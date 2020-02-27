Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 27, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Thursday, Feb. 27

EAST

Albertus Magnus 95, Lasell 94

Endicott 63, Wentworth 62

Fairleigh Dickinson 74, Bryant 72

Geneva 91, Chatham 63

Grove City 70, St. Vincent 69

Iona 86, Canisius 65

LIU 74, Wagner 66

Mass.-Dartmouth 84, Plymouth St. 71

Merrimack 69, CCSU 58

Mitchell 73, Eastern Nazarene 69

New England Coll. 92, Dean 79

Niagara 63, St. Peter’s 54

Nichols 88, Gordon 76

Northeastern 77, James Madison 57

Purchase 81, Sarah Lawrence 67

Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 63

St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62

Towson 76, Hofstra 65

W. Connecticut 88, Mass.-Boston 73

Westfield St. 102, Salem St. 74

Worcester St. 96, Mass. College 72

Yeshiva 74, Farmingdale St. 69

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 79, Montevallo 68

Austin Peay 67, Morehead St. 58

Belmont 65, Tennessee Tech 62

Coll. of Charleston 80, Delaware 71

FAU 80, UTSA 71

Fayetteville St. 72, Virginia Union 67

Florida Gulf Coast 73, Jacksonville 67

Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 74

Lee 74, Shorter 55

Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52

Longwood 58, Presbyterian 55

Morehouse 65, Fort Valley St. 60

Murray St. 74, E. Kentucky 62

North Alabama 72, NJIT 65

North Florida 85, Stetson 72

North Texas 78, FIU 59

Radford 81, Hampton 78

SIU-Edwardsville 90, UT Martin 75

Tennessee St. 65, Jacksonville St. 55

UAB 88, Marshall 80

UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 76

UNC-Wilmington 76, Drexel 65

Union (Tenn.) 85, Christian Brothers 73

Valdosta St. 80, West Florida 66

W. Kentucky 95, Louisiana Tech 91, OT

West Georgia 75, Auburn-Montgomery 74

Winthrop 90, SC-Upstate 82

MIDWEST

Ashland 83, Wayne St. (Mich.) 63

Bellarmine 78, S. Indiana 63

Cent. Oklahoma 80, Fort Hays St. 73, OT

Cleveland St. 70, Milwaukee 68

Coe 103, Wartburg 75

Concordia (Wis.) 96, Wis. Lutheran 83

Drury 85, William Jewell 68

E. Illinois 72, SE Missouri 70

Ferris St. 84, Lake Superior St. 67

Grand Valley St. 75, Davenport 66

Green Bay 102, Youngstown St. 92

Greenville 164, Fontbonne 148

IUPUI 71, Oakland 68

Ill.-Chicago 84, Detroit 67

Illinois 74, Northwestern 66

Indianapolis 96, McKendree 91

John Carroll 86, Marietta 79

Lindenwood (Mo.) 85, Ill.-Springfield 80

Miami (Ohio) 76, Cent. Michigan 57

Michigan Tech 91, N. Michigan 61

Milwaukee Engineering 74, Benedictine (Ill.) 70

Missouri S&T 82, Quincy 77

Missouri-St. Louis 73, Lewis 61

Mount Union 97, Heidelberg 66

N. Dakota St. 71, S. Dakota St. 69, OT

NW Missouri St. 69, Washburn 61

Neb.-Kearney 66, Newman 64

Nebraska Wesleyan 91, Simpson 77

Northeastern St. 93, Emporia St. 76

Northwood (Mich.) 78, Saginaw Valley St. 72

Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54

Oral Roberts 113, W. Illinois 70

Purdue 57, Indiana 49

Purdue-Northwest 99, Wis.-Parkside 65

Rockhurst 63, Southwest Baptist 58

St. John’s (Minn.) 71, St. Olaf 43

St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 72

Truman St. 94, Maryville (Mo.) 65

Webster 85, Blackburn 77

Wichita St. 72, Temple 69

Wis.-Eau Claire 78, Wis.-Platteville 74

Wis.-Oshkosh 76, Wis.-La Crosse 68, OT

Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74

SOUTHWEST

Ark.-Fort Smith 59, Texas-Tyler 54

E. Texas Baptist 80, Concordia-Austin 76

East Central 90, Ouachita Baptist 76

Harding 78, SW Oklahoma 66

LeTourneau 94, Mary Hardin-Baylor 90

NW Oklahoma 85, Arkansas Tech 78

Oklahoma Baptist 77, Ark.-Monticello 74

S. Nazarene 67, S. Arkansas 59

SE Oklahoma 81, Henderson St. 79, OT

Sul Ross St. 65, Louisiana College 54

Tarleton St. 76, Texas A&M International 59

Texas A&M Commerce 69, Oklahoma Christian 55

Texas A&M Kingsville 70, Dallas Baptist 65

Texas-Dallas 77, Hardin Simmons 61

Texas-Permian Basin 106, Lubbock Christian 95

UALR 79, Louisiana-Monroe 63

FAR WEST

CS Bakersfield 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59

CS Dominguez Hills 82, San Francisco St. 67

Cal Poly-Pomona 67, Cal St.-East Bay 54

California 76, Colorado 62

Concordia (Ore.) 78, Alaska 73

E. New Mexico 92, Cameron 71

E. Washington 69, S. Utah 51

Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59

N. Arizona 57, Montana 56

N. Colorado 93, Idaho 49

New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 53

Notre Dame de Namur 82, Dominican (Cal) 75

Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54

Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53

Portland St. 89, Idaho St. 76

Sacramento St. 81, Montana St. 52

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 78, Santa Clara 72

San Francisco 81, Portland 65

Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48

UC Irvine 82, Cal Poly 76

UC Santa Barbara 65, UC Riverside 60

UCLA 75, Arizona St. 72

W. New Mexico 83, Angelo St. 78

West Texas A&M 82, Midwestern St. 58

Whitman 85, Linfield 70

Whitworth 87, Pacific Lutheran 57

The Associated Press

