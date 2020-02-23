Sunday, Feb. 23
EAST
Boston U. 64, American U. 60
Canisius 57, Manhattan 56
Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70
Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60
Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68
Marist 76, Niagara 54
Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78
Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57
Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76
Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65
Siena 62, Fairfield 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71
St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54
UConn 78, South Florida 71
Wagner 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 71, OT
SOUTH
East Carolina 67, Temple 63
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64
Creighton 81, Butler 59
Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73
Indiana 68, Penn St. 60
Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62
Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52
Notre Dame 87, Miami 71
Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT
Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72
S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80
Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61
