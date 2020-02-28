Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

College Basketball Scores

February 28, 2020 6:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 28

EAST

Brockport 82, Oswego St. 67

Coast Guard 88, Springfield 82

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

Advertisement

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

Johns Hopkins 70, Haverford 52

La Roche 87, Penn St.-Altoona 76

Lancaster Bible 79, SUNY-IT 75

Maine-Farmington 90, Maine-Presque Isle 73

Penn St. Behrend 73, Pitt.-Greensburg 68

Potsdam 75, Oneonta 72

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Princeton 71, Brown 49

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Roberts Wesleyan 74, NYIT 69

SUNY-Canton 89, Husson 81

Siena 52, Marist 50

Worcester Tech 73, Babson 58

Yale 76, Penn 73

SOUTH

Fayetteville St. 56, Johnson C. Smith 48

Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70

Huntingdon 86, Averett 84

Lynchburg 84, Washington & Lee 83

Methodist 76, Covenant 71

Randolph Macon 80, Hampden-Sydney 61

Roanoke 73, Guilford 66

Va. Wesleyan 71, Ferrum 62

Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62

MIDWEST

Adrian 80, Calvin 78

Anderson (Ind.) 77, Bluffton 68

Dayton 82, Davidson 67

Elmhurst 71, North Central 60

Illinois Wesleyan 74, Augustana (Ill.) 70

Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

Rose Hulman 69, Hanover 63

St. Norbert 89, Cornell (Iowa) 75

Trine 77, Albion 73

Wittenberg 67, Oberlin 47

Wooster 74, Denison 62

SOUTHWEST

Schreiner 75, Trinity (Texas) 54

Texas Lutheran 81, Southwestern (Texas) 63

FAR WEST

Chaminade 88, Hawaii Hilo 72

Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Regis 93, Colorado Christian 89

___

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act