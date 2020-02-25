TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The 2020 Collegiate Baseball poll, with records through Feb. 23, total points and last week’s ranking. Voting is done by coaches, sports writers and sports information directors:

Record Pts Prv 1. UCLA 7-0 495 10 2. Florida 8-0 494 14 3. Arkansas 7-0 492 9 4. Texas Tech 6-1 490 1 5. Vanderbilt 6-2 486 5 6. Mississippi St. 5-1 483 6 7. Louisville 4-3 480 4 8. Georgia 7-1 478 7 9. Michigan 4-3 475 3 10. N.C. State 7-0 472 16 11. Florida St. 6-1 470 15 12. Arizona St. 5-3 468 11 13. Miami, Fla. 4-3 465 2 14. Mississippi 6-1 462 19 15. Texas A&M 8-0 460 21 16. Texas 8-0 459 22 17. Central Florida 7-1 454 NR 18. Auburn 5-3 452 8 19. Louisiana St. 5-3 450 12 20. North Carolina 6-2 448 13 21. Texas Christian 5-1 446 20 22. Pepperdine 7-0 444 NR 23. Tennessee 7-0 441 NR 24. East Carolina 6-1 439 23 25. Long Beach 5-2 436 NR 26. Clemson 7-0 434 NR 27. Central Michigan 5-2 432 24 28. Oklahoma State 5-2 431 28 29. Tulane 6-1 428 NR 30. Georgia Tech 6-1 426 29

