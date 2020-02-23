Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 23, 2020 3:04 pm
 
Sunday, Feb. 23

EAST

Boston U. 64, American 60

Brandeis 101, Chicago 95, 2OT

Canisius 57, Manhattan 56

Case Western 83, Emory 78

Colgate 90, Holy Cross 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 75, Robert Morris 70

Lehigh 69, Bucknell 60

Loyola (Md.) 70, Lafayette 68

Marist 76, Niagara 54

Monmouth (NJ) 89, Quinnipiac 78

Mount St. Mary’s 65, Merrimack 57

Roberts Wesleyan 65, Dist. of Columbia 61

Rochester 82, Carnegie Mellon 81, OT

Sacred Heart 83, Bryant 76

Seton Hall 81, St. John’s 65

Siena 62, Fairfield 59

St. Francis (Pa.) 74, LIU 71

St. Peter’s 73, Rider 54

UConn 78, South Florida 71

Wagner 75, St. Francis (NY) 71, OT

West Liberty 109, Fairmont St. 88

SOUTH

Berry 77, Sewanee 50

Centre 85, Rhodes 77

East Carolina 67, Temple 63

Hendrix 75, Birmingham Southern 68

Millsaps 93, Oglethorpe 68

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 67, Wichita St. 64

Creighton 81, Butler 59

Detroit 79, Milwaukee 73

Indiana 68, Penn St. 60

Indiana St. 64, Evansville 62

Minnesota 83, Northwestern 57

N. Iowa 64, S. Illinois 52

Notre Dame 87, Miami 71

Oakland 92, Green Bay 88, 2OT

Oakland City 104, SE Baptist 90

Ohio St. 79, Maryland 72

S. Dakota St. 85, South Dakota 80

Wisconsin 79, Rutgers 71

SOUTHWEST

St. Thomas (Texas) 84, Austin 75

FAR WEST

Boise St. 74, New Mexico 61

Stanford 75, Washington St. 57

Utah 79, Southern Cal 65

OTHER

WUSL 82, NYU 62

___

The Associated Press

