 88
Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57
Oglethorpe 81, Centre 79
Sewanee 63, Berry 53
UCF 83, Tulsa 75
UNC-Greensboro 95, Samford 67
Young Harris 92, Francis Marion 79
MIDWEST
Bradley 69, Evansville 58
Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68
Marquette 76, Butler 57
Wisconsin 70, Ohio St. 57
SOUTHWEST
Houston 76, Wichita St. 43
FAR WEST
Washington St. 79, Washington 67
