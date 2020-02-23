Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 23, 2020 3:00 pm
 
Sunday, Feb. 23

EAST

Boston U. 64, American U. 60

Canisius 57, Manhattan 56

Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70

Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60

Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68

Marist 76, Niagara 54

Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57

Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76

Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

Siena 62, Fairfield 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71

St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54

UConn 78, South Florida 71

Wagner 75, St. Francis Brooklyn 71, OT

SOUTH

East Carolina 67, Temple 63

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64

Creighton 81, Butler 59

Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73

Indiana 68, Penn St. 60

Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

Notre Dame 87, Miami 71

Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT

Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72

S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80

Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61

