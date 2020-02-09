Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 9, 2020 3:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

Sunday, Feb. 9

EAST

Brandeis 77, Carnegie Mellon 70

Bridgeport 113, Roberts Wesleyan 86

Chicago 68, Rochester 48

Advertisement

Daemen 84, Queens (NY) 74

Emory 73, WUSL 68

Husson 99, Lyndon St. 98

Iona 78, Fairfield 54

Ithaca 62, RPI 60

Manhattan 65, Quinnipiac 63

Middlebury 95, Wesleyan (Conn.) 79

Nazareth 81, Hartwick 72

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

No. Vermont 62, Maine Maritime 56

Penn 79, Cornell 73

Princeton 81, Columbia 74

Rider 73, Niagara 58

Sage 73, Alfred 47

St. John Fisher 81, Elmira 68

St. Peter’s 81, Monmouth (NJ) 69

UConn 72, Cincinnati 71, OT

UMass 69, George Mason 67

West Liberty 89, Charleston (WV) 79

SOUTH

Birmingham Southern 80, Rhodes 67

Maryville (Tenn.) 96, Pfeiffer 83

Millsaps 97, Hendrix 88

Notre Dame 61, Clemson 57

Oglethorpe 81, Centre 79

Sewanee 63, Berry 53

UCF 83, Tulsa 75

UNC-Greensboro 95, Samford 67

Young Harris 92, Francis Marion 79

MIDWEST

Bradley 69, Evansville 58

Chicago 70, Valparaiso 68

Marquette 76, Butler 57

Wisconsin 70, Ohio St. 57

SOUTHWEST

Houston 76, Wichita St. 43

FAR WEST

Washington St. 79, Washington 67

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|11 CompTIA on the Hill 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Weapons and Tactics Instructor (WTI) course in Yuma, AZ

Today in History

1903: Congress adopts Expedition Act to enhance DOJ's trust-busting authority