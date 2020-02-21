Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 21, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 21

EAST

Brown 72, Columbia 66

Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74

Dartmouth 66, Penn 59

Advertisement

Fairfield 61, Niagara 60

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Harvard 61, Princeton 60

Iona 70, Rider 69

LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81

Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57

Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT

Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60

St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64

Wagner 68, CCSU 56

Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT

MIDWEST

Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT

Green Bay 84, Detroit 67

Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68

Saint Louis 80, VCU 62

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 EW Releasability and Export Control...
2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Research Lab scientists monitor the Arctic environment

Today in History

1862: Legal Tender Act passed to help finance the Civil War