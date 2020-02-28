Friday, Feb. 28
EAST
Dartmouth 82, Cornell 70
Harvard 77, Columbia 69
Princeton 71, Brown 49
Quinnipiac 60, Fairfield 58
Rider 79, Monmouth (NJ) 67
Siena 52, Marist 50
Yale 76, Penn 73
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 79, Georgia St. 70
Wright St. 64, N. Kentucky 62
MIDWEST
Dayton 82, Davidson 67
Ohio 76, Kent St. 69
FAR WEST
Hawaii 70, Cal St.-Fullerton 59
Washington St. 78, Washington 74
___
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.