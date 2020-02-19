Wednesday, Feb. 19
EAST
Allegheny 86, Hiram 82
American 71, Navy 62
Assumption 84, Bentley 81, OT
Babson 92, Emerson 77
Bridgeport 107, NYIT 87
Bridgewater (Mass.) 87, Framingham St. 82, OT
Bryn Athyn 84, Centenary (NJ) 80
Cairn 88, Baptist Bible (Pa.) 84
California (Pa.) 82, Seton Hill 69
Christopher Newport 84, S. Virginia 66
Coast Guard 101, Wheaton 78
Colgate 70, Lehigh 67
College of NJ 81, Ramapo 78
D’Youville 84, Pitt.-Bradford 78
Dean 120, Lesley 73
Dickinson 69, Gettysburg 60
Drew 73, Scranton 70
East Stroudsburg 74, Mansfield 56
Elizabethtown 73, Juniata 67
Elms 66, Mitchell 63
Fairmont St. 79, Wheeling Jesuit 78
Gannon 71, Clarion 51
Geneva 85, St. Vincent 73
George Washington 70, Duquesne 67
Gordon 83, New England 67
Goucher 86, Catholic 70
Gwynedd-Mercy 86, Immaculata 61
Indiana (Pa.) 86, Edinboro 67
Johns Hopkins 64, Franklin & Marshall 53
Keene St. 74, E. Connecticut 60
La Roche 79, Pitt.-Greensburg 75
La Salle 58, Fordham 49
Lafayette 61, Boston U. 59
Le Moyne 89, American International 81
Lock Haven 87, Bloomsburg 76
Loyola (Md.) 81, Army 77
MIT 89, Clark 64
Maine-Farmington 93, Thomas (Maine) 66
Marywood 71, Neumann 69
Mass.-Boston 76, Mass.-Dartmouth 66
Medaille 80, Alfred St. 71
Mercyhurst 73, Pitt.-Johnstown 64
Michigan 60, Rutgers 52
Molloy 87, Mercy 59
Montclair St. 75, Rutgers-Camden 72
Mount Aloysius 80, Penn St.-Altoona 62
Muhlenberg 84, Ursinus 79
New England Coll. 89, Eastern Nazarene 78
Nichols 92, Roger Williams 77
Norwich 88, Rivier 83
Pace 87, Adelphi 83, OT
Penn St. Behrend 77, Hilbert 61
Plymouth St. 69, Castleton 49
Providence 73, Georgetown 63
Rosemont 66, Wilson 64
Rowan 87, Kean 78
S. Connecticut 73, New Haven 67
SUNY-IT 87, Wells 50
Salem International 95, Alderson-Broaddus 93
Salve Regina 96, Curry 71
Seton Hall 74, Butler 72
Shepherd 84, Millersville 83
Siena 65, Iona 64
Springfield 80, Worcester Tech 64
St. Anselm 68, Franklin Pierce 64
St. Thomas Aquinas 80, Queens (NY) 58
Stockton 64, Rutgers-Newark 52
Stonehill 73, St. Michael’s 56
Susquehanna 90, Moravian 67
Swarthmore 86, Haverford 73
TCNJ 87, William Paterson 76
Urbana 90, W. Virginia St. 87, OT
W. Connecticut 77, Rhode Island Coll. 66
WV Wesleyan 90, Glenville St. 70
Washington & Jefferson 83, Bethany (WV) 76
Washington (Md.) 82, McDaniel 75, OT
Waynesburg 76, Thiel 74, OT
Wentworth 80, W. New England 67
Wesley 87, Cabrini 77
West Chester 85, Kutztown 82
West Liberty 117, Frostburg St. 74
Westfield St. 86, Salem St. 63
Westminster (Pa.) 74, Grove City 52
Worcester St. 79, Fitchburg St. 77
York (Pa.) 68, St. Mary’s (Md.) 62
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 82, Coker 74
Augusta 92, North Georgia 65
Barton 84, Mount Olive 61
Belmont Abbey 85, Emmanuel 80
Chattanooga 91, The Citadel 68
Chowan 92, Southern Wesleyan 89
Columbus St. 108, Clayton St. 90
Concord 66, Davis & Elkins 61
ETSU 75, Furman 66
Embry-Riddle 108, St. Leo 91
Fayetteville St. 78, Shaw 64
Ferrum 77, Randolph 53
Florida Southern 109, Eckerd 75
Georgia 65, Auburn 55
Georgia Southwestern 79, Young Harris 77, OT
Georgia Tech 86, Wake Forest 79
Huntingdon 73, Lagrange 66
Johnson C. Smith 55, Winston-Salem 53
King (Tenn.) 97, Erskine 95, OT
Lander 80, Flagler 72
Lees-Mcrae 100, North Greenville 91
Lenoir-Rhyne 80, Virginia-Wise 68
Lincoln Memorial 98, Mars Hill 69
Louisville 90, Syracuse 66
Mary Washington 84, Salisbury 58
Memphis 77, East Carolina 73
Mercer 106, Samford 66
Miami 102, Virginia Tech 95, 3OT
Mississippi St. 79, South Carolina 76
NC State 88, Duke 66
Nicholls 73, Northwestern St. 69
Palm Beach Atlantic 78, Nova Southeastern 77
Queens (NC) 94, Catawba 84
Randolph Macon 84, Hampden-Sydney 58
Richmond 65, George Mason 50
Roanoke 81, Lynchburg 44
Rollins 89, Lynn 71
St. Augustines 63, Elizabeth City St. 44
Tampa 59, Florida Tech 51
Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68
Transylvania 70, Hanover 65
Tulane 80, SMU 72
Tusculum 62, Carson-Newman 52
UNC-Greensboro 83, Wofford 79, OT
UNC-Pembroke 109, SC-Aiken 89
VMI 74, W. Carolina 71
Va. Wesleyan 75, Shenandoah 71
Virginia 78, Boston College 65
Virginia Union 80, Bowie St. 70
Washington & Lee 80, E. Mennonite 57
William Peace 111, Pfeiffer 95
Wingate 97, Newberry 90, OT
MIDWEST
Adrian 85, Olivet 76
Albion 66, Trine 62
Anderson (Ind.) 94, Manchester 70
Blackburn 133, Greenville 129
Bluffton 68, Defiance 52
Bradley 83, Missouri St. 79, OT
Capital 86, Wilmington (Ohio) 76
Charleston (WV) 88, Notre Dame (Ohio) 70
Chicago 84, Illinois St. 69
Denison 65, DePauw 64
Drake 77, Valparaiso 75, OT
Elmhurst 62, Carroll (Wis.) 59
Fontbonne 94, Iowa Wesleyan 83
Franklin 83, Mount St. Joseph 73
Hope 98, Alma 96, OT
Illinois Wesleyan 94, North Park 92, OT
Indiana 68, Minnesota 56
John Carroll 88, Otterbein 67
Kalamazoo 58, Calvin 53
Marietta 102, Muskingum 82
Mount Union 83, Baldwin Wallace 73
N. Dakota St. 77, South Dakota 74
North Central 70, Carthage 69
Ohio Northern 70, Heidelberg 53
Ohio Wesleyan 67, Kenyon 55
Rose Hulman 67, Earlham 48
S. Dakota St. 94, North Dakota 83
Spalding 77, Westminster (Mo.) 68
St. Norbert 75, Lawrence 56
St. Thomas (Minn.) 76, St. Olaf 69
UCF 89, Cincinnati 87, 2OT
Villanova 91, DePaul 71
Webster 88, Eureka 79
Wheaton (Ill.) 68, Millikin 53
Wis.-La Crosse 86, Wis.-River Falls 70
Wis.-Oshkosh 86, Wis.-Whitewater 65
Wis.-Platteville 80, Wis.-Eau Claire 56
Wis.-Stevens Pt. 70, Wis.-Stout 67
Wittenberg 78, Wabash 69
Wooster 57, Oberlin 53
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 82, Houston Baptist 68
Houston 76, Tulsa 43
Incarnate Word 65, McNeese St. 59
Lamar 77, Sam Houston St. 65
Louisiana-Monroe 66, Arkansas St. 52
Stephen F. Austin 83, Cent. Arkansas 68
Texas 70, TCU 56
Texas Tech 69, Kansas St. 62
FAR WEST
Boise St. 80, San Jose St. 62
California 66, Washington St. 57
Fresno St. 71, Air Force 62
UC Irvine 70, Long Beach St. 55
UMKC 69, Cal Baptist 63
Utah St. 78, Wyoming 58
___
