Sunday, Feb. 23
EAST
Boston U. 64, American 60
Brandeis 101, Chicago 95, 2OT
Canisius 57, Manhattan 56
Case Western 83, Emory 78
Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70
Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60
Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68
Marist 76, Niagara 54
Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78
Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57
Roberts Wesleyan 65, Dist. of Columbia 61
Rochester 82, Carnegie Mellon 81, OT
Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76
Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65
Siena 62, Fairfield 59
St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71
St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54
UConn 78, South Florida 71
Wagner 75, St. Francis (NY) 71, OT
West Liberty 109, Fairmont St. 88
SOUTH
Berry 77, Sewanee 50
Centre 85, Rhodes 77
East Carolina 67, Temple 63
Hendrix 75, Birmingham Southern 68
Millsaps 93, Oglethorpe 68
MIDWEST
Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64
Creighton 81, Butler 59
Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73
Indiana 68, Penn St. 60
Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62
Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57
N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52
Notre Dame 87, Miami 71
Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT
Oakland City 104, SE Baptist 90
Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72
S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80
Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71
SOUTHWEST
St. Thomas (Texas) 84, Austin 75
FAR WEST
Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61
Stanford 75, Washington St. 57
Utah 79, Southern Cal 65
OTHER
WUSL 82, NYU 62
___
