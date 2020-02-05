College Football National Signings

Listen Live Sports

SMU

Marcus Bryant, ot, 6-6, 245, Round Rock, Texas

Branson Hickman, oc, 6-1, 275, Dallas, Texas

Thad Johnson, wr, 6-1, 181, Beaumont, Texas

Bryan Massey, cb, 5-10, 178, Katy, Texas

Mason Mastrov, olb, 6-4, 213, Moraga, Calif.

Dalton Perdue, ot, 6-7, 280, El Dorado, Ark.

Erin Smith, ot, 6-5, 280, North Little Rock, Ark.

Marcus Smith, og, 6-3, 315, Stafford, Texas

Ben Sparks, og, 6-4, 285, Norman, Okla.

Karl Taylor, s, 6-1, 180, Midland, Texas

South Alabama

Yamarus Banks, wr, 6-2, 195, Ridgeland, Miss.

Latarius Carr, ilb, 5-10, 220, Olive Branch, Miss.

Nae’Saan Dickerson, wr, 6-3, 185, Atlanta, Ga.

Elijah Gainey, pro, 6-3, 218, Flowery Branch, Ga.

Jacob Hopper, te, 6-6, 230, Boaz, Ala.

Nate Howard, ot, 6-6, 315, Forsyth, Ga.

Carlos Johnson, dt, 5-11, 311, Spanish Fort, Ala.

Caullin Lacy, ath, 5-10, 175, Mobile, Ala.

Andrew McMillan, ot, 6-4, 280, Long Beach, Miss.

Christian Sapp, og, 6-2, 312, Kiln, Miss.

Zyon Walker, dt, 6-1, 304, Memphis, Tenn.

Keyshawn Woodyard, wr, 6-1, 184, Mobile, Ala.

Christian Wortham, wr, 6-2, 200, Grenada, Miss.

South Carolina

Rashad Amos, rb, 6-0, 210, Tyrone, Ga.

Jaheim Bell, ath, 6-2, 213, Valdosta, Ga.

Jordan Burch, sde, 6-5, 275, Columbia, S.C.

Ger-Cari Caldwell, wr, 6-4, 190, Rock Hill, S.C.

Luke Doty, dual, 6-1, 193, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Gilber Edmond, wde, 6-4, 215, Fort Pierce, Fla.

O’Donnell Fortune, cb, 6-0, 169, Sumter, S.C.

Tonka Hemingway, dt, 6-3, 255, Conway, S.C.

Dominick Hill, cb, 6-1, 176, Orlando, Fla.

Joey Hunter, cb, 6-1, 180, Tyrone, Ga.

Trai Jones, oc, 6-2, 265, Abbeville, S.C.

Mohamed Kaba, ilb, 6-3, 210, Clinton, N.C.

Vershon Lee, og, 6-3, 300, Woodbridge, Va.

MarShawn Lloyd, rb, 5-9, 206, Hyattsville, Md.

Rico Powers Jr., wr, 6-2, 181, Savannah, Ga.

Makius Scott, dt, 6-3, 303, Gainesville, Ga.

Eric Shaw, ath, 6-4, 210, Notasulga, Ala.

Jazston Turnetine, ol, 6-6, 337, Stockbridge, Ga.

Tyshawn Wannamaker, og, 6-4, 334, Saint Matthews, S.C.

Mike Wyman, wr, 6-3, 195, Greensboro, N.C.

ZaQuandre White, RB, 6-2, 205, Council Bluffs, IA

South Florida

Brian Battie, rb, 5-6, 170, Sarasota, Fla.

Omarion Dollison, wr, 5-9, 172, Columbia, S.C.

AJ Hamilton, cb, 5-9.6, 161, Dunnellon, Fla.

Mac Harris, s, 6-0, 199, The Villages, Fla.

Ben Knox, cb, 6-2, 173, Deland, Fla.

Cesar Reyes, og, 6-5, 287, Tampa, Fla.

Christopher Townsel, cb, 6-2, 176, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Holden Willis, wr, 6-4, 204, Greenback, Tenn.

Southern Cal

Gary Bryant Jr., wr, 5-10, 164, Corona, Calif.

Casey Collier, ot, 6-7, 300, Mont Belvieu, Texas

Andres Dewerk, ot, 6-7, 297, Los Gatos, Calif.

Courtland Ford, ot, 6-6, 305, Cedar Hill, Texas

Josh Jackson, wr, 6-0, 179, Harbor City, Calif.

Parker Lewis, k, 6-3, 200, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Andrew Milek, ot, 6-6, 295, Phoenix, Ariz.

Jonah Monheim, og, 6-5, 280, Moorpark, Calif.

Kobe Pepe, dt, 6-1, 294, Bellflower, Calif.

Jamar Sekona, dt, 6-2, 303, Greenbrae, Calif.

Caadyn Stephen, ot, 6-5, 295, Camas, Wash.

Tuli Tuipulotu, dt, 6-3, 266, Lawndale, Calif.

Southern Miss

Kristin Booth, wde, 6-3, 224, Oxford, Ala.

Rico Dorsey, apb, 5-10, 170, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Frank Gore Jr., rb, 5-8, 170, Miami, Fla.

Brandon Hayes, wr, 6-2, 188, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Xavier Morrow, olb, 6-3, 233, Cottondale, Ala.

Michael Pleas, olb, 6-3, 222, Tallahassee, Fla.

Dontavious Turner, ath, 6-0, 180, Magnolia, Miss.

Stanford

Logan Berzins, dt, 6-4, 275, San Diego, Calif.

Bryce Farrell, wr, 5-11, 170, Westlake Village, Calif.

Casey Filkins, apb, 5-11, 190, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Alaka’i Gilman, s, 5-10, 190, Honolulu, Hawaii

Ayden Hector, cb, 6-0, 198, Sammamish, Wash.

Myles Hinton, ot, 6-6, 308, Norcross, Ga.

Brandon Jones, cb, 5-10, 165, Harbor City, Calif.

Max Kalny, og, 6-5, 287, Lenexa, Kan.

Joshua Karty, k, 6-2, 175, Elon, N.C.

Kiersten Lee, ilb, 6-2, 225, Marietta, Ga.

Zephron Lester, dt, 5-11, 280, Middle Village, N.Y.

Connor McLaughlin, ot, 6-7, 260, Tampa, Fla.

Drake Metcalf, oc, 6-2, 276, Bellflower, Calif.

Bailey Parsons, ls, 6-3, 215, Gardendale, Ala.

Tobin Phillips, dt, 6-3, 297, Fresno, Calif.

James Pogorelc, ot, 6-7, 270, Chantilly, Va.

Omari Porter, cb, 6-1, 184, Auburn, Ala.

Levi Rogers, og, 6-5, 270, Woodinville, Wash.

EJ Smith, apb, 5-11, 199, Dallas, Texas

Silas Starr, wr, 6-2, 194, Portland, Ore.

Lukas Ungar, te, 6-4, 213, Morristown, N.J.

Ben Yurosek, te, 6-5, 220, Bakersfield, Calif.

Stephen F. Austin

Tanner Hooker, cb, 6-0, 175, Shreveport, La.

Syracuse

Damien Alford, wr, 6-5, 210, Hollywood, Fla.

Chase Atkinson, db, 5-11, 180, Blythewood, S.C.

Garth Barclay, ot, 6-7, 250, York, Pa.

Justin Barron, ath, 6-4, 210, Suffield, Conn.

Jahad Carter, ath, 6’2, 195, Matthews, NC

Robert Hanna, s, 6-0, 170, Miami, Fla.

Joshua Ilaoa, dt, 6-3, 280, Charlotte, N.C.

Latarie Kinsler, wde, 6-2, 204, Pahokee, Fla.

Ben LaBrosse, s, 6-2, 200, Montreal, Canada

Kevin Lemieux, sde, 6-4, 235, Ashburnham, Mass.

Leon Lowery, wde, 6-3, 215, North Brunswick, N.J.

Steven Mahar, te, 6-5, 225, Rochester, N.Y.

Maximilian Mang, te, 6-7, 250, Nuthetal, Germany

Dillon Markiewicz, qb, 6’5, 220, McKinney, Texas

Jacobian Morgan, qb, 6’4, 200, Canton, Miss.

Trebor Pena, ath, 5-11, 180, Oakhurst, N.J.

Mark Petry, dl, 6-4, 265, Hochheim am Main, Germany

Stefon Thompson, ilb, 6-0, 222, Charlotte, N.C.

Sean Tucker, rb, 5-10, 190, Towson, Md.

Marlowe Wax, rb, 6-0, 225, Baltimore, Md.

Ja’Vontae Williams, wr, 6-0, 196, Belle Glade, Fla.

James Williams, k, 6-1, 182, Athens, Ga.

TCU

Altrique Barlow, og, 6-3, 356, Virginia Beach, Va.

Bud Clark, s, 6-2, 180, Alexandria, La.

Brandon Coleman, ot, 6-6, 320, Athens, Texas

Khari Coleman, wde, 6-1, 217, New Orleans, La.

Tyler Guyton, ot, 6-6, 275, Manor, Texas

Garrett Hayes, ot, 6-5, 292, Athens, Texas

Jamoi Hodge, olb, 6-2, 225, Independence, Kan.

Ja’Darius Clark, db, 6-2, 177, Alexandria, LA

Keontae Jenkins, cb, 5-10, 160, Virginia Beach, Va.

Patrick Jenkins, dt, 6-2, 285, Marrero, La.

Quentin Johnston, wr, 6-4, 180, Temple, Texas

Caleb Medford, wr, 6-2, 190, Henderson, Texas

Kendre Miller, ath, 6-0, 208, Mount Enterprise, Texas

Michael Nichols, ot, 6-4, 255, Justin, Texas

Blake Nowell, wr, 6-4, 180, Ardmore, Okla.

Dominic Richardson, rb, 6-0, 205, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Jaquaze Sorrells, dt, 6-3, 298, Winter Park, Fla.

Eli Williams, dual, 6-3, 218, Sapulpa, Okla.

Savion Williams, wr, 6-4, 200, Marshall, Texas

Temple

Nick Bagashvili, dt, 6-3, 280, Staten Island, N.Y.

Zae Baines, wr, 6-3, 180, Roanoke, Va.

Trey Blair, ath, 5-11, 195, Havertown, Pa.

Dyshier Clary, wde, 6-2, 220, Camden, N.J.

Sam Davis, og, 6-3, 263, Geneva, Ohio

James Della Pesca, olb, 6-3, 225, Hillsdale, N.J.

Matthew Duncan, pro, 6-2, 198, Summerville, S.C.

Daiyaan Hawkins, cb, 5-11, 170, Haverford, Pa.

Muheem McCargo, rb, 5-11, 200, Camden, N.J.

Demerick Morris, dt, 6-3, 285, Chicago, Ill.

Alex Odom, ath, 6-1, 180, Swedesboro, N.J.

Bryce Thoman, og, 6-5, 275, Harrisburg, Pa.

Chevez Trask, sde, 6-5, 210, Evans, Ga.

Darian Varner, dt, 6-1, 250, Norfolk, Va.

Garrett Williams, s, 5-10, 190, Suffolk, Va.

Kobe Wilson, ilb, 6-0, 210, Lilburn, Ga.

DJ Woodbury, s, 6-2, 190, Burlington, N.J.

Miles Zietek, ot, 6-5, 262, Germany, Germany

Tennessee

Will Albright, ls, 6-2, 215, Greeneville, Tenn.

Harrison Bailey, pro, 6-4, 224, Marietta, Ga.

Tyler Baron, sde, 6-4, 252, Knoxville, Tenn.

Jimmy Calloway, ath, 5-11, 170, Morrow, Ga.

Bryson Eason, ilb, 6-2, 255, Memphis, Tenn.

Martavius French, ilb, 6-2, 240, Memphis, Tenn.

Tee Hodge, rb, 6-0, 216, Maryville, Tenn.

Jimmy Holiday, ath, 6-0, 185, Madison, Miss.

Jalin Hyatt, wr, 6-0, 172, Irmo, S.C.

Morven Joseph, wde, 6-3, 220, Lakeland, Fla.

Keshawn Lawrence, s, 6-1, 197, Nashville, Tenn.

Cooper Mays, oc, 6-2, 280, Knoxville, Tenn.

Tamarion McDonald, olb, 6-1, 218, Memphis, Tenn.

Reginald Perry, dt, 6-6, 297, Fairfield, Ala.

James Robinson, og, 6-4, 323, Montgomery, Ala.

Doneiko Slaughter, s, 5-11, 178, Roswell, Ga.

Jabari Small, apb, 5-10, 193, Memphis, Tenn.

Javontez Spraggins, oc, 6-3, 338, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Omari Thomas, dt, 6-5, 300, Memphis, Tenn.

Len’Neth Whitehead, ilb, 6-1, 230, Athens, Ga.

Malachi Wideman, wr, 6-4, 180, Sarasota, Fla.

Dominic Bailey, dt, 6-3, 290, Baltimore, Md.

Texas

Xavion Alford, s, 6-0, 182, Pearland, Texas

Vernon Broughton, dt, 6-5, 286, Houston, Texas

Hudson Card, dual, 6-2, 179, Austin, Texas

Alfred Collins, sde, 6-5, 275, Bastrop, Texas

Kitan Crawford, cb, 5-11, 200, Tyler, Texas

Kelvontay Dixon, ath, 6-0, 180, Carthage, Texas

Prince Dorbah, olb, 6-2, 208, Dallas, Texas

Jaylan Ford, olb, 6-3, 210, Frisco, Texas

Jaylen Garth, ot, 6-5, 285, Port Neches, Texas

Sawyer Goram-Welch, dt, 6-4, 278, Longview, Texas

Dajon Harrison, wr, 5-10, 170, Hutto, Texas

Jaden Hullaby, ath, 6-2, 205, Mansfield, Texas

Ja’Quinden Jackson, ath, 6-2, 219, Duncanville, Texas

Andrej Karic, ot, 6-5, 270, Southlake, Texas

Jake Majors, oc, 6-3, 283, Prosper, Texas

Troy Omeire, wr, 6-3, 206, Sugar Land, Texas

Logan Parr, og, 6-3, 280, Helotes, Texas

Bijan Robinson, rb, 6-0, 200, Tucson, Ariz.

Jerrin Thompson, s, 6-0, 183, Lufkin, Texas

Texas A&M

Devon Achane, apb, 5-9, 170, Missouri City, Texas

Josh Bankhead, og, 6-4, 310, The Woodlands, Texas

Smart Chibuzo, og, 6-5, 330, Missouri City, Texas

Edgerrin Cooper, olb, 6-1, 205, Covington, La.

Demond Demas, wr, 6-3, 196, Tomball, Texas

Fadil Diggs, wde, 6-4, 240, Camden, N.J.

Antonio Doyle, olb, 6-4, 230, Saint Louis, Mo.

Brian George, db, 6-2, 190, Highland, Kan.

Donell Harris, wde, 6-4, 220, Miami, Fla.

Darvon Hubbard, rb, 6-0, 195, Surprise, Ariz.

Deondre Jackson, rb, 5-10, 201, Stone Mountain, Ga.

McKinnley Jackson, dt, 6-2, 327, Lucedale, Miss.

Jordan Jefferson, oc, 6-0, 325, Navasota, Texas

Antonio Johnson, s, 6-2, 179, East Saint Louis, Ill.

Jaylon Jones, s, 6-1, 190, Cibolo, Texas

Haynes King, dual, 6-2, 189, Longview, Texas

Chris Morris, og, 6-3, 287, West Memphis, Ark.

Joshuah Moten, cb, 5-11, 165, Fort Washington, Md.

Muhsin Muhammad III, wr, 6-0, 185, Charlotte, N.C.

Akinola Ogunbiyi, og, 6-3, 348, Sugar Land, Texas

Devin Price, wr, 6-2, 201, College Station, Texas

Isaiah Raikes, dt, 6-0, 324, Richland, N.J.

Blake Smith, te, 6-4, 247, Southlake, Texas

Dallas Walker, dt, 6-4, 315, Smyrna, Tenn.

Texas St.

Josh Emmanuel, ilb, 6-0, 216, Dallas, Texas

Austin Markiewicz, oc, 6-4, 285, McKinney, Texas

Issiah Nixon, rb, 6-0, 223, Missouri City, Texas

Trenton Scott, ot, 6-5, 265, Luling, Texas

Texas Tech

Philip Blidi, de, 6-4, 253, Portales, N.M.

Tahj Brooks, rb, 5-9, 212, Manor, Texas

Ethan Carde, ot, 6-8, 325, Coffeyville, Kan.

Jonathan Davis, s, 6-1, 170, Dallas, Texas

Devon Drew, dt, 6-4, 272, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Nate Floyd, cb, 6-0, 176, College Station, Texas

Loic Fouonji, wr, 6-4, 194, Midland, Texas

Ryan Frank, cb, 6-2, 185, Magnolia, Texas

John Holcomb, te, 6-4, 215, Wellington, Texas

Derrick Lewis, ilb, 6-0, 200, Schertz, Texas

Krishon Merriweather, lb, 6-0, 230, Garden City Kan.

Kobee Minor, s, 6-0, 175, Lake Dallas, Texas

Larry Moore, ot, 6-5, 275, Missouri City, Texas

LB Moore, wde, 6-4, 230, Amarillo, Texas

Ja’Lynn Polk, wr, 6-2, 185, Lufkin, Texas

Myles Price, ath, 5-8, 161, The Colony, Texas

Caleb Rogers, ot, 6-4, 268, Mansfield, TexasDonovan Smith, ath, 6-4, 192, Wolfforth, Texas

JJ Sparkman, wr, 6-3, 204, Longview, Texas

Toledo

DeMeer Blankumsee, wr, 6-0, 170, Cincinnati, Ohio

Clay Caudill, te, 6-4, 240, Mansfield, Ohio

John Coleus, s, 6-0, 171, Fort Myers, Fla.

Jaelen Crider, sde, 6-3, 245, Stow, Ohio

Sawiaha Ellis, ath, 6-2, 220, Fairfield, Ohio

Gavin Hall, pro, 6-2, 190, Kennesaw, Ga.

Maxen Hook, s, 6-2, 180, New Palestine, Ind.

Cauren Lynch, rb, 6-1, 205, Dallas, Texas

Quinyon Mitchell, cb, 6-1, 175, Williston, Fla.

Martez Poynter, dt, 6-4, 240, Saint Louis, Mo.

Jaden Rayford, s, 6-1, 200, Pemberville, Ohio

Garrett Schwiebert, ot, 6-7, 250, Hamler, Ohio

Vinny Sciury, og, 6-4, 300, Massillon, Ohio

Larry Stephens, wr, 5-11, 183, Springfield, Ohio

Jackson Stoefen, ot, 6-5, 271, Eldridge, Iowa

Geri Theodore, wde, 6-4, 235, Clearwater, Fla.

Latrell Thompkins, sde, 6-4, 240, Detroit, Mich.

Deshawn Walker, ilb, 6-1, 210, River Rouge, Mich.

Tanner Wigand, ot, 6-7, 265, Manitowoc, Wis.

Troy

Jabre Barber, wr, 5-10, 175, Dothan, Ala.

Josh Brown, cb, 5-11, 165, Valdosta, Ga.

Derrick Graham, og, 6-3, 266, Lake Minneola, Fla.

Theodore Jackson, dt, 6-2, 294, Prattville, Ala.

Keyonteze Johnson, wr, 5-9, 138, Pinson, Ala.

Deyunkrea Lewis, te, 6-3, 205, Montgomery, Ala.

Chase Little, ot, 6-6, 310, Montgomery, Ala.

Luis Medina, dt, 6-1, 285, Summerville, Ga.

Quincey Miller, wde, 6-4, 221, Mableton, Ga.

Gage Saint, ot, 6-4, 291, Town Creek, Ala.

Logan Self, og, 6-3, 265, Trussville, Ala.

Darrell Starling Jr., ath, 6-2, 195, Pelham, Ga.

Kyle Toole, pro, 6-2, 201, Leesburg, Ga.

Kimani Vidal, rb, 5-7, 205, Marietta, Ga.

Cam Williams, sde, 6-6, 230, Loganville, Ga.

Tulane

Angelo Anderson, sde, 6-2, 261, New Orleans, La.

Brandon Brown, dt, 6-1, 319, Katy, Texas

Reggie Brown, te, 6-3, 233, Houston, Texas

Cornelius Dyson, ath, 6-2, 182, Kentwood, La.

Rashad Green, og, 6-2, 303, Baton Rouge, La.

Kevaris Hall, cb, 6-1, 183, Red Oak, Texas

Matthew Hightower, ilb, 6-2, 210, Palos Heights, Ill.

Justin Ibieta, pro, 6-5, 215, Metairie, La.

Shi Keem Laister, ath, 6-2, 177, Clanton, Ala.

Matthew Lombardi, ot, 6-7, 277, Philadelphia, Pa.

Jesus Machado, olb, 6-1, 205, Hialeah, Fla.

Reginald Neely, cb, 6-1, 175, Memphis, Tenn.

Michael Pratt, pro, 6-3, 195, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Josh Remetich, og, 6-3, 280, New Orleans, La.

Joseph Solomon, ot, 6-5, 270, Indianapolis, Ind.

Noah Taliancich, sde, 6-1.75, 257, Destrehan, La.

Tulsa

Deante Betts, olb, 6-1, 190, Arlington, Texas

Gabe Cantu, oc, 6-3, 285, Tulsa, Okla.

Roman Fuller, pro, 6-3, 185, Decatur, Texas

Haydon Grant, wde, 6-5, 215, Owasso, Okla.

Malachai Jones, wr, 6-0, 180, Houston, Texas

Sean O’Keefe, ath, 6-2, 183, San Saba, Texas

Jalen Paxton, wr, 5-11, 166, Manvel, Texas

Everitt Rogers, dt, 6-2, 290, Killeen, Texas

Tyler Tipton, k, 6-1, 170, Little Elm, Texas

Bayne Tryon, te, 6-2, 204, Cypress, Texas

Dillon Wade, og, 6-3, 286, Houston, Texas

Kaylon Washington, cb, 6-2, 175, Fort Worth, Texas

Damarco Williams, s, 6-3, 180, Temple, Texas

Rico Windham, cb, 6-0, 170, Oklahoma City, Okla.

UAB

Trey Bedosky, ot, 6-6, 260, Fairburn, Ga.

TaMarious Brown, olb, 6-2, 210, Memphis, Tenn.

Zaire Flournoy, dt, 6-3, 285, Douglasville, Ga.

Armani Maddox, s, 6-0, 162, Atlanta, Ga.

Dewayne McBride, rb, 5-11, 212, Ocala, Fla.

Allen Merrick, ilb, 6-2, 240, Gadsden, Ala.

Zach Taylor, ot, 6-5, 305, Madison, Ala.

UC Davis

Michael Ambagtsheer, te, 6-5, 240, San Diego, Calif.

Abe Del Real, wr, 6-2, 175, Chico, Calif.

UCF

Patrick Barnett, ot, 6-6, 305, Key West, Fla.

Davonte Brown, cb, 6-2, 160, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Quadric Bullard, s, 6-0, 161, Hollywood, Fla.

Joshua Celiscar, sde, 6-4, 230, Winter Haven, Fla.

Kervins Choute, sde, 6-3, 251, Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Ja’Cyais Credle, wr, 6-4, 195, Columbus, Ga.

Keenan Cupit, ilb, 6-2, 225, Forest, Va.

Jordan Davis, te, 6-4, 225, Sanford, Fla.

Cornelius Forrest Jr., te, 6-4, 235, Jacksonville, Fla.

Justin Hodges, s, 6-2, 182, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mike Lofton, og, 6-2, 300, Clearwater, Fla.

Quade Mosier, ilb, 6-2, 223, Fayetteville, Ark.

Parker Navarro, pro, 6-0, 190, Phoenix, Ariz.

Johnny Richardson, apb, 5-7, 175, Lake Wales, Fla.

Paul Rubelt, ot, 6-10, 285, Berlin, Germany

Corey Thornton, cb, 6-1, 175, Miami, Fla.

Kendrick Wilson, sde, 6-5, 235, Miami, Fla.

UCLA

Mitchell Agude, wde, 6-4, 235, Riverside, Calif.

Luke Akers, k, 6-2, 170, Brentwood, Tenn.

Choe Bryant-Strother, ilb, 6-2, 230, Norcross, Ga.

Bruno Fina, og, 6-4, 240, Tucson, Ariz.

John Humphrey, cb, 6-2, 176, Pasadena, Calif.

Myles Jackson, wde, 6-2, 230, Hoschton, Ga.

Caleb Johnson, olb, 6-0, 235, Fullerton, Calif.

Logan Loya, wr, 5-11, 185, Bellflower, Calif.

Jay Max Jacobsen, sde, 6-4, 230, Temecula, Calif.

Parker McQuarrie, pro, 6-7, 220, Weare, N.H.

Kenny Mestidor, wde, 6-3, 240, Oakdale, Conn.

Jake Newman, s, 6-1, 192, Bellflower, Calif.

Joquarri Price, olb, 6-2, 215, Mesa, Ariz.

Ioholani Raass, wde, 6-3, 220, Lehi, Utah

Damian Sellers, olb, 6-4, 235, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Patrick Selna, ot, 6-6, 255, Oakland, Calif.

Matt Sykes, wr, 6-3, 203, Honolulu, Hawaii

Jeremiah Trojan, ilb, 6-3, 225, Chandler, Ariz.

DJ Warnell, cb, 6-1, 185, Dickinson, Texas

UConn

Marques Alexander, wde, 6-2, 210, Saint Petersburg, Fla.

Reyan Blake, cb, 6-0, 190, Loxahatchee, Fla.

Brian Brewton, rb, 5-7, 167, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Tui Brown, olb, 6-3, 215, Monroeville, Pa.

Darius Bush, wr, 5-10, 179, Savannah, Ga.

Nathan Carter, rb, 5-10, 190, Rochester, N.Y.

Alfred Chea, cb, 6-2, 185, Jacksonville, Fla.

Zachary Early, ol, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio

Zack Early, ot, 6-3, 300, Perry, Ohio

Quay Evans, dt, 6-2, 278, Chester, S.C.

Desmond Fogle, lb, 6-1, 205, Kingsland, Ga.

Christopher Fortin, ot, 6-5, 270, Montreal, Canada

Nick Harris, ath, 6-5, 210, Marriottsville, Md.

Brendan Heatherman, te, 6-4, 240, Stafford, Va.

Carter Hooper, sde, 6-5, 234, Toronto, Canada

Durante Jones, cb, 6-2, 170, Atlanta, Ga.

Keelan Marion, wr, 6-0, 180, Atlanta, Ga.

Collin McCarthy, sde, 6-7, 240, Jackson, N.J.

Brandon Niemenski, wr, 6-4, 204, Mountain Top, Pa.

Robby Rochester, ol, 6-5, 255, Southlake, Texas

Jonathan Senecal, dual, 6-1, 190, Quebec City, Canada

Sidney Walker, ol, 6-2, 273, Crestview, Fla.

Alex Wyant, ol, 6-5, 310, Santa Ana, Calif.

UMass

Viczaril Alobwede, wde, 6-5, 230, Stone Mountain, Ga.

Tristan Armstrong, s, 6-0, 183, Washington, District of Columbia

Josh Atwood, dt, 6-2, 345, Natick, Mass.

Aaron Beckwith, og, 6-3, 270, Germantown, Md.

Dominik Behrens, ot, 6-5, 310, Germany, Germany

Jared Cole, apb, 5-9, 180, Ashburn, Va.

Onuma Dieke, wr, 6-4, 185, Atlanta, Ga.

Jonny Hassard, og, 6-4, 275, Mount Ulla, N.C.

Taishan Holmes, dt, 6-2, 300, Garden City, Kan.

Joe Horn, oc, 6-1, 301, Trenton, N.J.

Gerrell Johnson, ath, 6-3, 195, Washington, District of Columbia

Cody Jones, cb, 6-1, 185, Tyrone, Ga.

Hugo Klages, wde, 6-2, 235, Germany, Germany

Will Koch, pro, 6-3, 195, Niceville, Fla.

Abdoul Kone, olb, 6-3, 200, Maplewood, N.J.

Kyle Lindquist, pro, 6-4, 212, Oroville, Calif.

Nahji Logan, olb, 6-3, 217, Horsham, Pa.

Reggie Marks, og, 6-2, 300, Scranton, Pa.

Ellis Merriweather, rb, 6-1, 220, Garden, Kan.

Ethan Mottinger, ot, 6-4, 296, North Attleboro, Mass.

Te’Rai Powell, ath, 6-0, 188, Montvale, N.J.

Sammy Solomon, dt, 6-3, 295, Pittston, Pa.

UNLV

Charlton Butt, p, 6-2, 205, Australia

Daniel Caloca, dt, 6-4, 295, Brawley, Calif.

Jalen Dixon, wde, 6-2, 255, Seattle, Wash.

Dylan Downing, rb, 5-11.4, 212, Carmel, Ind.

Ose Egbase, olb, 6-3, 213, Encino, Calif.

Zyell Griffin, wr, 6-1, 192, Vancouver, Wash.

Alven Johnson, dt, 6-4, 250, Baton Rouge, La.

Marcus Miller, og, 6-4, 270, Castro Valley, Calif.

Waisale Muavesi, dt, 6-3, 285, Provo, Utah

Tyson Player, s, 6-1, 177, Columbia, S.C.

Tiger Shanks, ot, 6-6, 320, Lake Oswego, Ore.

Kalvin Souders, wr, 6-3, 195, Portland, Ore.

Kyle Williams, ath, 6-0, 180, Santa Monica, Calif.

Nohl Williams, cb, 6-0, 170, Oxnard, Calif.

