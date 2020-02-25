TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. UCLA
|7-0
|495
|10
|2. Florida
|8-0
|494
|14
|3. Arkansas
|7-0
|492
|9
|4. Texas Tech
|6-1
|490
|1
|5. Vanderbilt
|6-2
|486
|5
|6. Mississippi St.
|5-1
|483
|6
|7. Louisville
|4-3
|480
|4
|8. Georgia
|7-1
|478
|7
|9. Michigan
|4-3
|475
|3
|10. N.C. State
|7-0
|472
|16
|11. Florida St.
|6-1
|470
|15
|12. Arizona St.
|5-3
|468
|11
|13. Miami, Fla.
|4-3
|465
|2
|14. Mississippi
|6-1
|462
|19
|15. Texas A&M
|8-0
|460
|21
|16. Texas
|8-0
|459
|22
|17. Central Florida
|7-1
|454
|NR
|18. Auburn
|5-3
|452
|8
|19. Louisiana St.
|5-3
|450
|12
|20. North Carolina
|6-2
|448
|13
|21. Texas Christian
|5-1
|446
|20
|22. Pepperdine
|7-0
|444
|NR
|23. Tennessee
|7-0
|441
|NR
|24. East Carolina
|6-1
|439
|23
|25. Long Beach
|5-2
|436
|NR
|26. Clemson
|7-0
|434
|NR
|27. Central Michigan
|5-2
|432
|24
|28. Oklahoma State
|5-2
|431
|28
|29. Tulane
|6-1
|428
|NR
|30. Georgia Tech
|6-1
|426
|29
