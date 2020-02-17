Monday, Feb. 17
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70
Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71
Xavier 77, St. John’s 74
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Morgan St. 78, SC State 72
NC A&T 77, NC Central 60
Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60
Southern U. 95, MVSU 62
MIDWEST
Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71
Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 70, Jackson St. 61
Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79
FAR WEST
Portland St. 90, Idaho 69
___
