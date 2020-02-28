Friday, Feb. 28
EAST
Brockport 82, Oswego St. 67
Coast Guard 88, Springfield 82
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70
Harvard 77, Columbia 69
Johns Hopkins 70, Haverford 52
La Roche 87, Penn St.-Altoona 76
Lancaster Bible 79, SUNY-IT 75
Maine-Farmington 90, Maine-Presque Isle 73
Penn St. Behrend 73, Pitt.-Greensburg 68
Potsdam 75, Oneonta 72
Princeton 71, Brown 49
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58
Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67
Roberts Wesleyan 74, NYIT 69
SUNY-Canton 89, Husson 81
Siena 52, Marist 50
Worcester Tech 73, Babson 58
Yale 76, Penn 73
SOUTH
Fayetteville St. 56, Johnson C. Smith 48
Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70
Huntingdon 86, Averett 84
Lynchburg 84, Washington & Lee 83
Methodist 76, Covenant 71
Randolph Macon 80, Hampden-Sydney 61
Roanoke 73, Guilford 66
Va. Wesleyan 71, Ferrum 62
Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62
MIDWEST
Adrian 80, Calvin 78
Anderson (Ind.) 77, Bluffton 68
Dayton 82, Davidson 67
Elmhurst 71, North Central 60
Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 70
Ohio 76, Kent St. 69
Rose Hulman 69, Hanover 63
St. Norbert 89, Cornell (Iowa) 75
Trine 77, Albion 73
Wittenberg 67, Oberlin 47
Wooster 74, Denison 62
SOUTHWEST
Schreiner 75, Trinity (Texas) 54
Texas Lutheran 81, Southwestern (Texas) 63
FAR WEST
Chaminade 88, Hawaii Hilo 72
Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Regis 93, Colorado Christian 89
