College Basketball Scores

February 19, 2020 6:01 pm
 
3 min read
      

Wednesday, Feb. 19

EAST

Allegheny 86, Hiram 82

American 71, Navy 62

Assumption 84, Bentley 81, OT

Babson 92, Emerson 77

Bridgeport 107, NYIT 87

Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Framingham St. 82, OT

Bryn Athyn 84, Centenary (NJ) 80

Cairn 88, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 84

California (Pa.) 82, Seton Hill 69

Christopher Newport 84, S. Virginia 66

Coast Guard 101, Wheaton 78

Colgate 70, Lehigh 67

College of NJ 81, Ramapo 78

D’Youville 84, Pitt.-Bradford 78

Dean 120, Lesley 73

Dickinson 69, Gettysburg 60

Drew 73, Scranton 70

East Stroudsburg 74, Mansfield 56

Elizabethtown 73, Juniata 67

Elms 66, Mitchell 63

Fairmont St. 79, Wheeling Jesuit 78

Gannon 71, Clarion 51

Geneva 85, St. Vincent 73

George Washington 70, Duquesne 67

Gordon 83, New England 67

Goucher 86, Catholic 70

Gwynedd-Mercy 86, Immaculata 61

Indiana (Pa.) 86, Edinboro 67

Johns Hopkins 64, Franklin & Marshall 53

Keene St. 74, E. Connecticut 60

La Roche 79, Pitt.-Greensburg 75

La Salle 58, Fordham 49

Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59

Le Moyne 89, American International 81

Lock Haven 87, Bloomsburg 76

Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77

MIT 89, Clark 64

Maine-Farmington 93, Thomas (Maine) 66

Marywood 71, Neumann 69

Mass.-Boston 76, Mass.-Dartmouth 66

Medaille 80, Alfred St. 71

Mercyhurst 73, Pitt.-Johnstown 64

Michigan 60, Rutgers 52

Molloy 87, Mercy 59

Montclair St. 75, Rutgers-Camden 72

Mount Aloysius 80, Penn St.-Altoona 62

Muhlenberg 84, Ursinus 79

New England Coll. 89, Eastern Nazarene 78

Nichols 92, Roger Williams 77

Norwich 88, Rivier 83

Pace 87, Adelphi 83, OT

Penn St. Behrend 77, Hilbert 61

Plymouth St. 69, Castleton 49

Providence 73, Georgetown 63

Rosemont 66, Wilson 64

Rowan 87, Kean 78

S. Connecticut 73, New Haven 67

SUNY-IT 87, Wells 50

Salem International 95, Alderson-Broaddus 93

Salve Regina 96, Curry 71

Seton Hall 74, Butler 72

Shepherd 84, Millersville 83

Siena 65, Iona 64

Springfield 80, Worcester Tech 64

St. Anselm 68, Franklin Pierce 64

St. Thomas Aquinas 80, Queens (NY) 58

Stockton 64, Rutgers-Newark 52

Stonehill 73, St. Michael’s 56

Susquehanna 90, Moravian 67

Swarthmore 86, Haverford 73

TCNJ 87, William Paterson 76

Urbana 90, W. Virginia St. 87, OT

W. Connecticut 77, Rhode Island Coll. 66

WV Wesleyan 90, Glenville St. 70

Washington & Jefferson 83, Bethany (WV) 76

Washington (Md.) 82, McDaniel 75, OT

Waynesburg 76, Thiel 74, OT

Wentworth 80, W. New England 67

Wesley 87, Cabrini 77

West Chester 85, Kutztown 82

West Liberty 117, Frostburg St. 74

Westfield St. 86, Salem St. 63

Westminster (Pa.) 74, Grove City 52

Worcester St. 79, Fitchburg St. 77

York (Pa.) 68, St. Mary’s (Md.) 62

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 82, Coker 74

Augusta 92, North Georgia 65

Barton 84, Mount Olive 61

Belmont Abbey 85, Emmanuel 80

Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68

Chowan 92, Southern Wesleyan 89

Columbus St. 108, Clayton St. 90

Concord 66, Davis & Elkins 61

ETSU 75, Furman 66

Embry-Riddle 108, St. Leo 91

Fayetteville St. 78, Shaw 64

Ferrum 77, Randolph 53

Florida Southern 109, Eckerd 75

Georgia 65, Auburn 55

Georgia Southwestern 79, Young Harris 77, OT

Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79

Huntingdon 73, Lagrange 66

Johnson C. Smith 55, Winston-Salem 53

King (Tenn.) 97, Erskine 95, OT

Lander 80, Flagler 72

Lees-Mcrae 100, North Greenville 91

Lenoir-Rhyne 80, Virginia-Wise 68

Lincoln Memorial 98, Mars Hill 69

Louisville 90, Syracuse 66

Mary Washington 84, Salisbury 58

Memphis 77, East Carolina 73

Mercer 106, Samford 66

Miami 102, Virginia Tech 95, 3OT

Mississippi St. 79, South Carolina 76

NC State 88, Duke 66

Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69

Palm Beach Atlantic 78, Nova Southeastern 77

Queens (NC) 94, Catawba 84

Randolph Macon 84, Hampden-Sydney 58

Richmond 65, George Mason 50

Roanoke 81, Lynchburg 44

Rollins 89, Lynn 71

St. Augustines 63, Elizabeth City St. 44

Tampa 59, Florida Tech 51

Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68

Transylvania 70, Hanover 65

Tulane 80, SMU 72

Tusculum 62, Carson-Newman 52

UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT

UNC-Pembroke 109, SC-Aiken 89

VMI 74, W. Carolina 71

Va. Wesleyan 75, Shenandoah 71

Virginia 78, Boston College 65

Virginia Union 80, Bowie St. 70

Washington & Lee 80, E. Mennonite 57

William Peace 111, Pfeiffer 95

Wingate 97, Newberry 90, OT

MIDWEST

Adrian 85, Olivet 76

Albion 66, Trine 62

Anderson (Ind.) 94, Manchester 70

Blackburn 133, Greenville 129

Bluffton 68, Defiance 52

Bradley 83, Missouri St. 79, OT

Capital 86, Wilmington (Ohio) 76

Charleston (WV) 88, Notre Dame (Ohio) 70

Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69

Denison 65, DePauw 64

Drake 77, Valparaiso 75, OT

Elmhurst 62, Carroll (Wis.) 59

Fontbonne 94, Iowa Wesleyan 83

Franklin 83, Mount St. Joseph 73

Hope 98, Alma 96, OT

Illinois Wesleyan 94, North Park 92, OT

Indiana 68, Minnesota 56

John Carroll 88, Otterbein 67

Kalamazoo 58, Calvin 53

Marietta 102, Muskingum 82

Mount Union 83, Baldwin Wallace 73

N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74

North Central 70, Carthage 69

Ohio Northern 70, Heidelberg 53

Ohio Wesleyan 67, Kenyon 55

Rose Hulman 67, Earlham 48

S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83

Spalding 77, Westminster (Mo.) 68

St. Norbert 75, Lawrence 56

St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, St. Olaf 69

UCF 89, Cincinnati 87, 2OT

Villanova 91, DePaul 71

Webster 88, Eureka 79

Wheaton (Ill.) 68, Millikin 53

Wis.-La Crosse 86, Wis.-River Falls 70

Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Wis.-Whitewater 65

Wis.-Platteville 80, Wis.-Eau Claire 56

Wis.-Stevens Pt. 70, Wis.-Stout 67

Wittenberg 78, Wabash 69

Wooster 57, Oberlin 53

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68

Houston 76, Tulsa 43

Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59

Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65

Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52

Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68

Texas 70, TCU 56

Texas Tech 69, Kansas St. 62

FAR WEST

Boise St. 80, San Jose St. 62

California 66, Washington St. 57

Fresno St. 71, Air Force 62

UC Irvine 70, Long Beach St. 55

UMKC 69, Cal Baptist 63

Utah St. 78, Wyoming 58

___

