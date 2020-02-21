Friday, Feb. 21
EAST
Brown 72, Columbia 66
Bryant 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 74
Dartmouth 66, Penn 59
Fairfield 61, Niagara 60
Harvard 61, Princeton 60
Iona 70, Rider 69
LIU 86, Fairleigh Dickinson 81
Merrimack 64, Sacred Heart 57
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Marist 61, OT
Quinnipiac 66, Canisius 64
Robert Morris 68, Mount St. Mary’s 60
St. Peter’s 67, Manhattan 64
Wagner 68, CCSU 56
Yale 81, Cornell 80, 2OT
MIDWEST
Buffalo 104, Kent St. 98, 2OT
Green Bay 84, Detroit 67
Oakland 75, Milwaukee 68
Saint Louis 80, VCU 62
