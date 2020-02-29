Colorado 2, D.C. United 1

|Colorado
|0
|2
|—
|2
|D.C. United
|0
|1
|—
|1
First half_None.
Second half_1, D.C. United, Canouse, 1 (Gressel), 60th minute; 2, Colorado, Kamara, 1 (Price), 67th; 3, Colorado, Lewis, 1 (Rubio), 90th+2.
Goalies_Colorado, Clint Irwin, Andre Rawls; D.C. United, Bill Hamid, Chris Seitz.
Yellow Cards_Shinyashiki, Colorado, 58th; Moreno, D.C. United, 64th; Mora, D.C. United, 76th; Brillant, D.C. United, 87th.
Referee_Nima Saghafi. Assistant Referees_Peter Manikowski, Adam Wienckowski, Guido Gonzales Jr. 4th Official_Fotis Bazakos.
___
Lineups
Colorado_Clint Irwin; Lalas Abubakar, Drew Moor, Keegan Rosenberry, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta, Younes Namli (Nicolas Mezquida, 64th), Jack Price; Kei Kamara, Sam Nicholson (Jonathan Lewis, 85th), Andre Shinyashiki (Diego Rubio, 80th).
D.C. United_Bill Hamid; Steve Birnbaum, Frederic Brillant, Joseph Mora; Russell Canouse, Edison Flores (Yamil Asad, 71st), Julian Gressel, Felipe Martins, Junior Moreno, Ulises Segura; Ola Kamara.
