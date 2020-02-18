Tuesday, Feb. 18
EAST
Albertus Magnus 97, Emmanuel 82
Albright 81, ALVR 75
Baruch 76, Staten Island 63
Bloomfield 90, Dominican (NY) 72
Brooklyn 108, Medgar Evers 77
Bryant 61, Merrimack 52
Buffalo 72, Ball St. 59
CCSU 76, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Cazenovia 78, Cobleskill 56
Cortland 78, New Paltz 71
Eastern 80, DeSales 71
Goldey-Beacom 110, Chestnut Hill 101
Holy Family 89, Sciences (Pa.) 84
Hood 93, Stevenson 73
Husson 75, Maine Maritime 49
Illinois 62, Penn St. 56
Jefferson 73, Georgian Court 59
John Jay 89, Hunter 81
Lasell 80, Johnson & Wales (RI) 75
Lehman 73, City Colllege (NY) 56
Manhattanville 77, SUNY Maritime 55
Maryland 76, Northwestern 67
Merchant Marine 75, Purchase 65
Messiah 84, Lebanon Valley 78
Misericordia 89, Kings (Pa.) 73
Morrisville St. 87, KC 71
Mount St. Mary 82, Sarah Lawrence 72, OT
Mount St. Vincemt 88, St. Joseph’s (NY) 82
No. Vermont 77, Lyndon St. 71
Oswego St. 81, Oneonta 76
Penn College 92, Gallaudet 60
Penn St.-Abington 65, Lancaster Bible 44
Penn St.-Harrisburg 111, Penn St.-Berks 67
Post (Conn.) 68, Felician 62
Regis 68, Colby Sawyer 66
Saint Joseph’s 73, Davidson 72
St. Francis (NY) 87, LIU 77
St. Francis (Pa.) 86, Robert Morris 71
St. Joseph (Conn.) 96, Anna Maria 81
St. Joseph’s (LI) 73, Farmingdale St. 67
St. Joseph’s (Maine) 90, Suffolk 78
Stevens Tech 72, FDU-Florham 70
UMass 67, Saint Louis 63
Utica 94, Houghton 66
Wagner 67, Mount St. Mary’s 61
West Virginia 65, Oklahoma St. 47
Widener 84, Arcadia 82
Wilkes 83, Delaware Valley 68
Yeshiva 87, OldWestbury 63
SOUTH
Averett 70, Methodist 62
Berea 66, Covenant 60
Dayton 66, VCU 61
Florida 73, Arkansas 59
Florida St. 82, Pittsburgh 67
Kentucky 79, LSU 76
NC Wesleyan 76, Greensboro 70
Piedmont 78, Maryville (Tenn.) 53
Tennessee 65, Vanderbilt 61
MIDWEST
Akron 71, W. Michigan 67
Aurora 81, Edgewood 77
Benedictine (Ill.) 83, Wis. Lutheran 55
Cent. Missouri 69, Lincoln (Mo.) 62
Concordia (Ill.) 84, Marian 68
Cornell (Iowa) 76, Monmouth (Ill.) 72, OT
Creighton 73, Marquette 65
Dominican 68, Milwaukee Engineering 63
E. Michigan 70, Kent St. 49
GLCC 107, Finlandia 75
Grinnell 107, Beloit 94
Illinois College 95, Knox 69
Illinois Tech 70, Concordia (Wis.) 64
Kentucky Wesleyan 74, Oakland City 62
Lakeland 102, Rockford 89
Maranatha Baptist 79, Lincoln Christian 77
Missouri 71, Mississippi 68
Nyack 74, Concordia (Neb.) 61
Ohio 77, Cent. Michigan 69
Principia 80, MacMurray 77
Ripon 88, Lake Forest 71
Wisconsin 69, Purdue 65
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 54
FAR WEST
Nevada 88, New Mexico 74
Texas Rio Grande Valley 93, Texas-Permian Basin 80
UNLV 80, Colorado St. 56
Whitworth 87, Whitman 82
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.