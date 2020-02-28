Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 28, 2020 6:01 pm
 
Friday, Feb. 28

EAST

Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70

Harvard 77, Columbia 69

Princeton 71, Brown 49

Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58

Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67

Siena 52, Marist 50

Yale 76, Penn 73

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70

Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62

MIDWEST

Dayton 82, Davidson 67

Ohio 76, Kent St. 69

FAR WEST

Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

Washington St. 78, Washington 74

The Associated Press

