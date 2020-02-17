Monday, Feb. 17
EAST
Bethune-Cookman 71, Delaware St. 70
Bucknell 69, Holy Cross 48
Fairmont St. 91, Bluefield St. 82
Franciscan 101, Penn St.-Altoona 98, 2OT
Md.-Eastern Shore 81, Florida A&M 71
Xavier 77, St. John’s 74
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 63, Clark Atlanta 62
Alcorn St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 52
Miles 82, Kentucky St. 54
Morehouse 72, Fort Valley St. 68
Morgan St. 78, SC State 72
NC A&T 77, NC Central 60
Norfolk St. 80, Coppin St. 60
Savannah St. 64, Benedict 62
Southern U. 95, MVSU 62
MIDWEST
Central St. (Ohio) 99, LeMoyne-Owen 75
Kansas 91, Iowa St. 71
Malone 77, Walsh 76
Notre Dame 77, North Carolina 76
Rochester (Mich.) 93, Finlandia 49
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 70, Jackson St. 61
Texas Southern 93, Grambling St. 79
FAR WEST
Dominican (Cal) 86, Concordia (Cal.) 78
Point Loma 91, Hawaii Pacific 64
Portland St. 90, Idaho 69
