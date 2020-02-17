TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 16, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. Texas Tech 4-0 496 3 2. Miami, Fla. 3-0 495 4 3. Michigan 3-1 492 10 4. Louisville 1-2 489 1 5. Vanderbilt 1-2 486 2 6. Mississippi St. 3-0 483 6 7. Georgia 3-0 481 7 8. Auburn 4-0 478 8 9. Arkansas 3-0 475 9 10. UCLA 3-0 473 12 11. Arizona St. 2-2 471 5 12. Louisiana St. 2-1 469 11 13. North Carolina 3-0 466 13 14. Florida 3-0 463 14 15. Florida St. 2-1 460 15 16. N.C. State 3-0 457 16 17. Wake Forest 3-1 454 17 18. Arizona 3-0 452 18 19. Mississippi 2-1 451 NR 20. Texas Christian 3-0 449 20 21. Texas A&M 3-0 446 21 22. Texas 3-0 444 22 23. East Carolina 3-0 442 NR 24. Central Michigan 3-1 439 NR 25. Cal. St. Fullerton 2-1 437 26 26. U.C. Santa Barbara 2-1 435 27 27. Grand Canyon 2-1 433 NR 28. Oklahoma St. 1-2 430 19 29. Georgia Tech 2-1 428 28 30. South Alabama 2-1 426 23

