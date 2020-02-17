Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 17, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Monday, Feb. 17

EAST

Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70

Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48

Fairmont St. 91, Bluefield St. 82

Advertisement

Franciscan 101, Penn St.-Altoona 98, 2OT

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71

Xavier 77, St. John’s 74

SOUTH

Albany St. (Ga.) 63, Clark Atlanta 62

Alcorn St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52

Miles 82, Kentucky St. 54

Morehouse 72, Fort Valley St. 68

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Morgan St. 78, SC State 72

NC A&T 77, NC Central 60

Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60

Savannah St. 64, Benedict 62

Southern U. 95, MVSU 62

MIDWEST

Central St. (Ohio) 99, LeMoyne-Owen 75

Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71

Malone 77, Walsh 76

Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76

Rochester (Mich.) 93, Finlandia 49

SOUTHWEST

Prairie View 70, Jackson St. 61

Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79

FAR WEST

Dominican (Cal) 86, Concordia (Cal.) 78

Point Loma 91, Hawaii Pacific 64

Portland St. 90, Idaho 69

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps