Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 17, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Monday, Feb. 17

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70

Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71

Advertisement

Xavier 77, St. John’s 74

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Morgan St. 78, SC State 72

NC A&T 77, NC Central 60

Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60

Southern U. 95, MVSU 62

MIDWEST

Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 70, Jackson St. 61

Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79

FAR WEST

Portland St. 90, Idaho 69

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps