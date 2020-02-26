Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 26, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Wednesday, Feb. 26

EAST

American 79, Lafayette 59

Army 67, Holy Cross 61

Binghamton 76, UMBC 74

Bloomsburg 83, Kutztown 71

Bridgeport 67, St. Thomas Aquinas 63

Bucknell 71, Colgate 70

Cairn 84, Rosemont 77

Carson-Newman 91, Virginia-Wise 78

Centenary (NJ) 76, Wilson 67

Charleston (WV) 71, Glenville St. 70

Chestnut Hill 87, Holy Family 81

Christopher Newport 100, St. Mary’s (Md.) 63

Coast Guard 80, Emerson 78

Concord 89, W. Virginia St. 75

Davis & Elkins 77, Frostburg St. 75

Dist. of Columbia 72, Queens (NY) 55

Dominican (NY) 85, Concordia (Neb.) 76

Duquesne 81, St. Bonaventure 77, OT

East Stroudsburg 92, Lock Haven 83

Eastern 75, DeSales 63

Fairmont St. 80, WV Wesleyan 69

Felician 104, Caldwell 91

Georgian Court 76, Wilmington (DC) 71

Hartford 65, Stony Brook 54

Indiana (Pa.) 101, Clarion 49

Jefferson 90, Goldey-Beacom 68

Lehigh 57, Boston U. 55, OT

Livingstone 74, Bowie St. 70

Manhattan 65, Marist 56

Mass.-Lowell 88, Albany (NY) 69

Mercyhurst 61, California (Pa.) 56

Navy 62, Loyola (Md.) 57

New Hampshire 77, Maine 70

Notre Dame 62, Boston College 61

Nyack 72, Bloomfield 70

Penn St. 65, Rutgers 64

Pitt.-Johnstown 85, Seton Hill 73

Rhode Island 76, Fordham 75

Richmond 73, George Washington 70

Scranton 93, Drew 81

Shippensburg 66, Shepherd 59

Siena 84, Quinnipiac 77

Slippery Rock 95, Edinboro 60

Stevens Tech 72, FDU-Florham 53

Stockton 96, Rowan 82

Susquehanna 76, Moravian 43

Syracuse 72, Pittsburgh 49

TCNJ 65, Rutgers-Newark 48

UConn 81, UCF 65

UMass 60, VCU 52

Urbana 74, Wheeling Jesuit 67

Villanova 71, St. John’s 60

West Chester 86, Millersville 69

York (Pa.) 74, Mary Washington 60

SOUTH

Anderson (SC) 82, Catawba 66

Augusta 91, SC-Aiken 69

CLAF 63, Virginia St. 58

Chattanooga 71, VMI 64

Coker 77, Newberry 76

Columbus St. 80, Georgia Southwestern 73

ETSU 60, Wofford 54

Eckerd 88, St. Leo 80

Fayetteville St. 80, Shaw 65

Flagler 93, Clayton St. 74

Florida 81, LSU 66

Florida Southern 90, Tampa 89

Furman 81, UNC-Greensboro 67

Georgia College 92, Lander 87, 2OT

Johnson C. Smith 70, St. Augustines 68

Lenoir-Rhyne 107, Mars Hill 98

Lincoln Memorial 83, Tusculum 65

Louisiana-Lafayette 77, Arkansas St. 74

Lynn 76, Palm Beach Atlantic 73

McNeese St. 104, SE Louisiana 82

Mercer 73, The Citadel 57

Missouri 61, Vanderbilt 52

Nova Southeastern 91, Barry 87

Queens (NC) 86, Wingate 73

Rollins 94, Florida Tech 92, 2OT

South Carolina 94, Georgia 90, OT

South Florida 73, East Carolina 68, OT

Texas A&M-CC 81, New Orleans 75

UNC-Pembroke 94, Francis Marion 60

Virginia 56, Virginia Tech 53

W. Carolina 109, Samford 78

Young Harris 77, North Georgia 65

MIDWEST

Bethany Lutheran 92, Wis.-Superior 72

Bradley 74, Illinois St. 71, OT

Findlay 77, Cedarville 75

Fort Wayne 58, Denver 51

Indiana St. 77, S. Illinois 68

Marquette 93, Georgetown 72

Maryland 74, Minnesota 73

Minn. St. (Moorhead) 69, Wayne St. (Neb.) 65

Minnesota St. 71, Bemidji St. 61

Missouri Southern 99, Cent. Missouri 68

N. Iowa 84, Evansville 64

Northern St. 79, SW Minnesota 67

Omaha 84, North Dakota 83, OT

Pittsburg St. 73, Lincoln (Mo.) 56

Saint Louis 76, Saint Joseph’s 63

St. Scholastica 85, Northwestern (Minn.) 82

Upper Iowa 80, Mary 64

Walsh 74, Malone 59

West Liberty 86, Notre Dame (Ohio) 72

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 85, Sam Houston St. 69

Arkansas 86, Tennessee 69

Lamar 86, Incarnate Word 66

Nicholls 93, Houston Baptist 85

Stephen F. Austin 90, Northwestern St. 59

FAR WEST

Air Force 60, New Mexico 58

CS Northridge 73, Long Beach St. 64

Cal Baptist 73, Utah Valley St. 66

Chaminade 92, Hawaii Pacific 78

Stanford 70, Utah 62

UNLV 76, Boise St. 66

___

