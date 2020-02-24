Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 24, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Monday, Feb. 24

EAST

Morgan St. 90, Delaware St. 80

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 80, Alabama St. 77

Bethune-Cookman 78, Norfolk St. 55

Advertisement

Florida A&M 62, SC State 56

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Florida St. 82, Louisville 67

NC A&T 83, Md.-Eastern Shore 62

NC Central 80, Howard 65

Prairie View 88, MVSU 69

Southern U. 64, Alabama A&M 37

MIDWEST

Illinois 71, Nebraska 59

        Do you have our mobile app yet? Download it to your device today and never miss a beat.

Kansas 83, Oklahoma St. 58

St. Scholastica 75, Crown (Minn.) 71

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, Texas Southern 72, OT

Texas 67, West Virginia 57

FAR WEST

Azusa Pacific 87, Holy Names 62

Biola 77, Fresno Pacific 72

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound