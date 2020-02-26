Wednesday, Feb. 26
EAST
American 79, Lafayette 59
Army 67, Holy Cross 61
Binghamton 76, UMBC 74
Bloomsburg 83, Kutztown 71
Bridgeport 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 63
Bucknell 71, Colgate 70
Cairn 84, Rosemont 77
Carson-Newman 91, Virginia-Wise 78
Centenary (NJ) 76, Wilson 67
Charleston (WV) 71, Glenville St. 70
Chestnut Hill 87, Holy Family 81
Christopher Newport 100, St. Mary’s (Md.) 63
Coast Guard 80, Emerson 78
Concord 89, W. Virginia St. 75
Davis & Elkins 77, Frostburg St. 75
Dist. of Columbia 72, Queens (NY) 55
Dominican (NY) 85, Concordia (Neb.) 76
Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT
East Stroudsburg 92, Lock Haven 83
Eastern 75, DeSales 63
Fairmont St. 80, WV Wesleyan 69
Felician 104, Caldwell 91
Georgian Court 76, Wilmington (DC) 71
Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54
Indiana (Pa.) 101, Clarion 49
Jefferson 90, Goldey-Beacom 68
Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT
Livingstone 74, Bowie St. 70
Manhattan 65, Marist 56
Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69
Mercyhurst 61, California (Pa.) 56
Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57
New Hampshire 77, Maine 70
Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61
Nyack 72, Bloomfield 70
Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64
Pitt.-Johnstown 85, Seton Hill 73
Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75
Richmond 73, George Washington 70
Scranton 93, Drew 81
Shippensburg 66, Shepherd 59
Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77
Slippery Rock 95, Edinboro 60
Stevens Tech 72, FDU-Florham 53
Stockton 96, Rowan 82
Susquehanna 76, Moravian 43
Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49
TCNJ 65, Rutgers-Newark 48
UConn 81, UCF 65
UMass 60, VCU 52
Urbana 74, Wheeling Jesuit 67
Villanova 71, St. John’s 60
West Chester 86, Millersville 69
York (Pa.) 74, Mary Washington 60
SOUTH
Anderson (SC) 82, Catawba 66
Augusta 91, SC-Aiken 69
CLAF 63, Virginia St. 58
Chattanooga 71, VMI 64
Coker 77, Newberry 76
Columbus St. 80, Georgia Southwestern 73
ETSU 60, Wofford 54
Eckerd 88, St. Leo 80
Fayetteville St. 80, Shaw 65
Flagler 93, Clayton St. 74
Florida 81, LSU 66
Florida Southern 90, Tampa 89
Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67
Georgia College 92, Lander 87, 2OT
Johnson C. Smith 70, St. Augustines 68
Lenoir-Rhyne 107, Mars Hill 98
Lincoln Memorial 83, Tusculum 65
Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74
Lynn 76, Palm Beach Atlantic 73
McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82
Mercer 73, The Citadel 57
Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52
Nova Southeastern 91, Barry 87
Queens (NC) 86, Wingate 73
Rollins 94, Florida Tech 92, 2OT
South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT
South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT
Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75
UNC-Pembroke 94, Francis Marion 60
Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53
W. Carolina 109, Samford 78
Young Harris 77, North Georgia 65
MIDWEST
Bethany Lutheran 92, Wis.-Superior 72
Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT
Findlay 77, Cedarville 75
Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51
Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68
Marquette 93, Georgetown 72
Maryland 74, Minnesota 73
Minn. St. (Moorhead) 69, Wayne St. (Neb.) 65
Minnesota St. 71, Bemidji St. 61
Missouri Southern 99, Cent. Missouri 68
N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64
Northern St. 79, SW Minnesota 67
Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT
Pittsburg St. 73, Lincoln (Mo.) 56
Saint Louis 76, Saint Joseph’s 63
St. Scholastica 85, Northwestern (Minn.) 82
Upper Iowa 80, Mary 64
Walsh 74, Malone 59
West Liberty 86, Notre Dame (Ohio) 72
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69
Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69
Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66
Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85
Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59
FAR WEST
Air Force 60, New Mexico 58
CS Northridge 73, Long Beach St. 64
Cal Baptist 73, Utah Valley St. 66
Chaminade 92, Hawaii Pacific 78
Stanford 70, Utah 62
UNLV 76, Boise St. 66
