Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

February 29, 2020 3:16 pm
 
< a min read
      
Colorado 0 2 2
D.C. United 0 1 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, D.C. United, Canouse, 1 (Gressel), 60th minute; 2, Colorado, Kamara, 1 (Price), 67th; 3, Colorado, Lewis, 1 (Rubio), 90th+2.

Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.

Yellow Cards_Shinyashiki, Colorado, 58th; Moreno, D.C. United, 64th; Mora, D.C. United, 76th; Brillant, D.C. United, 87th.

Advertisement

Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Adam Wienckowski, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

___

Lineups

Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli (Nicolas Mezquida, 64th), Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Sam Nicholson (Jonathan Lewis, 85th), Andre Shinyashiki (Diego Rubio, 80th).

D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Edison Flores (Yamil Asad, 71st), Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|4 Splunk GovSummit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Exercise Arctic Eagle at Eielson Air Force Base

Today in History

1863: Congress passes Civil War conscription act