Monday, Feb. 24
EAST
Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 80, Alabama St. 77
Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55
Florida A&M 62, SC State 56
Florida St. 82, Louisville 67
NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62
NC Central 80, Howard 65
Prairie View 88, MVSU 69
Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37
MIDWEST
Illinois 71, Nebraska 59
Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 58
St. Scholastica 75, Crown (Minn.) 71
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, Texas Southern 72, OT
Texas 67, West Virginia 57
FAR WEST
Azusa Pacific 87, Holy Names 62
Biola 77, Fresno Pacific 72
___
