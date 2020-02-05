College Football National Signings

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Marcus Bryant, ot, 6-6, 245, Round Rock, Texas
Branson Hickman, oc, 6-1, 275, Dallas, Texas
Thad Johnson, wr, 6-1, 181, Beaumont, Texas
Bryan Massey, cb, 5-10, 178, Katy, Texas
Mason Mastrov, olb, 6-4, 213, Moraga, Calif.
Dalton Perdue, ot, 6-7, 280, El Dorado, Ark.
Erin Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, North Little Rock, Ark.
Marcus Smith, og, 6-3, 315, Stafford, Texas
Ben Sparks, og, 6-4, 285, Norman, Okla.
Karl Taylor, s, 6-1, 180, Midland, Texas
Yamarus Banks, wr, 6-2, 195, Ridgeland, Miss.
Latarius Carr, ilb, 5-10, 220, Olive Branch, Miss.
Nae’Saan Dickerson, wr, 6-3, 185, Atlanta, Ga.
Elijah Gainey, pro, 6-3, 218, Flowery Branch, Ga.
Jacob Hopper, te, 6-6, 230, Boaz, Ala.
Nate Howard, ot, 6-6, 315, Forsyth, Ga.
Carlos Johnson, dt, 5-11, 311, Spanish Fort, Ala.
Caullin Lacy, ath, 5-10, 175, Mobile, Ala.
Andrew McMillan, ot, 6-4, 280, Long Beach, Miss.
Christian Sapp, og, 6-2, 312, Kiln, Miss.
Zyon Walker, dt, 6-1, 304, Memphis, Tenn.
Keyshawn Woodyard, wr, 6-1, 184, Mobile, Ala.
Christian Wortham, wr, 6-2, 200, Grenada, Miss.
Rashad Amos, rb, 6-0, 210, Tyrone, Ga.
Jaheim Bell, ath, 6-2, 213, Valdosta, Ga.
Jordan Burch, sde, 6-5, 275, Columbia, S.C.
Ger-Cari Caldwell, wr, 6-4, 190, Rock Hill, S.C.
Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Gilber Edmond, wde, 6-4, 215, Fort Pierce, Fla.
O’Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0, 169, Sumter, S.C.
Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.
Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1, 176, Orlando, Fla.
Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.
Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.
Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.
Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.
MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.
Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.
Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.
Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.
Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.
Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.
Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.
ZaQuandre White, RB, 6-2, 205, Council Bluffs, IA
Brian Battie, rb, 5-6, 170, Sarasota, Fla.
Omarion Dollison, wr, 5-9, 172, Columbia, S.C.
AJ Hamilton, cb, 5-9.6, 161, Dunnellon, Fla.
Mac Harris, s, 6-0, 199, The Villages, Fla.
Ben Knox, cb, 6-2, 173, Deland, Fla.
Cesar Reyes, og, 6-5, 287, Tampa, Fla.
Christopher Townsel, cb, 6-2, 176, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Holden Willis, wr, 6-4, 204, Greenback, Tenn.
Gary Bryant Jr., wr, 5-10, 164, Corona, Calif.
Casey Collier, ot, 6-7, 300, Mont Belvieu, Texas
Andres Dewerk, ot, 6-7, 297, Los Gatos, Calif.
Courtland Ford, ot, 6-6, 305, Cedar Hill, Texas
Josh Jackson, wr, 6-0, 179, Harbor City, Calif.
Parker Lewis, k, 6-3, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Andrew Milek, ot, 6-6, 295, Phoenix, Ariz.
Jonah Monheim, og, 6-5, 280, Moorpark, Calif.
Kobe Pepe, dt, 6-1, 294, Bellflower, Calif.
Jamar Sekona, dt, 6-2, 303, Greenbrae, Calif.
Caadyn Stephen, ot, 6-5, 295, Camas, Wash.
Tuli Tuipulotu, dt, 6-3, 266, Lawndale, Calif.
Kristin Booth, wde, 6-3, 224, Oxford, Ala.
Rico Dorsey, apb, 5-10, 170, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Frank Gore Jr., rb, 5-8, 170, Miami, Fla.
Brandon Hayes, wr, 6-2, 188, Hattiesburg, Miss.
Xavier Morrow, olb, 6-3, 233, Cottondale, Ala.
Michael Pleas, olb, 6-3, 222, Tallahassee, Fla.
Dontavious Turner, ath, 6-0, 180, Magnolia, Miss.
Logan Berzins, dt, 6-4, 275, San Diego, Calif.
Bryce Farrell, wr, 5-11, 170, Westlake Village, Calif.
Casey Filkins, apb, 5-11, 190, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Alaka’i Gilman, s, 5-10, 190, Honolulu, Hawaii
Ayden Hector, cb, 6-0, 198, Sammamish, Wash.
Myles Hinton, ot, 6-6, 308, Norcross, Ga.
Brandon Jones, cb, 5-10, 165, Harbor City, Calif.
Max Kalny, og, 6-5, 287, Lenexa, Kan.
Joshua Karty, k, 6-2, 175, Elon, N.C.
Kiersten Lee, ilb, 6-2, 225, Marietta, Ga.
Zephron Lester, dt, 5-11, 280, Middle Village, N.Y.
Connor McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 260, Tampa, Fla.
Drake Metcalf, oc, 6-2, 276, Bellflower, Calif.
Bailey Parsons, ls, 6-3, 215, Gardendale, Ala.
Tobin Phillips, dt, 6-3, 297, Fresno, Calif.
James Pogorelc, ot, 6-7, 270, Chantilly, Va.
Omari Porter, cb, 6-1, 184, Auburn, Ala.
Levi Rogers, og, 6-5, 270, Woodinville, Wash.
EJ Smith, apb, 5-11, 199, Dallas, Texas
Silas Starr, wr, 6-2, 194, Portland, Ore.
Lukas Ungar, te, 6-4, 213, Morristown, N.J.
Ben Yurosek, te, 6-5, 220, Bakersfield, Calif.
Tanner Hooker, cb, 6-0, 175, Shreveport, La.
Damien Alford, wr, 6-5, 210, Hollywood, Fla.
Chase Atkinson, db, 5-11, 180, Blythewood, S.C.
Garth Barclay, ot, 6-7, 250, York, Pa.
Justin Barron, ath, 6-4, 210, Suffield, Conn.
Jahad Carter, ath, 6’2, 195, Matthews, NC
Robert Hanna, s, 6-0, 170, Miami, Fla.
Joshua Ilaoa, dt, 6-3, 280, Charlotte, N.C.
Latarie Kinsler, wde, 6-2, 204, Pahokee, Fla.
Ben LaBrosse, s, 6-2, 200, Montreal, Canada
Kevin Lemieux, sde, 6-4, 235, Ashburnham, Mass.
Leon Lowery, wde, 6-3, 215, North Brunswick, N.J.
Steven Mahar, te, 6-5, 225, Rochester, N.Y.
Maximilian Mang, te, 6-7, 250, Nuthetal, Germany
Dillon Markiewicz, qb, 6’5, 220, McKinney, Texas
Jacobian Morgan, qb, 6’4, 200, Canton, Miss.
Trebor Pena, ath, 5-11, 180, Oakhurst, N.J.
Mark Petry, dl, 6-4, 265, Hochheim am Main, Germany
Stefon Thompson, ilb, 6-0, 222, Charlotte, N.C.
Sean Tucker, rb, 5-10, 190, Towson, Md.
Marlowe Wax, rb, 6-0, 225, Baltimore, Md.
Ja’Vontae Williams, wr, 6-0, 196, Belle Glade, Fla.
James Williams, k, 6-1, 182, Athens, Ga.
Altrique Barlow, og, 6-3, 356, Virginia Beach, Va.
Bud Clark, s, 6-2, 180, Alexandria, La.
Brandon Coleman, ot, 6-6, 320, Athens, Texas
Khari Coleman, wde, 6-1, 217, New Orleans, La.
Tyler Guyton, ot, 6-6, 275, Manor, Texas
Garrett Hayes, ot, 6-5, 292, Athens, Texas
Jamoi Hodge, olb, 6-2, 225, Independence, Kan.
Ja’Darius Clark, db, 6-2, 177, Alexandria, LA
Keontae Jenkins, cb, 5-10, 160, Virginia Beach, Va.
Patrick Jenkins, dt, 6-2, 285, Marrero, La.
Quentin Johnston, wr, 6-4, 180, Temple, Texas
Caleb Medford, wr, 6-2, 190, Henderson, Texas
Kendre Miller, ath, 6-0, 208, Mount Enterprise, Texas
Michael Nichols, ot, 6-4, 255, Justin, Texas
Blake Nowell, wr, 6-4, 180, Ardmore, Okla.
Dominic Richardson, rb, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Jaquaze Sorrells, dt, 6-3, 298, Winter Park, Fla.
Eli Williams, dual, 6-3, 218, Sapulpa, Okla.
Savion Williams, wr, 6-4, 200, Marshall, Texas
Nick Bagashvili, dt, 6-3, 280, Staten Island, N.Y.
Zae Baines, wr, 6-3, 180, Roanoke, Va.
Trey Blair, ath, 5-11, 195, Havertown, Pa.
Dyshier Clary, wde, 6-2, 220, Camden, N.J.
Sam Davis, og, 6-3, 263, Geneva, Ohio
James Della Pesca, olb, 6-3, 225, Hillsdale, N.J.
Matthew Duncan, pro, 6-2, 198, Summerville, S.C.
Daiyaan Hawkins, cb, 5-11, 170, Haverford, Pa.
Muheem McCargo, rb, 5-11, 200, Camden, N.J.
Demerick Morris, dt, 6-3, 285, Chicago, Ill.
Alex Odom, ath, 6-1, 180, Swedesboro, N.J.
Bryce Thoman, og, 6-5, 275, Harrisburg, Pa.
Chevez Trask, sde, 6-5, 210, Evans, Ga.
Darian Varner, dt, 6-1, 250, Norfolk, Va.
Garrett Williams, s, 5-10, 190, Suffolk, Va.
Kobe Wilson, ilb, 6-0, 210, Lilburn, Ga.
DJ Woodbury, s, 6-2, 190, Burlington, N.J.
Miles Zietek, ot, 6-5, 262, Germany, Germany
Will Albright, ls, 6-2, 215, Greeneville, Tenn.
Harrison Bailey, pro, 6-4, 224, Marietta, Ga.
Tyler Baron, sde, 6-4, 252, Knoxville, Tenn.
Jimmy Calloway, ath, 5-11, 170, Morrow, Ga.
Bryson Eason, ilb, 6-2, 255, Memphis, Tenn.
Martavius French, ilb, 6-2, 240, Memphis, Tenn.
Tee Hodge, rb, 6-0, 216, Maryville, Tenn.
Jimmy Holiday, ath, 6-0, 185, Madison, Miss.
Jalin Hyatt, wr, 6-0, 172, Irmo, S.C.
Morven Joseph, wde, 6-3, 220, Lakeland, Fla.
Keshawn Lawrence, s, 6-1, 197, Nashville, Tenn.
Cooper Mays, oc, 6-2, 280, Knoxville, Tenn.
Tamarion McDonald, olb, 6-1, 218, Memphis, Tenn.
Reginald Perry, dt, 6-6, 297, Fairfield, Ala.
James Robinson, og, 6-4, 323, Montgomery, Ala.
Doneiko Slaughter, s, 5-11, 178, Roswell, Ga.
Jabari Small, apb, 5-10, 193, Memphis, Tenn.
Javontez Spraggins, oc, 6-3, 338, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Omari Thomas, dt, 6-5, 300, Memphis, Tenn.
Len’Neth Whitehead, ilb, 6-1, 230, Athens, Ga.
Malachi Wideman, wr, 6-4, 180, Sarasota, Fla.
Dominic Bailey, dt, 6-3, 290, Baltimore, Md.
Xavion Alford, s, 6-0, 182, Pearland, Texas
Vernon Broughton, dt, 6-5, 286, Houston, Texas
Hudson Card, dual, 6-2, 179, Austin, Texas
Alfred Collins, sde, 6-5, 275, Bastrop, Texas
Kitan Crawford, cb, 5-11, 200, Tyler, Texas
Kelvontay Dixon, ath, 6-0, 180, Carthage, Texas
Prince Dorbah, olb, 6-2, 208, Dallas, Texas
Jaylan Ford, olb, 6-3, 210, Frisco, Texas
Jaylen Garth, ot, 6-5, 285, Port Neches, Texas
Sawyer Goram-Welch, dt, 6-4, 278, Longview, Texas
Dajon Harrison, wr, 5-10, 170, Hutto, Texas
Jaden Hullaby, ath, 6-2, 205, Mansfield, Texas
Ja’Quinden Jackson, ath, 6-2, 219, Duncanville, Texas
Andrej Karic, ot, 6-5, 270, Southlake, Texas
Jake Majors, oc, 6-3, 283, Prosper, Texas
Troy Omeire, wr, 6-3, 206, Sugar Land, Texas
Logan Parr, og, 6-3, 280, Helotes, Texas
Bijan Robinson, rb, 6-0, 200, Tucson, Ariz.
Jerrin Thompson, s, 6-0, 183, Lufkin, Texas
Devon Achane, apb, 5-9, 170, Missouri City, Texas
Josh Bankhead, og, 6-4, 310, The Woodlands, Texas
Smart Chibuzo, og, 6-5, 330, Missouri City, Texas
Edgerrin Cooper, olb, 6-1, 205, Covington, La.
Demond Demas, wr, 6-3, 196, Tomball, Texas
Fadil Diggs, wde, 6-4, 240, Camden, N.J.
Antonio Doyle, olb, 6-4, 230, Saint Louis, Mo.
Brian George, db, 6-2, 190, Highland, Kan.
Donell Harris, wde, 6-4, 220, Miami, Fla.
Darvon Hubbard, rb, 6-0, 195, Surprise, Ariz.
Deondre Jackson, rb, 5-10, 201, Stone Mountain, Ga.
McKinnley Jackson, dt, 6-2, 327, Lucedale, Miss.
Jordan Jefferson, oc, 6-0, 325, Navasota, Texas
Antonio Johnson, s, 6-2, 179, East Saint Louis, Ill.
Jaylon Jones, s, 6-1, 190, Cibolo, Texas
Haynes King, dual, 6-2, 189, Longview, Texas
Chris Morris, og, 6-3, 287, West Memphis, Ark.
Joshuah Moten, cb, 5-11, 165, Fort Washington, Md.
Muhsin Muhammad III, wr, 6-0, 185, Charlotte, N.C.
Akinola Ogunbiyi, og, 6-3, 348, Sugar Land, Texas
Devin Price, wr, 6-2, 201, College Station, Texas
Isaiah Raikes, dt, 6-0, 324, Richland, N.J.
Blake Smith, te, 6-4, 247, Southlake, Texas
Dallas Walker, dt, 6-4, 315, Smyrna, Tenn.
Josh Emmanuel, ilb, 6-0, 216, Dallas, Texas
Austin Markiewicz, oc, 6-4, 285, McKinney, Texas
Issiah Nixon, rb, 6-0, 223, Missouri City, Texas
Trenton Scott, ot, 6-5, 265, Luling, Texas
Philip Blidi, de, 6-4, 253, Portales, N.M.
Tahj Brooks, rb, 5-9, 212, Manor, Texas
Ethan Carde, ot, 6-8, 325, Coffeyville, Kan.
Jonathan Davis, s, 6-1, 170, Dallas, Texas
Devon Drew, dt, 6-4, 272, Council Bluffs, Iowa
Nate Floyd, cb, 6-0, 176, College Station, Texas
Loic Fouonji, wr, 6-4, 194, Midland, Texas
Ryan Frank, cb, 6-2, 185, Magnolia, Texas
John Holcomb, te, 6-4, 215, Wellington, Texas
Derrick Lewis, ilb, 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas
Krishon Merriweather, lb, 6-0, 230, Garden City Kan.
Kobee Minor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Dallas, Texas
Larry Moore, ot, 6-5, 275, Missouri City, Texas
LB Moore, wde, 6-4, 230, Amarillo, Texas
Ja’Lynn Polk, wr, 6-2, 185, Lufkin, Texas
Myles Price, ath, 5-8, 161, The Colony, Texas
Caleb Rogers, ot, 6-4, 268, Mansfield, TexasDonovan Smith, ath, 6-4, 192, Wolfforth, Texas
JJ Sparkman, wr, 6-3, 204, Longview, Texas
DeMeer Blankumsee, wr, 6-0, 170, Cincinnati, Ohio
Clay Caudill, te, 6-4, 240, Mansfield, Ohio
John Coleus, s, 6-0, 171, Fort Myers, Fla.
Jaelen Crider, sde, 6-3, 245, Stow, Ohio
Sawiaha Ellis, ath, 6-2, 220, Fairfield, Ohio
Gavin Hall, pro, 6-2, 190, Kennesaw, Ga.
Maxen Hook, s, 6-2, 180, New Palestine, Ind.
Cauren Lynch, rb, 6-1, 205, Dallas, Texas
Quinyon Mitchell, cb, 6-1, 175, Williston, Fla.
Martez Poynter, dt, 6-4, 240, Saint Louis, Mo.
Jaden Rayford, s, 6-1, 200, Pemberville, Ohio
Garrett Schwiebert, ot, 6-7, 250, Hamler, Ohio
Vinny Sciury, og, 6-4, 300, Massillon, Ohio
Larry Stephens, wr, 5-11, 183, Springfield, Ohio
Jackson Stoefen, ot, 6-5, 271, Eldridge, Iowa
Geri Theodore, wde, 6-4, 235, Clearwater, Fla.
Latrell Thompkins, sde, 6-4, 240, Detroit, Mich.
Deshawn Walker, ilb, 6-1, 210, River Rouge, Mich.
Tanner Wigand, ot, 6-7, 265, Manitowoc, Wis.
Jabre Barber, wr, 5-10, 175, Dothan, Ala.
Josh Brown, cb, 5-11, 165, Valdosta, Ga.
Derrick Graham, og, 6-3, 266, Lake Minneola, Fla.
Theodore Jackson, dt, 6-2, 294, Prattville, Ala.
Keyonteze Johnson, wr, 5-9, 138, Pinson, Ala.
Deyunkrea Lewis, te, 6-3, 205, Montgomery, Ala.
Chase Little, ot, 6-6, 310, Montgomery, Ala.
Luis Medina, dt, 6-1, 285, Summerville, Ga.
Quincey Miller, wde, 6-4, 221, Mableton, Ga.
Gage Saint, ot, 6-4, 291, Town Creek, Ala.
Logan Self, og, 6-3, 265, Trussville, Ala.
Darrell Starling Jr., ath, 6-2, 195, Pelham, Ga.
Kyle Toole, pro, 6-2, 201, Leesburg, Ga.
Kimani Vidal, rb, 5-7, 205, Marietta, Ga.
Cam Williams, sde, 6-6, 230, Loganville, Ga.
Angelo Anderson, sde, 6-2, 261, New Orleans, La.
Brandon Brown, dt, 6-1, 319, Katy, Texas
Reggie Brown, te, 6-3, 233, Houston, Texas
Cornelius Dyson, ath, 6-2, 182, Kentwood, La.
Rashad Green, og, 6-2, 303, Baton Rouge, La.
Kevaris Hall, cb, 6-1, 183, Red Oak, Texas
Matthew Hightower, ilb, 6-2, 210, Palos Heights, Ill.
Justin Ibieta, pro, 6-5, 215, Metairie, La.
Shi Keem Laister, ath, 6-2, 177, Clanton, Ala.
Matthew Lombardi, ot, 6-7, 277, Philadelphia, Pa.
Jesus Machado, olb, 6-1, 205, Hialeah, Fla.
Reginald Neely, cb, 6-1, 175, Memphis, Tenn.
Michael Pratt, pro, 6-3, 195, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Josh Remetich, og, 6-3, 280, New Orleans, La.
Joseph Solomon, ot, 6-5, 270, Indianapolis, Ind.
Noah Taliancich, sde, 6-1.75, 257, Destrehan, La.
Deante Betts, olb, 6-1, 190, Arlington, Texas
Gabe Cantu, oc, 6-3, 285, Tulsa, Okla.
Roman Fuller, pro, 6-3, 185, Decatur, Texas
Haydon Grant, wde, 6-5, 215, Owasso, Okla.
Malachai Jones, wr, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas
Sean O’Keefe, ath, 6-2, 183, San Saba, Texas
Jalen Paxton, wr, 5-11, 166, Manvel, Texas
Everitt Rogers, dt, 6-2, 290, Killeen, Texas
Tyler Tipton, k, 6-1, 170, Little Elm, Texas
Bayne Tryon, te, 6-2, 204, Cypress, Texas
Dillon Wade, og, 6-3, 286, Houston, Texas
Kaylon Washington, cb, 6-2, 175, Fort Worth, Texas
Damarco Williams, s, 6-3, 180, Temple, Texas
Rico Windham, cb, 6-0, 170, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Trey Bedosky, ot, 6-6, 260, Fairburn, Ga.
TaMarious Brown, olb, 6-2, 210, Memphis, Tenn.
Zaire Flournoy, dt, 6-3, 285, Douglasville, Ga.
Armani Maddox, s, 6-0, 162, Atlanta, Ga.
Dewayne McBride, rb, 5-11, 212, Ocala, Fla.
Allen Merrick, ilb, 6-2, 240, Gadsden, Ala.
Zach Taylor, ot, 6-5, 305, Madison, Ala.
Michael Ambagtsheer, te, 6-5, 240, San Diego, Calif.
Abe Del Real, wr, 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.
Patrick Barnett, ot, 6-6, 305, Key West, Fla.
Davonte Brown, cb, 6-2, 160, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Quadric Bullard, s, 6-0, 161, Hollywood, Fla.
Joshua Celiscar, sde, 6-4, 230, Winter Haven, Fla.
Kervins Choute, sde, 6-3, 251, Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Ja’Cyais Credle, wr, 6-4, 195, Columbus, Ga.
Keenan Cupit, ilb, 6-2, 225, Forest, Va.
Jordan Davis, te, 6-4, 225, Sanford, Fla.
Cornelius Forrest Jr., te, 6-4, 235, Jacksonville, Fla.
Justin Hodges, s, 6-2, 182, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Mike Lofton, og, 6-2, 300, Clearwater, Fla.
Quade Mosier, ilb, 6-2, 223, Fayetteville, Ark.
Parker Navarro, pro, 6-0, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.
Johnny Richardson, apb, 5-7, 175, Lake Wales, Fla.
Paul Rubelt, ot, 6-10, 285, Berlin, Germany
Corey Thornton, cb, 6-1, 175, Miami, Fla.
Kendrick Wilson, sde, 6-5, 235, Miami, Fla.
Mitchell Agude, wde, 6-4, 235, Riverside, Calif.
Luke Akers, k, 6-2, 170, Brentwood, Tenn.
Choe Bryant-Strother, ilb, 6-2, 230, Norcross, Ga.
Bruno Fina, og, 6-4, 240, Tucson, Ariz.
John Humphrey, cb, 6-2, 176, Pasadena, Calif.
Myles Jackson, wde, 6-2, 230, Hoschton, Ga.
Caleb Johnson, olb, 6-0, 235, Fullerton, Calif.
Logan Loya, wr, 5-11, 185, Bellflower, Calif.
Jay Max Jacobsen, sde, 6-4, 230, Temecula, Calif.
Parker McQuarrie, pro, 6-7, 220, Weare, N.H.
Kenny Mestidor, wde, 6-3, 240, Oakdale, Conn.
Jake Newman, s, 6-1, 192, Bellflower, Calif.
Joquarri Price, olb, 6-2, 215, Mesa, Ariz.
Ioholani Raass, wde, 6-3, 220, Lehi, Utah
Damian Sellers, olb, 6-4, 235, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Patrick Selna, ot, 6-6, 255, Oakland, Calif.
Matt Sykes, wr, 6-3, 203, Honolulu, Hawaii
Jeremiah Trojan, ilb, 6-3, 225, Chandler, Ariz.
DJ Warnell, cb, 6-1, 185, Dickinson, Texas
Marques Alexander, wde, 6-2, 210, Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Reyan Blake, cb, 6-0, 190, Loxahatchee, Fla.
Brian Brewton, rb, 5-7, 167, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Tui Brown, olb, 6-3, 215, Monroeville, Pa.
Darius Bush, wr, 5-10, 179, Savannah, Ga.
Nathan Carter, rb, 5-10, 190, Rochester, N.Y.
Alfred Chea, cb, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.
Zachary Early, ol, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio
Zack Early, ot, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio
Quay Evans, dt, 6-2, 278, Chester, S.C.
Desmond Fogle, lb, 6-1, 205, Kingsland, Ga.
Christopher Fortin, ot, 6-5, 270, Montreal, Canada
Nick Harris, ath, 6-5, 210, Marriottsville, Md.
Brendan Heatherman, te, 6-4, 240, Stafford, Va.
Carter Hooper, sde, 6-5, 234, Toronto, Canada
Durante Jones, cb, 6-2, 170, Atlanta, Ga.
Keelan Marion, wr, 6-0, 180, Atlanta, Ga.
Collin McCarthy, sde, 6-7, 240, Jackson, N.J.
Brandon Niemenski, wr, 6-4, 204, Mountain Top, Pa.
Robby Rochester, ol, 6-5, 255, Southlake, Texas
Jonathan Senecal, dual, 6-1, 190, Quebec City, Canada
Sidney Walker, ol, 6-2, 273, Crestview, Fla.
Alex Wyant, ol, 6-5, 310, Santa Ana, Calif.
Viczaril Alobwede, wde, 6-5, 230, Stone Mountain, Ga.
Tristan Armstrong, s, 6-0, 183, Washington, District of Columbia
Josh Atwood, dt, 6-2, 345, Natick, Mass.
Aaron Beckwith, og, 6-3, 270, Germantown, Md.
Dominik Behrens, ot, 6-5, 310, Germany, Germany
Jared Cole, apb, 5-9, 180, Ashburn, Va.
Onuma Dieke, wr, 6-4, 185, Atlanta, Ga.
Jonny Hassard, og, 6-4, 275, Mount Ulla, N.C.
Taishan Holmes, dt, 6-2, 300, Garden City, Kan.
Joe Horn, oc, 6-1, 301, Trenton, N.J.
Gerrell Johnson, ath, 6-3, 195, Washington, District of Columbia
Cody Jones, cb, 6-1, 185, Tyrone, Ga.
Hugo Klages, wde, 6-2, 235, Germany, Germany
Will Koch, pro, 6-3, 195, Niceville, Fla.
Abdoul Kone, olb, 6-3, 200, Maplewood, N.J.
Kyle Lindquist, pro, 6-4, 212, Oroville, Calif.
Nahji Logan, olb, 6-3, 217, Horsham, Pa.
Reggie Marks, og, 6-2, 300, Scranton, Pa.
Ellis Merriweather, rb, 6-1, 220, Garden, Kan.
Ethan Mottinger, ot, 6-4, 296, North Attleboro, Mass.
Te’Rai Powell, ath, 6-0, 188, Montvale, N.J.
Sammy Solomon, dt, 6-3, 295, Pittston, Pa.
Charlton Butt, p, 6-2, 205, Australia
Daniel Caloca, dt, 6-4, 295, Brawley, Calif.
Jalen Dixon, wde, 6-2, 255, Seattle, Wash.
Dylan Downing, rb, 5-11.4, 212, Carmel, Ind.
Ose Egbase, olb, 6-3, 213, Encino, Calif.
Zyell Griffin, wr, 6-1, 192, Vancouver, Wash.
Alven Johnson, dt, 6-4, 250, Baton Rouge, La.
Marcus Miller, og, 6-4, 270, Castro Valley, Calif.
Waisale Muavesi, dt, 6-3, 285, Provo, Utah
Tyson Player, s, 6-1, 177, Columbia, S.C.
Tiger Shanks, ot, 6-6, 320, Lake Oswego, Ore.
Kalvin Souders, wr, 6-3, 195, Portland, Ore.
Kyle Williams, ath, 6-0, 180, Santa Monica, Calif.
Nohl Williams, cb, 6-0, 170, Oxnard, Calif.
