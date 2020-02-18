Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 18, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Tuesday, Feb. 18

EAST

Albertus Magnus 97, Emmanuel 82

Albright 81, ALVR 75

Baruch 76, Staten Island 63

Bloomfield 90, Dominican (NY) 72

Brooklyn 108, Medgar Evers 77

Bryant 61, Merrimack 52

Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59

CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Cazenovia 78, Cobleskill 56

Cortland 78, New Paltz 71

Eastern 80, DeSales 71

Goldey-Beacom 110, Chestnut Hill 101

Holy Family 89, Sciences (Pa.) 84

Hood 93, Stevenson 73

Husson 75, Maine Maritime 49

Illinois 62, Penn St. 56

Jefferson 73, Georgian Court 59

John Jay 89, Hunter 81

Lasell 80, Johnson & Wales (RI) 75

Lehman 73, City Colllege (NY) 56

Manhattanville 77, SUNY Maritime 55

Maryland 76, Northwestern 67

Merchant Marine 75, Purchase 65

Messiah 84, Lebanon Valley 78

Misericordia 89, Kings (Pa.) 73

Morrisville St. 87, KC 71

Mount St. Mary 82, Sarah Lawrence 72, OT

Mount St. Vincemt 88, St. Joseph’s (NY) 82

No. Vermont 77, Lyndon St. 71

Oswego St. 81, Oneonta 76

Penn College 92, Gallaudet 60

Penn St.-Abington 65, Lancaster Bible 44

Penn St.-Harrisburg 111, Penn St.-Berks 67

Post (Conn.) 68, Felician 62

Regis 68, Colby Sawyer 66

Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72

St. Francis (NY) 87, LIU 77

St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71

St. Joseph (Conn.) 96, Anna Maria 81

St. Joseph’s (LI) 73, Farmingdale St. 67

St. Joseph’s (Maine) 90, Suffolk 78

Stevens Tech 72, FDU-Florham 70

UMass 67, Saint Louis 63

Utica 94, Houghton 66

Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61

West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47

Widener 84, Arcadia 82

Wilkes 83, Delaware Valley 68

Yeshiva 87, OldWestbury 63

SOUTH

Averett 70, Methodist 62

Berea 66, Covenant 60

Dayton 66, VCU 61

Florida 73, Arkansas 59

Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67

Kentucky 79, LSU 76

NC Wesleyan 76, Greensboro 70

Piedmont 78, Maryville (Tenn.) 53

Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61

MIDWEST

Akron 71, W. Michigan 67

Aurora 81, Edgewood 77

Benedictine (Ill.) 83, Wis. Lutheran 55

Cent. Missouri 69, Lincoln (Mo.) 62

Concordia (Ill.) 84, Marian 68

Cornell (Iowa) 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 72, OT

Creighton 73, Marquette 65

Dominican 68, Milwaukee Engineering 63

E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49

GLCC 107, Finlandia 75

Grinnell 107, Beloit 94

Illinois College 95, Knox 69

Illinois Tech 70, Concordia (Wis.) 64

Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Oakland City 62

Lakeland 102, Rockford 89

Maranatha Baptist 79, Lincoln Christian 77

Missouri 71, Mississippi 68

Nyack 74, Concordia (Neb.) 61

Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69

Principia 80, MacMurray 77

Ripon 88, Lake Forest 71

Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54

FAR WEST

Nevada 88, New Mexico 74

Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Texas-Permian Basin 80

UNLV 80, Colorado St. 56

Whitworth 87, Whitman 82

___

