Thursday, Feb. 27
EAST
Albertus Magnus 95, Lasell 94
Endicott 63, Wentworth 62
Fairleigh Dickinson 74, Bryant 72
Geneva 91, Chatham 63
Grove City 70, St. Vincent 69
Iona 86, Canisius 65
LIU 74, Wagner 66
Mass.-Dartmouth 84, Plymouth St. 71
Merrimack 69, CCSU 58
Mitchell 73, Eastern Nazarene 69
New England Coll. 92, Dean 79
Niagara 63, St. Peter’s 54
Nichols 88, Gordon 76
Northeastern 77, James Madison 57
Purchase 81, Sarah Lawrence 67
Sacred Heart 73, St. Francis (NY) 63
St. Francis (Pa.) 75, Mount St. Mary’s 62
Towson 76, Hofstra 65
W. Connecticut 88, Mass.-Boston 73
Westfield St. 102, Salem St. 74
Worcester St. 96, Mass. College 72
Yeshiva 74, Farmingdale St. 69
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 79, Montevallo 68
Austin Peay 67, Morehead St. 58
Belmont 65, Tennessee Tech 62
Coll. of Charleston 80, Delaware 71
FAU 80, UTSA 71
Fayetteville St. 72, Virginia Union 67
Florida Gulf Coast 73, Jacksonville 67
Gardner-Webb 83, Charleston Southern 74
Lee 74, Shorter 55
Liberty 76, Kennesaw St. 52
Longwood 58, Presbyterian 55
Morehouse 65, Fort Valley St. 60
Murray St. 74, E. Kentucky 62
North Alabama 72, NJIT 65
North Florida 85, Stetson 72
North Texas 78, FIU 59
Radford 81, Hampton 78
SIU-Edwardsville 90, UT Martin 75
Tennessee St. 65, Jacksonville St. 55
UAB 88, Marshall 80
UNC-Asheville 80, High Point 76
UNC-Wilmington 76, Drexel 65
Union (Tenn.) 85, Christian Brothers 73
Valdosta St. 80, West Florida 66
W. Kentucky 95, Louisiana Tech 91, OT
West Georgia 75, Auburn-Montgomery 74
Winthrop 90, SC-Upstate 82
MIDWEST
Ashland 83, Wayne St. (Mich.) 63
Bellarmine 78, S. Indiana 63
Cent. Oklahoma 80, Fort Hays St. 73, OT
Cleveland St. 70, Milwaukee 68
Coe 103, Wartburg 75
Concordia (Wis.) 96, Wis. Lutheran 83
Drury 85, William Jewell 68
E. Illinois 72, SE Missouri 70
Ferris St. 84, Lake Superior St. 67
Grand Valley St. 75, Davenport 66
Green Bay 102, Youngstown St. 92
Greenville 164, Fontbonne 148
IUPUI 71, Oakland 68
Ill.-Chicago 84, Detroit 67
Illinois 74, Northwestern 66
Indianapolis 96, McKendree 91
John Carroll 86, Marietta 79
Lindenwood (Mo.) 85, Ill.-Springfield 80
Miami (Ohio) 76, Cent. Michigan 57
Michigan Tech 91, N. Michigan 61
Milwaukee Engineering 74, Benedictine (Ill.) 70
Missouri S&T 82, Quincy 77
Missouri-St. Louis 73, Lewis 61
Mount Union 97, Heidelberg 66
N. Dakota St. 71, S. Dakota St. 69, OT
NW Missouri St. 69, Washburn 61
Neb.-Kearney 66, Newman 64
Nebraska Wesleyan 91, Simpson 77
Northeastern St. 93, Emporia St. 76
Northwood (Mich.) 78, Saginaw Valley St. 72
Ohio St. 75, Nebraska 54
Oral Roberts 113, W. Illinois 70
Purdue 57, Indiana 49
Purdue-Northwest 99, Wis.-Parkside 65
Rockhurst 63, Southwest Baptist 58
St. John’s (Minn.) 71, St. Olaf 43
St. Thomas (Minn.) 74, St. Mary’s (Minn.) 72
Truman St. 94, Maryville (Mo.) 65
Webster 85, Blackburn 77
Wichita St. 72, Temple 69
Wis.-Eau Claire 78, Wis.-Platteville 74
Wis.-Oshkosh 76, Wis.-La Crosse 68, OT
Wisconsin 81, Michigan 74
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Fort Smith 59, Texas-Tyler 54
E. Texas Baptist 80, Concordia-Austin 76
East Central 90, Ouachita Baptist 76
Harding 78, SW Oklahoma 66
LeTourneau 94, Mary Hardin-Baylor 90
NW Oklahoma 85, Arkansas Tech 78
Oklahoma Baptist 77, Ark.-Monticello 74
S. Nazarene 67, S. Arkansas 59
SE Oklahoma 81, Henderson St. 79, OT
Sul Ross St. 65, Louisiana College 54
Tarleton St. 76, Texas A&M International 59
Texas A&M Commerce 69, Oklahoma Christian 55
Texas A&M Kingsville 70, Dallas Baptist 65
Texas-Dallas 77, Hardin Simmons 61
Texas-Permian Basin 106, Lubbock Christian 95
UALR 79, Louisiana-Monroe 63
FAR WEST
CS Bakersfield 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 59
CS Dominguez Hills 82, San Francisco St. 67
Cal Poly-Pomona 67, Cal St.-East Bay 54
California 76, Colorado 62
Concordia (Ore.) 78, Alaska 73
E. New Mexico 92, Cameron 71
E. Washington 69, S. Utah 51
Gonzaga 94, San Diego 59
N. Arizona 57, Montana 56
N. Colorado 93, Idaho 49
New Mexico St. 67, Grand Canyon 53
Notre Dame de Namur 82, Dominican (Cal) 75
Oregon 69, Oregon St. 54
Pacific 60, Loyola Marymount 53
Portland St. 89, Idaho St. 76
Sacramento St. 81, Montana St. 52
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 78, Santa Clara 72
San Francisco 81, Portland 65
Southern Cal 57, Arizona 48
UC Irvine 82, Cal Poly 76
UC Santa Barbara 65, UC Riverside 60
UCLA 75, Arizona St. 72
W. New Mexico 83, Angelo St. 78
West Texas A&M 82, Midwestern St. 58
Whitman 85, Linfield 70
Whitworth 87, Pacific Lutheran 57
___
